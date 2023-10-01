Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sunday, Oct. 1
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 4: New York at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
CREW
Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at Head of Riverfront (Hartford)
Saturday, Sept. 30
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton 44, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 6
Hartford Public 38, Lewis Mills 0
Central Connecticut Conference
RHAM 14, E.O. Smith 7
Pequot Conference
Rockville 36, CREC co-op 6
BOYS SOCCER
Granby 4, Old Lyme 0
Simsbury 1, Tolland 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 7, East Granby 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Utah State 34, UConn 33
PRO SOCCER
Miami 2, Hartford 0
FOOTBALL
At Granby
Granby/Canton (3-0) 16 21 7 0 — 44
Windsor Locks co-op (1-2) 0 0 0 6 — 6
First quarter
G: Safety
G: Vincent Forte 1 run (Hayes Horst kick)
G: Forte 1 run (Horst kick)
Second quarter
G: Will Attianese 40 interception (Horst kick)
G: Carter Chambers 39 pass from Forte (Horst kick)
G: Ben Vrabel 30 pass from Forte (Horst kick)
Third quarter
G: Vrabel 13 pass from Forte (Horst kick)
Fourth quarter
WL: Winslow Faulk 60 pass from John McGuire (run fails)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
At East Hartford
Utah State (2-3) 0 7 17 10 — 34
UConn (0-5) 7 10 0 16 — 33
First quarter
C: Jelani Stafford 1 run (Joe McFadden kick), 1:14
Second quarter
C: Nick Harris 4 pass from Ta’Quan Roberson (McFadden kick), 14:12
C: McFadden 36 FG, 0:37
U: Colby Bowman 63 pass from McCae Hillstead (Elliott Nimrod kick), 0:23
Third quarter
U: Jalen Royals 15 pass from Cooper Legas (Nimrod kick), 12:21
U: Nimrod 37 FG, 6:56
U: Royals 71 pass from Legas (Nimrod kick), 3:52
Fourth quarter
C: Geordon Porter 28 pass from Roberson (McFadden kick), 14:17
U: Royals 52 pass from Legas (Nimrod kick), 12:36
C: McFadden 38 FG, 10:29
U: Nimrod 24 FG, 5:20
C: Stafford 1 run (kick blocked)
PRO SOCCER
At Hartford
Miami (10-14-8) 0 2 — 2
Hartford (4-23-4) 0 0 — 0
Goals: Miami: 65’ – Florian Valot; Miami: 78’ – Joaquin Rivas; Shots on target: Miami, 4-3; Corners: Hartford 3-2; Offsides 1-1; Saves: Marvyn Dorchin (H) 2, Jake McGuire (M) 3
HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP
0 (GK) Marvyn Dorchin, 22 (D) Robin Lapert, 28 (M) Conor McGlynn, 2 (D) Modesto Méndez (Hodge, 62’), 19 (D) Luke Merrill (Torres, 80’), 16 (D) Matt Sheldon (Lewis, 45’), 21 (M) Kembo Kibato (Dobruna, 80’), 6 (M) Beverly Makangila, 10 (M) Danny Barrera, 7 (F) Prince Saydee, 17 (F) Kyle Edwards (Amoh, 62’)
MIAMI FC STARTING LINEUP
1 (GK) Jake McGuire, 22 (D) Ben Ofeimu, 21 (M) Boluwatife Akinyode (Dowouna, 84’), 8 (M) Gabriel Cabral, 4 (D) Paco Craig, 3 (D) Aedan Stanley, 10 (M) Florian Valot, 17 (F) Michael Salazar (Murphy, 55’), 99 (F) Christian Sorto (Repetto, 84’), 14 (M) Ryan Telfer, 11 (F) Joaquín Rivas.
Friday, Sept. 29
FOOTBALL
Platt 35, Avon 0
Farmington 21, Rocky Hill 14
(4) Maloney 35, Simsbury 0
Central Connecticut Conference
New Britain 46, Conard 6
Hall 9, Southington 6
Berlin 43, Wethersfield 14
Enfield 28, Bristol Central 14
Windsor 27, Middletown 7
Manchester 28, Newington 14
South Windsor 21, Bristol Eastern 14
Tolland 20, East Catholic 0
Pequot Conference
Branford 42, Capital Prep/Achievement First 6
Morgan co-op at Cromwell/Portland, ppd. to Sunday
SMSA 56, Ellington 0
Stsafford/East Windsor/Somers 19, Valley Regional/Old Lyme 0
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Stafford, ppd.
