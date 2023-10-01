Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sunday, Oct. 1

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinals

Game 4: New York at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

CREW

Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at Head of Riverfront (Hartford)

Saturday, Sept. 30

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton 44, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 6

Hartford Public 38, Lewis Mills 0

Central Connecticut Conference

RHAM 14, E.O. Smith 7

Pequot Conference

Rockville 36, CREC co-op 6

BOYS SOCCER

Granby 4, Old Lyme 0

Simsbury 1, Tolland 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 7, East Granby 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Utah State 34, UConn 33

PRO SOCCER

Miami 2, Hartford 0

FOOTBALL

At Granby

Granby/Canton (3-0) 16 21 7 0 — 44

Windsor Locks co-op (1-2) 0 0 0 6 — 6

First quarter

G: Safety

G: Vincent Forte 1 run (Hayes Horst kick)

G: Forte 1 run (Horst kick)

Second quarter

G: Will Attianese 40 interception (Horst kick)

G: Carter Chambers 39 pass from Forte (Horst kick)

G: Ben Vrabel 30 pass from Forte (Horst kick)

Third quarter

G: Vrabel 13 pass from Forte (Horst kick)

Fourth quarter

WL: Winslow Faulk 60 pass from John McGuire (run fails)

At East Hartford

Utah State (2-3) 0 7 17 10 — 34

UConn (0-5) 7 10 0 16 — 33

First quarter

C: Jelani Stafford 1 run (Joe McFadden kick), 1:14

Second quarter

C: Nick Harris 4 pass from Ta’Quan Roberson (McFadden kick), 14:12

C: McFadden 36 FG, 0:37

U: Colby Bowman 63 pass from McCae Hillstead (Elliott Nimrod kick), 0:23

Third quarter

U: Jalen Royals 15 pass from Cooper Legas (Nimrod kick), 12:21

U: Nimrod 37 FG, 6:56

U: Royals 71 pass from Legas (Nimrod kick), 3:52

Fourth quarter

C: Geordon Porter 28 pass from Roberson (McFadden kick), 14:17

U: Royals 52 pass from Legas (Nimrod kick), 12:36

C: McFadden 38 FG, 10:29

U: Nimrod 24 FG, 5:20

C: Stafford 1 run (kick blocked)

At Hartford

Miami (10-14-8) 0 2 — 2

Hartford (4-23-4) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Miami: 65’ – Florian Valot; Miami: 78’ – Joaquin Rivas; Shots on target: Miami, 4-3; Corners: Hartford 3-2; Offsides 1-1; Saves: Marvyn Dorchin (H) 2, Jake McGuire (M) 3

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

0 (GK) Marvyn Dorchin, 22 (D) Robin Lapert, 28 (M) Conor McGlynn, 2 (D) Modesto Méndez (Hodge, 62’), 19 (D) Luke Merrill (Torres, 80’), 16 (D) Matt Sheldon (Lewis, 45’), 21 (M) Kembo Kibato (Dobruna, 80’), 6 (M) Beverly Makangila, 10 (M) Danny Barrera, 7 (F) Prince Saydee, 17 (F) Kyle Edwards (Amoh, 62’)

MIAMI FC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Jake McGuire, 22 (D) Ben Ofeimu, 21 (M) Boluwatife Akinyode (Dowouna, 84’), 8 (M) Gabriel Cabral, 4 (D) Paco Craig, 3 (D) Aedan Stanley, 10 (M) Florian Valot, 17 (F) Michael Salazar (Murphy, 55’), 99 (F) Christian Sorto (Repetto, 84’), 14 (M) Ryan Telfer, 11 (F) Joaquín Rivas.

