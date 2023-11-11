Bristol Eastern dominates Avon for sixth win of season

BRISTOL, Nov. 10, 2023 – There was a bit of soul searching with the Bristol Eastern football team this week. After beating RHAM for their third shutout on the season, the Lancers dropped a 10-point decision to E.O. Smith on the road.

“We talked all week about holding ourselves to a high standard – not just on Friday night but Monday through Thursday in practice,” Lancer head coach Anthony Julius said. “We had a much more focused effort this week in practice.”

It showed in the cold on Friday night.

The Lancers dominated Avon in a 48-8 CCC Tier III victory with running back Jaiden Fore scoring four touchdowns, running for a game-high 178 yards on 16 carries and breaking the 1,000-yard barrier this season.

In the first half, Avon (2-7, 1-6 CCC Tier III) had just four first downs and three came thanks to Eastern penalties.

“Avon, despite their record, is really competitive with a lot of teams,” Julius said. “They churn it up on offense and they are really physical. For us to hold that offense in check and force them into long-yardage situations was good to see.”

Rik Meltser, who ran for a team-high 57 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, scored Avon’s lone touchdown late in the second quarter on a five-yard run. It called off an 11-play, 65-yard drive that cut the Lancer lead to 26 points with 55 seconds left in the second quarter.

But after a 33-yard kickoff return from Eastern’s Nelson Riley to the Avon 32-yard line, the Lancers picked up another close touchdown with Fore scoring from eight yards away with 11 seconds left in the second quarter. After a successful extra point, Eastern’s lead was back to 41-8.

“I am proud of the way they handled themselves,” Avon High coach Brendan Smith said. “It is easy in a game like that to let your emotions get the best of you. I like the way we responded and have class and respect for everyone at all times.”

There were a few highlights for the Falcons – but not many. Carter Davies returned four kickoffs for 53 yards including a 31-yard return early in the second quarter that gave Avon the ball inside Eastern territory.

Quarterback David Minami completed two passes to Ethan Lavore, including a 28-yard pass play in the third quarter. Michael Prisco recovered a Eastern fumble.

This was an evening for Eastern, playing in their final game before the big Thanksgiving Day rivalry game at Muzzy Field against Bristol Central.

Eastern took a quick 7-0 lead when the Lancers forced a fumble on Avon’s third offensive play. Chase Dauphinee scooped up the ball and ran 31 yards for the fumble recovery touchdown with just 1:35 gone in the contest for a 7-0 lead.

Bristol Eastern scored on their first six drives of the first half. Fore scored on runs of 19, 3, 11 and 8 yards. QB Kamden Laprisse threw just three passes but connected on a 45-yard touchdown to Michael Sherrill. The Lancers scored the first 34 points of the game.

“(Fore) He is a handful to tackle. He is very physical,” Julius said. “You saw some of the cuts he was making tonight. The guys up front (on the offensive line) did a great job. He didn’t have to create much in the backfield he was able to get to the second level and showcase what he can do.”

Avon is preparing for their final game of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 21 when they host Lewis Mills at 6 p.m. on the turf field with Eastern preparing to face arch-rival Bristol Central on Thanksgiving morning at Muzzy Field. Eastern will need a win and plenty of help if they can climb into the top eight in Class MM and earn a playoff berth. Eastern is currently ranked No. 11.

Bristol Eastern 48, Avon 8

At Bristol

Avon (2-7) 0 8 0 0 — 8

Bristol Eastern (6-3) 20 21 7 0 — 48

First quarter

BE: Chase Dauphinee 31 fumble return (Aiden Liseo kick), 10:25

BE: Jaiden Fore 19 run (Liseo kick), 6:44

BE: Fore 3 run (kick blocked), 1:14

Second quarter

BE: Michael Sherrill 45 pass from Kamden Laprise (Liseo kick), 11:35

BE: Fore 11 run (Liseo kick), 7:14

A: Nik Meltser 8 run (Nick Seminara run), 0:55

BE: Fore 8 run (Liseo kick), 0:11

Third quarter

BE: Nelson Riley 36 run (Liseo kick), 10:57

Individual results

RUSHING: Avon – Nik Meltser 14-57, Nick Seminara 8-24, David Minami 4-11, John Murphy 8-14, Carter Davies 2-11; Bristol Eastern – Jaiden Fore 16-178, Nelson Riley 4-66, Lincoln Bashaw 2-6

PASSING: Avon – David Minami 2-8-0, 32; Bristol Eastern – Kamden Laprise 1-2-0, 45

RECEIVING: Avon –Ethan Lavore 2-32; Bristol Eastern – Michael Sherrill 1-45