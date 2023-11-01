2023 CCC fall championships

2023 Central Connecticut Conference fall championship tournaments. Seeds and league records from the CCC website. Overall records from the CIAC website as reported by respective schools.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday, Oct. 30
Quarterfinals
(1) RHAM 2, (8) Berlin 1, penalty kicks 5-4
(2) Simsbury 1, (7) Newington 0, penalty kicks, 3-1
(6) South Windsor 1, (3) Rocky Hill 0, penalty kicks, 3-2
(4) Glastonbury 2, (5) Middletown 1
Wednesday, Nov. 1
At Sage Park, Berlin
Glastonbury 1, RHAM 0
Simsbury vs. South Windsor, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3
At Sage Park, Berlin
Final: Two semifinal winners
Records: RHAM 11-2-3, 10-2-3 CCC, Simsbury 9-3-4, 9-2-4 CCC, Rocky Hill 10-3-3, 9-3-2 CCC, Glastonbury 9-3-4, 8-3-4 CCC), Middletown 6-3-7, 6-3-6, South Windsor 6-5-4, 6-5-3, Newington 7-7-2, 6-7-1, Berlin 6-7-3, 5-7-3
Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, seeded by overall CCC records
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday, Oct. 30
Quarterfinals at higher seed
(8) Rocky Hill 2, (1) Berlin 1
(2) NW Catholic 4, (7) Tolland 1
(6) Wethersfield 4, (3) Lewis Mills 2
(4) Simsbury 3, (5) South Windsor 0
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Semifinals at Southington
Simsbury 3, Rocky Hill 0
NW Catholic vs. Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3
Finals at Sage Park, Berlin
Two semifinal winners
Records: Berlin 13-1-2, 12-1-2 CCC, NWC 12-1-3, 11-1-3 CCC, Lewis Mills 12-2-1, 12-2-1 CCC, Simsbury 11-1-4, 10-1-4, South Windsor 12-3-1, 10-2-1, Wethersfield 8-4-4, 7-2-4, Tolland 8-5-3, 7-5-3, Rocky Hill 6-7-3, 6-5-2
Qualifying: Top two teams in each division, seeded by overall CCC records
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Oct. 30
First round
At Higher seeds
(1) Southington 3, (16) Enfield 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-10)
(2) RHAM 3, (15) Wethersfield 0 (25-6, 25-5, 25-10)
(14) Newington 3, (3) Windsor 1
(4) Farmington 3, (13) Berlin 1 (25-21, 28-30, 25-21, 25-17)
(5) Glastonbury 3, (12) Avon 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-10)
(6) Bristol Central 3, (11) Tolland 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-13)
(10) South Windsor 3, (7) Lewis Mills 1 (25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 25-7)
(8) Simsbury 3, (9) Bristol Eastern 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)
Records: Southington 17-1, 16-0 CCC, RHAM 16-3, 15-1 CCC, Windsor 13-5, 13-2 CCC, Farmington 16-3, 12-4 CCC, Glastonbury 16-4, 12-4, Bristol Central 13-7, 12-4, Lewis Mills 14-6, 12-4, Simsbury 12-7, 11-5, Bristol Eastern 12-7, 11-5, South Windsor 11-8, 11-5, Tolland 12-8, 10-6, Avon 10-9, 9-6, Berlin 13-7, 9-7, Newington 9-10, 8-7, Wethersfield 10-10, 8-7, Enfield 8-10, 8-8
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Second round
At Higher seeds
Simsbury at Southington, 6
Glastonbury at Farmington, 6
South Windsor at RHAM, 6
Newington at Bristol Central, 6
Friday, Nov. 3
Semifinals
At Bristol Central
Game 1, 4 p.m.
Game 2, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
Championship
At Bristol Central
Final, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Divisional championship meets
Wednesday, Nov. 1
CCC East championships at Glastonbury
CCC West championships at West Hartford (Cornerstone)
Friday, Nov. 3
CCC North championships at Wethersfield, 5 p.m.