Friday, Sept. 29

Platt 35, Avon 0

Farmington 21, Rocky Hill 14

(4) Maloney 35, Simsbury 0

Central Connecticut Conference

New Britain 46, Conard 6

Hall 9, Southington 6

Berlin 43, Wethersfield 14

Enfield 28, Bristol Central 14

Windsor 27, Middletown 7

Manchester 28, Newington 14

South Windsor 21, Bristol Eastern 14

Tolland 20, East Catholic 0

Pequot Conference

Branford 42, Capital Prep/Achievement First 6

Morgan co-op at Cromwell/Portland, ppd. to Sunday

SMSA 56, Ellington 0

Stsafford/East Windsor/Somers 19, Valley Regional/Old Lyme 0

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Stafford, ppd.

Granby 2, Bolton 1

Lewis Mill 1 , Conard 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Stafford at Canton, ppd.

Bolton at Granby

FIELD HOCKEY

Granby at Simsbury, ppd. to Oct. 16

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon at Harry Geraghty Invitational (South Windsor), cancelled

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Conard 3, Avon 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-7)

Canton 3, Bolton 1 (25-14, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16)

Southington 3, Farmington 1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-12, 25-11)

Northwestern 3, Granby 0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-17)

Simsbury 3, Hall 0

East Granby at Suffield

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinals

Game 3: New York 92, Connecticut 81, New York leads series, 2-1

At Avon

Platt (2-1) 7 13 7 7 — 34

Avon (1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

P: Zack Baker 66 run (Jesus Vasquez kick), 8:08

Second quarter

P: Baker 40 pass from Melvin Sanchez (kick fails), 9:16

P: Robert Millette 1 run (Vasquez kick), 0:08

Third quarter

P: Amari Robinson 19 run (Vasquez kick) 6:06

P: Robinson 59 pass from Sanchez (Vasquez kick), 10:21

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Avon – David Minami 8-14, Carter Davies 9-72, Nick Seminara 3-7, Nik Meltser 15-21

PASSING: Avon – David Minami 1-5-1, minus 4; Platt – Melvin Sanches 7-10-0, 141

RECEIVING: Avon – Andrew Sielski 1-minus 4; Platt – Amari Robinson 5-93, Zach Baker 2-58

At Uncasville

New York (92) Laney 8-15 2-2 20, Stewart 11-19 2-2 25, Jones 4-9 1-1 10, Ionescu 6-11 0-0 16, Vandersloot 5-13 2-2 12, Dolson 2-4 0-0 4, Johannes 1-3 0-0 3, Thornton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-76 7-7 92

Connecticut (81) Bonner 4-12 2-2 10, Thomas 11-17 1-1 23, Nelson-Ododa 6-7 2-2 14, Hayes 6-11 2-2 16, Hiedeman 1-8 2-2 5, Harris 4-12 1-2 11, Carrington 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 10-11 81

New York 37 17 18 20 — 92

Connecticut 16 24 21 20 — 81

Three-point shots: New York 9-26 (Ionescu 4-7, Laney 2-5, Jones 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Johannes 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Vandersloot 0-4); Connecticut 5-16 (Hayes 2-5, Harris 2-6, Hiedeman 1-3, Bonner 0-1, Carrington 0-1); Att: 9162

Thursday, Sept. 28

BOYS SOCCER

Hall 3, Avon 1

East Granby 3, SMSA 0

Lewis Mills 2, Maloney 2, tie

Glastonbury 3, Farmington 0

Simsbury 1, NW Catholic 1, tie

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall 2, Avon 1

Lewis Mills 1, Maloney 0

NWC 3, Simsbury 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 7, East Catholic 0

Canton 5, Somers/Rockville 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Granby 3, Canton 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16)

East Granby 3, East Windsor 0

BOYS GOLF

Farmington 152, Avon 163

Simsbury 165, Lewis Mills 176

Farmington 153, Avon 163

At Farmington

Avon (163) Blake Barrett 37, Steven Westrick 41, Luke Coppen 42, Shaiyah Shah 43, Rob Blackwell 44

Farmington (153) Caleb Smith 34, John Lahtinen 39, Tyler Kiszka 39, Noah Grosso 39, William Blore 40

Medalist: Caleb Smith (F) 34 at Tunxis Plantation, par 35

Records: Avon 2-8

At Simsbury

Lewis Mills (176) Aidan Carrano 40, Eli Pellitier 44, Max Dinunzio 46, Liam O’Sullivan 46, Alex Parker 46

Simsbury (165) Ryan Donohue 42, Camerson Swan 42, Toby Mendes 40, Aidan Pulette 41, Parker Schen 46

Medalist: Toby Mendes (S) and Aidan Carrano (LM) 40

Records: Lewis Mills 5-6

Wednesday, Sept. 27

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton 3, Coginchaug 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Hall 4, Farmington 2

Lewis Mills at Enfield, ppd.