Granby 2, Bolton 1
Lewis Mill 1 , Conard 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Stafford at Canton, ppd.
Bolton at Granby
FIELD HOCKEY
Granby at Simsbury, ppd. to Oct. 16
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon at Harry Geraghty Invitational (South Windsor), cancelled
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Conard 3, Avon 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-7)
Canton 3, Bolton 1 (25-14, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16)
Southington 3, Farmington 1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-12, 25-11)
Northwestern 3, Granby 0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-17)
Simsbury 3, Hall 0
East Granby at Suffield
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 3: New York 92, Connecticut 81, New York leads series, 2-1
FOOTBALL
Platt 34, Avon 0
At Avon
Platt (2-1) 7 13 7 7 — 34
Avon (1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
P: Zack Baker 66 run (Jesus Vasquez kick), 8:08
Second quarter
P: Baker 40 pass from Melvin Sanchez (kick fails), 9:16
P: Robert Millette 1 run (Vasquez kick), 0:08
Third quarter
P: Amari Robinson 19 run (Vasquez kick) 6:06
P: Robinson 59 pass from Sanchez (Vasquez kick), 10:21
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Avon – David Minami 8-14, Carter Davies 9-72, Nick Seminara 3-7, Nik Meltser 15-21
PASSING: Avon – David Minami 1-5-1, minus 4; Platt – Melvin Sanches 7-10-0, 141
RECEIVING: Avon – Andrew Sielski 1-minus 4; Platt – Amari Robinson 5-93, Zach Baker 2-58
PRO BASKETBALL
New York 92, Connecticut 81
At Uncasville
New York (92) Laney 8-15 2-2 20, Stewart 11-19 2-2 25, Jones 4-9 1-1 10, Ionescu 6-11 0-0 16, Vandersloot 5-13 2-2 12, Dolson 2-4 0-0 4, Johannes 1-3 0-0 3, Thornton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-76 7-7 92
Connecticut (81) Bonner 4-12 2-2 10, Thomas 11-17 1-1 23, Nelson-Ododa 6-7 2-2 14, Hayes 6-11 2-2 16, Hiedeman 1-8 2-2 5, Harris 4-12 1-2 11, Carrington 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 10-11 81
New York 37 17 18 20 — 92
Connecticut 16 24 21 20 — 81
Three-point shots: New York 9-26 (Ionescu 4-7, Laney 2-5, Jones 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Johannes 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Vandersloot 0-4); Connecticut 5-16 (Hayes 2-5, Harris 2-6, Hiedeman 1-3, Bonner 0-1, Carrington 0-1); Att: 9162
Thursday, Sept. 28
BOYS SOCCER
Hall 3, Avon 1
East Granby 3, SMSA 0
Lewis Mills 2, Maloney 2, tie
Glastonbury 3, Farmington 0
Simsbury 1, NW Catholic 1, tie
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall 2, Avon 1
Lewis Mills 1, Maloney 0
NWC 3, Simsbury 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 7, East Catholic 0
Canton 5, Somers/Rockville 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Granby 3, Canton 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16)
East Granby 3, East Windsor 0
BOYS GOLF
Farmington 152, Avon 163
Simsbury 165, Lewis Mills 176
BOYS GOLF
Farmington 153, Avon 163
At Farmington
Avon (163) Blake Barrett 37, Steven Westrick 41, Luke Coppen 42, Shaiyah Shah 43, Rob Blackwell 44
Farmington (153) Caleb Smith 34, John Lahtinen 39, Tyler Kiszka 39, Noah Grosso 39, William Blore 40
Medalist: Caleb Smith (F) 34 at Tunxis Plantation, par 35
Records: Avon 2-8
Simsbury 165, Lewis Mills 176
At Simsbury
Lewis Mills (176) Aidan Carrano 40, Eli Pellitier 44, Max Dinunzio 46, Liam O’Sullivan 46, Alex Parker 46
Simsbury (165) Ryan Donohue 42, Camerson Swan 42, Toby Mendes 40, Aidan Pulette 41, Parker Schen 46
Medalist: Toby Mendes (S) and Aidan Carrano (LM) 40
Records: Lewis Mills 5-6
Wednesday, Sept. 27
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton 3, Coginchaug 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Hall 4, Farmington 2
Lewis Mills at Enfield, ppd.
