Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Monday, Oct. 30

GIRLS SOCCER

Bristol Central at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

Bolton at Canton, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northwestern at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern at Canton, 5 p.m.

CCC first round

Avon at Glastonbury

Tuesday, Oct. 31

FIELD HOCKEY

Southington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Rockville, 6 p.m.

CCC second round

Avon/Glastonbury winner vs. Farmington/Berlin winner

Thursday, Nov. 2

FOOTBALL

South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

FOOTBALL

Granby at Cromwell/Portland, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.

Platt at Farmington, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Tournament semifinals

CROSS COUNTRY

State Open championships at Wickham Park, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Tournament championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at (21) Tennessee, noon