Simsbury 1, Windsor 0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Suffield 15, Canton 50

Suffield 15, East Granby 50

Canton 16, East Granby 47

NW Catholic, Simsbury at Farmington

Granby 15, Windsor Locks 49

Granby 30, Somers 31 (tiebreaker)

Ellington 24, Granby 35

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Suffield 15, Canton 50

Suffield 17, East Granby 41

East Granby 15, Canton 50

NW Catholic, Simsbury at Farmington

Somers 15, Granby 45

Ellington 15, Granby 50

Windsor Locks 27, Granby 28

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Conard 0

Lewis Mills 3, Hall 2 (17-25, 25-17, 22-25, 29-27, 15-13)

BOYS GOLF

Glastonbury 157, Avon 176. Medalist: Gavin Kvadus (G) 37 at Glastonbury Hills, par 36

Lewis Mills 170, Litchfield 184. Medalist: Aiden Carrano (LM) 37 at Fairview Farms

PRO SOCCER

Tampa Bay 2, Hartford 0

At Suffield

Individual results – 1. Griffin Mandirola (S) 18:42 for 3.1 miles at Suffield, 2. Ben Farroni (S) 19:26, 3. Keller Tobey (S) 19:26, 5. Aiden Hopkins (S) 19:27, 6. Nathan Peskin (S) 19:27, 7. Joe Calangelo (S) 19:27, 8. Reid Sunshine (S) 19:28, 9. Ethan Lundquist (Ca) 9:31, 10. Ryan Organ (S) 19:57

Records: Canton 2-2, 2-2 NCCC

At Suffield

Individual results – 1. Emma Conway (S) 22:19 for 3.1 miles at Suffield, 2. Natalie Ho (HS) 23:17, 3. Zoe Kaplan (S) 23:45, 4. Annie Vincent (S) 23:56, 5. Morgan Babbitt (C) 24:49, 6. Genovere Corricelli (EG) 27:00, 7. Morgan Gabidden (EG) 27:14, 8. Katherine Cross (S) 27:15, 9. Gianna Caron (EG) 27:44, 10. Sarah Kim (S) 28:03

Records: Canton 0-2, 0-2 NCCC

At Glastonbury

Glastonbury (157) Gavin Kvadus 37 at Glastonbury Hlls, par 36, Michael Litke 38, Chase Robustelli 39, Dylan Goode 40, Zachary Durant 41

Avon (176) Blake Barrett 39, Niki Buerkler 42, Stephen Westrick 43, Shaiyan Shan 44, Luke Coppen 46

Medalist: Gavin Kvadus (G) 37

Records: Avon 2-7

At Harwinton

Litchfield (184) Ben Muecke 42, Michael Muecke 43, Ryan Blasavage 46, Vincent Salvietti 53, Chase Reynolds 45

Lewis Mills (170) Aidan Carrano 37, Liam O’Sullivan 42, Max Dinunzio 42, Tristan Mooney 49, Brett Harding 49

Medalist: Aidan Carrano (LM) 37 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 5-5

At Hartford

Tampa Bay (17-6-8) 2 0 – 2

Hartford (4-22-4) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Joe Rice ’16 (own goal); Beverly Makanglia ’26 (own goal); Shots on target: Hartford 4-2; Corrner kicks: Hartford 2-1; Offsides: Hartford 3-2; Possession: Hartford 51.3% Tampa 48.7%; Saves: Joe Rice (H) 1, Connor Sparrow (TB) 5

