Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 9-15, 2023

Canton’s Brooke Potter (2) battles for the ball during a recent game with Ellington. (Photo courtesy Bill Brewster)

Monday, Oct. 9
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at East Lyme, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Suffield, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10
BOYS SOCCER
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Thomaston at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Wolcott, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at East Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Conard, NW Catholic at Newington, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Enfield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Plainville, 3:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bolton, Granby, Stafford at Canton (Stratton Brook Park), 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12
FOOTBALL
Rockville at Granby/Canton, 6 p.m. (completion of suspended games)
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Tolland, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13
FOOTBALL
RHAM at Avon, 4 p.m. (completion of suspended game)
BOYS SOCCER
Granby at Canton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.
Canton at Granby, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Somers/Rockville, 6 p.m.
Canton at Southington, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Middletown, 6 p.m.
SMSA at Canton, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Tulsa at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
RUNNING
Hartford Marathon and Half-Marathon, 8 a.m.

Previous Fall 2023 results
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results
June 5-11, 2023
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023 
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022 

