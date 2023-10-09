Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 9-15, 2023

Monday, Oct. 9

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at East Lyme, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Suffield, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

BOYS SOCCER

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Thomaston at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Wolcott, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at East Windsor, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Conard, NW Catholic at Newington, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Enfield, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Plainville, 3:45 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bolton, Granby, Stafford at Canton (Stratton Brook Park), 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Granby, 3:45 p.m.

Rockville at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

FOOTBALL

Rockville at Granby/Canton, 6 p.m. (completion of suspended games)

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Tolland, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

FOOTBALL

RHAM at Avon, 4 p.m. (completion of suspended game)

BOYS SOCCER

Granby at Canton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.

Canton at Granby, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Somers/Rockville, 6 p.m.

Canton at Southington, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Middletown, 6 p.m.

SMSA at Canton, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Tulsa at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

RUNNING

Hartford Marathon and Half-Marathon, 8 a.m.

