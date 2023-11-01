2023 CCC fall championships

2023 Central Connecticut Conference fall championship tournaments. Seeds and league records from the CCC website. Overall records from the CIAC website as reported by respective schools.

BOYS SOCCER

Monday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinals

(1) RHAM 2, (8) Berlin 1, penalty kicks 5-4

(2) Simsbury 1, (7) Newington 0, penalty kicks, 3-1

(6) South Windsor 1, (3) Rocky Hill 0, penalty kicks, 3-2

(4) Glastonbury 2, (5) Middletown 1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

At Sage Park, Berlin

Glastonbury 1, RHAM 0

Simsbury vs. South Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

At Sage Park, Berlin

Final: Two semifinal winners

Records: RHAM 11-2-3, 10-2-3 CCC, Simsbury 9-3-4, 9-2-4 CCC, Rocky Hill 10-3-3, 9-3-2 CCC, Glastonbury 9-3-4, 8-3-4 CCC), Middletown 6-3-7, 6-3-6, South Windsor 6-5-4, 6-5-3, Newington 7-7-2, 6-7-1, Berlin 6-7-3, 5-7-3

Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, seeded by overall CCC records

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinals at higher seed

(8) Rocky Hill 2, (1) Berlin 1

(2) NW Catholic 4, (7) Tolland 1

(6) Wethersfield 4, (3) Lewis Mills 2

(4) Simsbury 3, (5) South Windsor 0

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals at Southington

Simsbury 3, Rocky Hill 0

NW Catholic vs. Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

Finals at Sage Park, Berlin

Two semifinal winners

Records: Berlin 13-1-2, 12-1-2 CCC, NWC 12-1-3, 11-1-3 CCC, Lewis Mills 12-2-1, 12-2-1 CCC, Simsbury 11-1-4, 10-1-4, South Windsor 12-3-1, 10-2-1, Wethersfield 8-4-4, 7-2-4, Tolland 8-5-3, 7-5-3, Rocky Hill 6-7-3, 6-5-2

Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, seeded by overall CCC records

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Oct. 30

First round

At Higher seeds

(1) Southington 3, (16) Enfield 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-10)

(2) RHAM 3, (15) Wethersfield 0 (25-6, 25-5, 25-10)

(14) Newington 3, (3) Windsor 1

(4) Farmington 3, (13) Berlin 1 (25-21, 28-30, 25-21, 25-17)

(5) Glastonbury 3, (12) Avon 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-10)

(6) Bristol Central 3, (11) Tolland 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-13)

(10) South Windsor 3, (7) Lewis Mills 1 (25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 25-7)

(8) Simsbury 3, (9) Bristol Eastern 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)

Records: Southington 17-1, 16-0 CCC, RHAM 16-3, 15-1 CCC, Windsor 13-5, 13-2 CCC, Farmington 16-3, 12-4 CCC, Glastonbury 16-4, 12-4, Bristol Central 13-7, 12-4, Lewis Mills 14-6, 12-4, Simsbury 12-7, 11-5, Bristol Eastern 12-7, 11-5, South Windsor 11-8, 11-5, Tolland 12-8, 10-6, Avon 10-9, 9-6, Berlin 13-7, 9-7, Newington 9-10, 8-7, Wethersfield 10-10, 8-7, Enfield 8-10, 8-8

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Second round

At Higher seeds

Simsbury at Southington, 6

Glastonbury at Farmington, 6

South Windsor at RHAM, 6

Newington at Bristol Central, 6



Friday, Nov. 3

Semifinals

At Bristol Central

Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 2, 6 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 4

Championship

At Bristol Central

Final, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Divisional championship meets

Wednesday, Nov. 1

CCC East championships at Glastonbury

CCC West championships at West Hartford (Cornerstone)

Friday, Nov. 3

CCC North championships at Wethersfield, 5 p.m.