CCC South championships at Plainville, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
2023 CCC Fall Championship
At New Britain (Oct. 19)
Team results — 1. Glastonbury 299, 2. Simsbury and Berlin 312, 4. Farmington 318, 5. Hall 323, 6. Newington 325, 7. Conard 328, 8. NW Catholic 331, 9. Southington 336, 10. Wethersfield 340, 11. Lewis Mills 341, 12. Avon 342, 13. Rocky Hill 345
Top individuals — 1. Caleb Smith, Farmington 71 at Stanley Golf Course (par 71), 2. Gavin Kvadus, Glastonbury 71, 3. Brennan Meyers, Berlin 72, 4. Will Gregware, Conard 73, 5. Tyson Asadourian, Rocky Hill; Parker Shen, Simsbury, Cole Banning NWC and Derek Thomas, Glastonbury 74. 9. Mike Litke, Glastonbury 75, 10. Freddie Wright, Hall 77
NOTE: Smith won tournament with a birdie on the first playoff hole
Avon results: 11. Blake Barrett 78, 43. Niki Buerkler 86, 49. Rob Blackwell 88, 55. Shaiyan Shah 55, 63. Declan Mahoney 94
Lewis Mills results: 27. Aidan Carrano 82, Max Dinunzio 82, 37. Eli Pelletier 85, 59. Tristan Mooney 92, Brett Harding 92
Other Simsbury results: 11. Toby Mendes 78, Ryan Donohue 78, 27. Aiden Ouellette 82, 49. Cameron Swan 88
Other Farmington results: 15. William Blore 79, 27. Aiden Cho 82, 43. Noah Gross 86, 45. Tyler Kiszka 87
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
CCC championships (Oct. 17)
At Manchester
Top 10 team results – 1. E.O. Smith 46, 2. Hall 53, 3. Rocky Hill 133, 4. Southington 147, 5. Simsbury 191, 6. Conard 210, 7. Avon 218, 8. Tolland 237, 9. Glastonbury 256, 10. Lewis Mills 256
Top 10 individuals: Isaac Mahler, Hall 16:00.3 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Colby Bornstein, Tolland 16:17, 3. Jack Mattingly, EO Smith, 16:28.4, 4. Daniel Coyne, Simsbury, 16:41, 5. Brendan Cook, EO Smith 16:45, 6. Ben Lewis, Hall 17:03, 7. William Liebler, Southington, 17:05, 8. Gabriel Montoya, EO Smith 17:06, 9. Crawford Cauthen, Glastonbury, 17:09, 10. Chase McNamara, Plainville 17:10
Divisional team results
CCC West: Hall 27, Southington 74, Simsbury 88, Conard 96, Avon 105, Glastonbury 114, Farmington 222, NWC 223
CCC South: Lewis Mills 37, Plainville 39, Bristol Eastern 84, Bristol Central 90, Maloney 126, Berlin 171, Middletown 176, Platt 202
CCC East: EO Smith 20, Tolland 67, Manchester 84, RHAM 96, South Windsor 132, East Catholic 153, East Hartford 191, Enfield 224
CCC North: Rocky Hill 16, Wethersfield 79, Windsor 84, Newington 92, New Britain 127, Bloomfield 143
All results (MySports.net)
All results (Athletic.net)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
CCC championships (Oct. 17)
At Manchester
Top 10 teams – 1. Glastonbury 54, 2. Hall 92, 3. Southington 175, 4. Manchester 178, 5. E.O. Smith 194, 6. Simsbury 204, 7. Windsor 230, 8. Conard 232, 9. Plainville 248, 10. Avon 255.
Other teams: 14. Farmington 361, 24. Lewis Mills 636
Top 10 individuals: Tess Sherry, Conard 18:30.2 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Katherine Bohlke 18:38, 3. Brooke Strauss, Glastonbury 19:24, 4. Jessica Lombardo, Southington 19:33, 5. Liv Sherry, Conard, 19:46, 6. Harper Shirley, Manchester, 20:00, 7. Gabriela Hernandez, EO Smith, 20:07, 8. Jacqueline Dudas, Glastonbury, 20:08, 9. Abigail Van Hoof, Avon, 20:19, 10. Jordan Stygar, EO Smith 20:33
Divisional team results
CCC West: Glastonbury 36, Hall 66, Southington 91, Conard 107, Simsbury 110, Avon 119, Farmington 165
CCC South: Plainville 33, Berlin 60, Maloney 89, Bristol Central 94, Bristol Eastern 98, Lewis Mills 129
CCC East: Manchester 42, EO Smith 48, Tolland 70, South Windsor 75, RHAM 107, Enfield 172
CCC North: Windsor 32, Wethersfield 61, Rocky Hill 60, Newington 100, Bloomfield 117, New Britain 127
All results (MySports.net)
All results (Athletic.net)
Previous years
2022
2021 girls volleyball
2021 cross country
2021 boys golf, fall
2020
2019 (girls volleyball, cross country)
2018 (girls volleyball, cross country)