Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 9-15, 2023

Monday, Oct. 9
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at East Lyme, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Suffield, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
BOYS SOCCER
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Thomaston at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Wolcott, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at East Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Conard, NW Catholic at Newington, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Enfield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Plainville, 3:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bolton, Granby, Stafford at Canton (Stratton Brook Park), 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
FOOTBALL
Rockville at Granby/Canton, 6 p.m. (completion of suspended games)
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Tolland, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Lewis Mills at Avon, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
FOOTBALL
RHAM at Avon, 4 p.m. (completion of suspended game)
BOYS SOCCER
Granby at Canton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.
Canton at Granby, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Somers/Rockville, 6 p.m.
Canton at Southington, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Middletown, 6 p.m.
SMSA at Canton, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Tulsa at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
RUNNING
Hartford Marathon and Half-Marathon, 8 a.m.