CCC South championships at Plainville, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

2023 CCC Fall Championship

At New Britain (Oct. 19)

Team results — 1. Glastonbury 299, 2. Simsbury and Berlin 312, 4. Farmington 318, 5. Hall 323, 6. Newington 325, 7. Conard 328, 8. NW Catholic 331, 9. Southington 336, 10. Wethersfield 340, 11. Lewis Mills 341, 12. Avon 342, 13. Rocky Hill 345

Top individuals — 1. Caleb Smith, Farmington 71 at Stanley Golf Course (par 71), 2. Gavin Kvadus, Glastonbury 71, 3. Brennan Meyers, Berlin 72, 4. Will Gregware, Conard 73, 5. Tyson Asadourian, Rocky Hill; Parker Shen, Simsbury, Cole Banning NWC and Derek Thomas, Glastonbury 74. 9. Mike Litke, Glastonbury 75, 10. Freddie Wright, Hall 77

NOTE: Smith won tournament with a birdie on the first playoff hole

Avon results: 11. Blake Barrett 78, 43. Niki Buerkler 86, 49. Rob Blackwell 88, 55. Shaiyan Shah 55, 63. Declan Mahoney 94

Lewis Mills results: 27. Aidan Carrano 82, Max Dinunzio 82, 37. Eli Pelletier 85, 59. Tristan Mooney 92, Brett Harding 92

Other Simsbury results: 11. Toby Mendes 78, Ryan Donohue 78, 27. Aiden Ouellette 82, 49. Cameron Swan 88

Other Farmington results: 15. William Blore 79, 27. Aiden Cho 82, 43. Noah Gross 86, 45. Tyler Kiszka 87

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CCC championships (Oct. 17)

At Manchester

Top 10 team results – 1. E.O. Smith 46, 2. Hall 53, 3. Rocky Hill 133, 4. Southington 147, 5. Simsbury 191, 6. Conard 210, 7. Avon 218, 8. Tolland 237, 9. Glastonbury 256, 10. Lewis Mills 256

Top 10 individuals: Isaac Mahler, Hall 16:00.3 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Colby Bornstein, Tolland 16:17, 3. Jack Mattingly, EO Smith, 16:28.4, 4. Daniel Coyne, Simsbury, 16:41, 5. Brendan Cook, EO Smith 16:45, 6. Ben Lewis, Hall 17:03, 7. William Liebler, Southington, 17:05, 8. Gabriel Montoya, EO Smith 17:06, 9. Crawford Cauthen, Glastonbury, 17:09, 10. Chase McNamara, Plainville 17:10

Divisional team results

CCC West: Hall 27, Southington 74, Simsbury 88, Conard 96, Avon 105, Glastonbury 114, Farmington 222, NWC 223

CCC South: Lewis Mills 37, Plainville 39, Bristol Eastern 84, Bristol Central 90, Maloney 126, Berlin 171, Middletown 176, Platt 202

CCC East: EO Smith 20, Tolland 67, Manchester 84, RHAM 96, South Windsor 132, East Catholic 153, East Hartford 191, Enfield 224

CCC North: Rocky Hill 16, Wethersfield 79, Windsor 84, Newington 92, New Britain 127, Bloomfield 143

All results (MySports.net)

All results (Athletic.net)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CCC championships (Oct. 17)

At Manchester

Top 10 teams – 1. Glastonbury 54, 2. Hall 92, 3. Southington 175, 4. Manchester 178, 5. E.O. Smith 194, 6. Simsbury 204, 7. Windsor 230, 8. Conard 232, 9. Plainville 248, 10. Avon 255.

Other teams: 14. Farmington 361, 24. Lewis Mills 636

Top 10 individuals: Tess Sherry, Conard 18:30.2 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Katherine Bohlke 18:38, 3. Brooke Strauss, Glastonbury 19:24, 4. Jessica Lombardo, Southington 19:33, 5. Liv Sherry, Conard, 19:46, 6. Harper Shirley, Manchester, 20:00, 7. Gabriela Hernandez, EO Smith, 20:07, 8. Jacqueline Dudas, Glastonbury, 20:08, 9. Abigail Van Hoof, Avon, 20:19, 10. Jordan Stygar, EO Smith 20:33

Divisional team results

CCC West: Glastonbury 36, Hall 66, Southington 91, Conard 107, Simsbury 110, Avon 119, Farmington 165

CCC South: Plainville 33, Berlin 60, Maloney 89, Bristol Central 94, Bristol Eastern 98, Lewis Mills 129

CCC East: Manchester 42, EO Smith 48, Tolland 70, South Windsor 75, RHAM 107, Enfield 172

CCC North: Windsor 32, Wethersfield 61, Rocky Hill 60, Newington 100, Bloomfield 117, New Britain 127

All results (MySports.net)

All results (Athletic.net)

