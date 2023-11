2023 CIAC football championships

Class LL

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Fairfield Prep at Staples

Southington at Manchester

Stamford at Greenwich

New Britain at West Haven

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 3

Sites and times TBA

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sites and times TBA

Seeds: 1. Staples 9-1, 2. Greenwich 9-1, 3. West Haven 8-2, 4. Manchester 7-3, 5. Southington 6-4, 6. New Britain 6-4, 7. Stamford 7-3, 8. Fairfield Prep 4-6

Class L

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Darien at Naugatuck

Shelton at Newtown

Killington at New Canaan

South Windsor at Maloney

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 3

Sites and times TBA

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sites and times TBA

Seeds: 1. Naugatuck 10-0, 2. New Canaan 9-1, 3. Maloney 9-1, 4. Newtown 8-2, 5. Shelton 7-3, 6. South Windsor 8-2, 7. Killingly 7-3, 8. Darien 7-3

Class MM

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bunnell at Windsor

North Haven at Fitch

Cheshire at Masuk

Platt at Wilton

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 3

Sites and times TBA

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sites and times TBA

Seeds: 1. Windsor 9-1, 2. Masuk 8-2, 3. Wilton 8-2, 4. Fitch 9-1, 5. North Haven 8-2, 6. Platt 8-2, 7. Cheshire 8-2, 8. Bunnell 7-3

Class M

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 28

St. Joseph at Hand

Northwest United at Abbott Tech/Immaculate

Berlin at Rockville

Holy Cross at SMSA co-op (Trinity Health Stadium)

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 3

Sites and times TBA

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sites and times TBA

Seeds: 1. Hand 9-1, 2. Rockville 9-1, 3. SMSA co-op 9-1, 4. Abbott Tech/Immaculate 9-1, 5. Northwest United 9-1, 6. Holy Cross 7-3, 7. Berlin 7-3, 8. St. Joseph 6-4

Class SS

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Watertown at Granby/Canton

Gilbert/NW Regional/Housatonic at Tolland

Joel Barlow vs. Coginchaug/Hale-Ray/East Hampton at Cheshire

Sheehan at Windham

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 3

Sites and times TBA

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sites and times TBA

Seeds: 1. Granby/Canton 8-2, 2. Coginchaug/Hale-Ray/East Hampton 8-2, 3. Windham 7-3, 4. Tolland 7-3, 5. Gilbert/NW Regional/Housatonic 6-4, 6. Sheehan 6-4, 7. Joel Barlow 6-4, 8. Watertown 5-5

Class S

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Waterbury Career Academy vs. Ansonia at Derby

Griswold/Wheeler at Cromwell/Portland

Morgan/Old Saybrook/Westbrook at Bloomfield

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Oxford

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 3

Sites and times TBA

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sites and times TBA

Seeds: 1. Ansonia 9-1, 2. Bloomfield 8-1, 3. Oxford 9-1, 4. Cromwell/Portland 8-2, 5. Griswold/Wheeler 9-1, 6. Notre Dame-Fairfield 8-2, 7. Morgan/Old Saybrook/Westbrook 6-4, 8. Waterbury Career Academy 6-4