Simsbury 1, Windsor 0
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Suffield 15, Canton 50
Suffield 15, East Granby 50
Canton 16, East Granby 47
NW Catholic, Simsbury at Farmington
Granby 15, Windsor Locks 49
Granby 30, Somers 31 (tiebreaker)
Ellington 24, Granby 35
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Suffield 15, Canton 50
Suffield 17, East Granby 41
East Granby 15, Canton 50
NW Catholic, Simsbury at Farmington
Somers 15, Granby 45
Ellington 15, Granby 50
Windsor Locks 27, Granby 28
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, Conard 0
Lewis Mills 3, Hall 2 (17-25, 25-17, 22-25, 29-27, 15-13)
BOYS GOLF
Glastonbury 157, Avon 176. Medalist: Gavin Kvadus (G) 37 at Glastonbury Hills, par 36
Lewis Mills 170, Litchfield 184. Medalist: Aiden Carrano (LM) 37 at Fairview Farms
PRO SOCCER
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Suffield
Individual results – 1. Griffin Mandirola (S) 18:42 for 3.1 miles at Suffield, 2. Ben Farroni (S) 19:26, 3. Keller Tobey (S) 19:26, 5. Aiden Hopkins (S) 19:27, 6. Nathan Peskin (S) 19:27, 7. Joe Calangelo (S) 19:27, 8. Reid Sunshine (S) 19:28, 9. Ethan Lundquist (Ca) 9:31, 10. Ryan Organ (S) 19:57
Records: Canton 2-2, 2-2 NCCC
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Suffield
Individual results – 1. Emma Conway (S) 22:19 for 3.1 miles at Suffield, 2. Natalie Ho (HS) 23:17, 3. Zoe Kaplan (S) 23:45, 4. Annie Vincent (S) 23:56, 5. Morgan Babbitt (C) 24:49, 6. Genovere Corricelli (EG) 27:00, 7. Morgan Gabidden (EG) 27:14, 8. Katherine Cross (S) 27:15, 9. Gianna Caron (EG) 27:44, 10. Sarah Kim (S) 28:03
Records: Canton 0-2, 0-2 NCCC
BOYS GOLF
At Glastonbury
Glastonbury (157) Gavin Kvadus 37 at Glastonbury Hlls, par 36, Michael Litke 38, Chase Robustelli 39, Dylan Goode 40, Zachary Durant 41
Avon (176) Blake Barrett 39, Niki Buerkler 42, Stephen Westrick 43, Shaiyan Shan 44, Luke Coppen 46
Medalist: Gavin Kvadus (G) 37
Records: Avon 2-7
Lewis Mills 170, Litchfield 184
At Harwinton
Litchfield (184) Ben Muecke 42, Michael Muecke 43, Ryan Blasavage 46, Vincent Salvietti 53, Chase Reynolds 45
Lewis Mills (170) Aidan Carrano 37, Liam O’Sullivan 42, Max Dinunzio 42, Tristan Mooney 49, Brett Harding 49
Medalist: Aidan Carrano (LM) 37 at Fairview Farms
Records: Lewis Mills 5-5
PRO SOCCER
At Hartford
Tampa Bay (17-6-8) 2 0 – 2
Hartford (4-22-4) 0 0 — 0
Goals: Joe Rice ’16 (own goal); Beverly Makanglia ’26 (own goal); Shots on target: Hartford 4-2; Corrner kicks: Hartford 2-1; Offsides: Hartford 3-2; Possession: Hartford 51.3% Tampa 48.7%; Saves: Joe Rice (H) 1, Connor Sparrow (TB) 5
HARTFORD ATHLETIC — 13 (GK) Joe Rice, 19 (D) Luke Merrill (Rito, 64’), 50 (D) Niall Logue (Dobruna, 64’), 28 (D) Conor McGlynn, 21 (M) Kembo Kibato, 6 (M) Beverly Makangila (Edwards, 59’), 77 (M) Andre Lewis, 7 (F) Prince Saydee, 22 (D) Robin Lapert (Hodge, 58’), 9 (F) Elvis Amoh, 8 (M) Juan Pablo Torres (Barrera, 45’)
TAMPA BAY ROWDIES — 1 (GK) Connor Sparrow, 2 (D) William Antley, 19 (D) Freddy Kleemann, 22 (M) Jordan Doherty, 16 (F) Jake LaCava, 4 (M) Lewis Hilton (Martinez, 45’), 98 (F) Joshua Pérez (Mkosana, 86’), 7 (M) Yann Ekra, 9 (F) Jerome Williams, 26 (F) Cal Jennings (Dalgaard, 72’), 14 (M) Charlie Dennis.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
BOYS SOCCER
Conard 3, Avon 0
Canton 1, SMSA 0
