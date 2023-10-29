Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Monday, Oct. 30
GIRLS SOCCER
Bristol Central at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
Bolton at Canton, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Northwestern at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern at Canton, 5 p.m.
CCC first round
Avon at Glastonbury
Tuesday, Oct. 31
FIELD HOCKEY
Southington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Rockville, 6 p.m.
CCC second round
Avon/Glastonbury winner vs. Farmington/Berlin winner
Thursday, Nov. 2
FOOTBALL
South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3
FOOTBALL
Granby at Cromwell/Portland, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
Platt at Farmington, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament semifinals
CROSS COUNTRY
State Open championships at Wickham Park, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at (21) Tennessee, noon
State top 10 polls