HARTFORD ATHLETIC — 13 (GK) Joe Rice, 19 (D) Luke Merrill (Rito, 64’), 50 (D) Niall Logue (Dobruna, 64’), 28 (D) Conor McGlynn, 21 (M) Kembo Kibato, 6 (M) Beverly Makangila (Edwards, 59’), 77 (M) Andre Lewis, 7 (F) Prince Saydee, 22 (D) Robin Lapert (Hodge, 58’), 9 (F) Elvis Amoh, 8 (M) Juan Pablo Torres (Barrera, 45’)

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES — 1 (GK) Connor Sparrow, 2 (D) William Antley, 19 (D) Freddy Kleemann, 22 (M) Jordan Doherty, 16 (F) Jake LaCava, 4 (M) Lewis Hilton (Martinez, 45’), 98 (F) Joshua Pérez (Mkosana, 86’), 7 (M) Yann Ekra, 9 (F) Jerome Williams, 26 (F) Cal Jennings (Dalgaard, 72’), 14 (M) Charlie Dennis.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

BOYS SOCCER

Conard 3, Avon 0

Canton 1, SMSA 0

Granby 4, East Windsor 0

Farmington 2, Simsbury 1

Lewis Mills 5, Plainville 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 4, Conard 3

Lewis Mills 5, Plainville 0

Simsbury 2, Farmington 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 3, Haddam-Killingworth 0

Granby 2, Suffield 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Simsbury 3, Avon 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-17)

Canton 3, East Windsor 0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-16)

Berlin 3, Lewis Mills 1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12)

Granby 3, Ellington 0 (25-17. 25-23. 25-17)

Bolton 3, East Granby 0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Southington 26, Avon 34

Avon 24, Glastonbury 33

Lewis Mills 25, Plainville 31

Lewis Mills 17, Maloney 42

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Southington 17, Avon 46

Glastonbury 16, Avon 44

GIRLS SWIMMING

Farmington 97, Windsor 76

St. Paul/Lewis Mills 58, Kennedy 43

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinals

Game 2: New York 84, Connecticut 77, series tied 1-1

At Plainville

Individual results – 1. Chase McNamara (P) 17:46 for 3.1 miles at Plainville Middle School, 2. David Iacino (LM) 18:32, 3. Zachary Barth (LM) 18:42, 4. Ryan Pasqualini (LM) 18:51, 5. Braeden Ramsey (P) 18:55, 6. Darren Paznokas (L) 19:01, 7. Griffen DePalma (M) 19:09, 8. Thomas Leenhouts (LM) 19:18, 9. Val Kasabrakhua (P) 19:26, 10, Chase Hedrick (LM)

Southington 26, Avon 34

Avon 24, Glastonbury 33

Southington 23, Glastonbury 36

At Southington

Individual results – William Liebler (S) 15:42.5 for 2.95 miles, 2. Crawford Cauthen (G) 15:50, 3. William Lancaster (A) 16:04, 4. Timothy Terry (S) 16:16, 5. Brian Kalwat (S) 16:24. 6. Brahm Bulow (A) 16:27, 7. Ethan Sloat (A) 16:27, 8. Raza Malik (G) 16:30, 9. Samuel Hageman (G) 16:30, 10. Jaxson Koczur (S) 16:33

Records: Avon 1-3

Glastonbury 30, Southington 31

At Southington

Individual results – Brooke Strauss (G) 18:25.4 for 2.95 miles at Southington, 2. Jessica Lombardo (S) 18:48, 3. Jacqueline Dudus (G) 18:55, 4. Katherine Cavanaugh (S) 19:08, 5. Abigail Mathew (G) 19:15, 6. Emma Talon (S) 19:56, 7. Julia Donofio (S) 19:59, 8. Olivia McKay (G) 20:28, 9. Abigail Van Hoof (A) 20:33, 10. Ava Gattinella (G) 20:38