Granby 4, East Windsor 0
Farmington 2, Simsbury 1
Lewis Mills 5, Plainville 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 4, Conard 3
Lewis Mills 5, Plainville 0
Simsbury 2, Farmington 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 3, Haddam-Killingworth 0
Granby 2, Suffield 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Simsbury 3, Avon 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-17)
Canton 3, East Windsor 0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-16)
Berlin 3, Lewis Mills 1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12)
Granby 3, Ellington 0 (25-17. 25-23. 25-17)
Bolton 3, East Granby 0
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Southington 26, Avon 34
Avon 24, Glastonbury 33
Lewis Mills 25, Plainville 31
Lewis Mills 17, Maloney 42
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Southington 17, Avon 46
Glastonbury 16, Avon 44
GIRLS SWIMMING
Farmington 97, Windsor 76
St. Paul/Lewis Mills 58, Kennedy 43
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 2: New York 84, Connecticut 77, series tied 1-1
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Plainville
Individual results – 1. Chase McNamara (P) 17:46 for 3.1 miles at Plainville Middle School, 2. David Iacino (LM) 18:32, 3. Zachary Barth (LM) 18:42, 4. Ryan Pasqualini (LM) 18:51, 5. Braeden Ramsey (P) 18:55, 6. Darren Paznokas (L) 19:01, 7. Griffen DePalma (M) 19:09, 8. Thomas Leenhouts (LM) 19:18, 9. Val Kasabrakhua (P) 19:26, 10, Chase Hedrick (LM)
At Southington
Individual results – William Liebler (S) 15:42.5 for 2.95 miles, 2. Crawford Cauthen (G) 15:50, 3. William Lancaster (A) 16:04, 4. Timothy Terry (S) 16:16, 5. Brian Kalwat (S) 16:24. 6. Brahm Bulow (A) 16:27, 7. Ethan Sloat (A) 16:27, 8. Raza Malik (G) 16:30, 9. Samuel Hageman (G) 16:30, 10. Jaxson Koczur (S) 16:33
Records: Avon 1-3
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Southington
Individual results – Brooke Strauss (G) 18:25.4 for 2.95 miles at Southington, 2. Jessica Lombardo (S) 18:48, 3. Jacqueline Dudus (G) 18:55, 4. Katherine Cavanaugh (S) 19:08, 5. Abigail Mathew (G) 19:15, 6. Emma Talon (S) 19:56, 7. Julia Donofio (S) 19:59, 8. Olivia McKay (G) 20:28, 9. Abigail Van Hoof (A) 20:33, 10. Ava Gattinella (G) 20:38
Records: Avon 1-3
PRO BASKETBALL
At New York
Connecticut (77) Allen 3-7 0-0 6, Bonner 6-15 5-8 19, Thomas 2-13 6-6 10, Hayes 12-19 1-2 30, Hiedeman 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson-Ododa 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 27-68 14-18 77
New York (84) Laney 7-11 1-1 20, Stewart 3-13 4-4 11, Jones 5-12 1-1 11, Ionescu 5-12 10-10 21, Vandersloot 8-13 0-0 19, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Johannes 0-2 0-0 0, Dolson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 16-16 84
New York 10-26 (Laney 5-7, Stewart 1-4, Jones 0-2, Ionescu 1-6, Vandersloot 3-4, Thornton 0-1, Hohannes 0-2
Connecticut 22 20 15 20 — 77
New York 16 22 21 25 — 84
Three-point goals: Connecticut 9-23 (Allen 0-2, Bonner 2-8, Thomas 0-0, Hayes 5-8, Hiedeman 0-1, Nelson-Ododa 0-0, Harris 2-4); New York 10-26 (Laney 5-7, Stewart 1-4, Jones 0-2, Ionescu 1-6, Vandersloot 3-4, Thornton 0-1, Hohannes 0-2; Att: 10,009 (sellout)
Top 10 state polls
FIELD HOCKEY
The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.
Week 2, Sept. 25, 2023
|Team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (6)
|5-0
|138
|1
|L
|2. Ridgefield (1)
|5-0
|126
|2
|L
|3. Hand
|5-0
|106
|5
|M
|4. Staples
|6-1
|88
|3
|L
|5. Weston
|5-0
|56
|nr
|S
|6. North Branford
|4-0
|55
|10
|S
|7. Simsbury
|4-0
|50
|nr
|M
|8. Glastonbury
|4-1
|46
|7
|L
|9. Immaculate
|4-0
|44
|nr
|S
|10. Canton
|4-0
|43
|9
|S
|Also receiving votes: Greenwich (3-1) 28, Hall (4-1) 17, Norwalk (3-1) 16, Wethersfield (3-0) 12, Guilford (3-1) 9, Shepaug (4-0) 6
|Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio Stonington
FOOTBALL
The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (25)
|3-0
|778
|1
|LL
|2. West Haven
|3-0
|672
|4
|LL
|3. Cheshire
|3-0
|638
|5
|MM
|4. Maloney
|2-1
|632
|3
|L
|5. Newtown
|3-0
|498
|7
|LL
|6. Shelton
|2-1
|428
|8
|L
|7. Ansonia (1)
|3-0
|416
|6
|S
|8. Staples
|2-1
|384
|nr
|LL
|9. Southington
|2-1
|362
|2
|LL
|10. New Canaan
|2-1
|359
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (3-0) 295; Darien (3-0) 249; Windsor (2-1) 198; Masuk (2-1) 122; North Haven (2-1) 102; Naugatuck (3-0) 97; Joel Barlow (3-0) 93; St. Joseph (2-1) 75; Hand (2-1) 58; Cromwell/Portland (3-0) 45; Wilton (3-0) 32 Guilford (3-0) 19; Fairfield Prep (0-3) 18; Hamden (2-1) 16; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0) 16; Hall (2-1) 8; Berlin (2-1) 7; Pomperaug (3-0) 7; Rockville (1-0) 7.
|The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.
The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:
Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (12)
|3-0
|388
|1
|LL
|2. West Haven
|3-0
|342
|2
|LL
|3. Cheshire (1)
|3-0
|308
|5
|MM
|4. Maloney
|2-1
|274
|4
|L
|5. Newtown
|3-0
|262
|7
|L
|6. Staples
|2-1
|216
|nr
|LL
|7. Bloomfield
|3-0
|210
|nr
|S
|8. Ansonia
|3-0
|195
|8
|S
|9. Shelton
|2-1
|173
|10
|L
|10. New Canaan
|2-1
|172
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Wilton (3-0), 139 points; Southington (2-1), 123; Masuk (2-1), 86; Naugatuck (3-0), 85; North Haven (2-1), 80; Darien (3-0), 66; Windsor (2-1), 45; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0), 37; St. Joseph (2-1), 29; Barlow (3-0), 26; Trumbull (1-2), 16; Hand (2-1), 15; Sheehan (2-1), 14; Tie, Hamden (2-1) and New Milford (2-1), 7.
|Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