Records: Avon 1-3

At New York

Connecticut (77) Allen 3-7 0-0 6, Bonner 6-15 5-8 19, Thomas 2-13 6-6 10, Hayes 12-19 1-2 30, Hiedeman 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson-Ododa 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 27-68 14-18 77

New York (84) Laney 7-11 1-1 20, Stewart 3-13 4-4 11, Jones 5-12 1-1 11, Ionescu 5-12 10-10 21, Vandersloot 8-13 0-0 19, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Johannes 0-2 0-0 0, Dolson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 16-16 84

New York 10-26 (Laney 5-7, Stewart 1-4, Jones 0-2, Ionescu 1-6, Vandersloot 3-4, Thornton 0-1, Hohannes 0-2

Connecticut 22 20 15 20 — 77

New York 16 22 21 25 — 84

Three-point goals: Connecticut 9-23 (Allen 0-2, Bonner 2-8, Thomas 0-0, Hayes 5-8, Hiedeman 0-1, Nelson-Ododa 0-0, Harris 2-4); New York 10-26 (Laney 5-7, Stewart 1-4, Jones 0-2, Ionescu 1-6, Vandersloot 3-4, Thornton 0-1, Hohannes 0-2; Att: 10,009 (sellout)

Top 10 state polls

FIELD HOCKEY

The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.

Week 2, Sept. 25, 2023

Team Rec Pts. LW Class 1. Darien (6) 5-0 138 1 L 2. Ridgefield (1) 5-0 126 2 L 3. Hand 5-0 106 5 M 4. Staples 6-1 88 3 L 5. Weston 5-0 56 nr S 6. North Branford 4-0 55 10 S 7. Simsbury 4-0 50 nr M 8. Glastonbury 4-1 46 7 L 9. Immaculate 4-0 44 nr S 10. Canton 4-0 43 9 S Also receiving votes: Greenwich (3-1) 28, Hall (4-1) 17, Norwalk (3-1) 16, Wethersfield (3-0) 12, Guilford (3-1) 9, Shepaug (4-0) 6 Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio Stonington

FOOTBALL

The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. Greenwich (25) 3-0 778 1 LL 2. West Haven 3-0 672 4 LL 3. Cheshire 3-0 638 5 MM 4. Maloney 2-1 632 3 L 5. Newtown 3-0 498 7 LL 6. Shelton 2-1 428 8 L 7. Ansonia (1) 3-0 416 6 S 8. Staples 2-1 384 nr LL 9. Southington 2-1 362 2 LL 10. New Canaan 2-1 359 nr L Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (3-0) 295; Darien (3-0) 249; Windsor (2-1) 198; Masuk (2-1) 122; North Haven (2-1) 102; Naugatuck (3-0) 97; Joel Barlow (3-0) 93; St. Joseph (2-1) 75; Hand (2-1) 58; Cromwell/Portland (3-0) 45; Wilton (3-0) 32 Guilford (3-0) 19; Fairfield Prep (0-3) 18; Hamden (2-1) 16; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0) 16; Hall (2-1) 8; Berlin (2-1) 7; Pomperaug (3-0) 7; Rockville (1-0) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. Greenwich (12) 3-0 388 1 LL 2. West Haven 3-0 342 2 LL 3. Cheshire (1) 3-0 308 5 MM 4. Maloney 2-1 274 4 L 5. Newtown 3-0 262 7 L 6. Staples 2-1 216 nr LL 7. Bloomfield 3-0 210 nr S 8. Ansonia 3-0 195 8 S 9. Shelton 2-1 173 10 L 10. New Canaan 2-1 172 nr L Also receiving votes: Wilton (3-0), 139 points; Southington (2-1), 123; Masuk (2-1), 86; Naugatuck (3-0), 85; North Haven (2-1), 80; Darien (3-0), 66; Windsor (2-1), 45; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0), 37; St. Joseph (2-1), 29; Barlow (3-0), 26; Trumbull (1-2), 16; Hand (2-1), 15; Sheehan (2-1), 14; Tie, Hamden (2-1) and New Milford (2-1), 7. Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

