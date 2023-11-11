Canton blanks Somers, 1-0, to advance to semifinals for first time since 2007

Brooke Potter snapped a crossing pass from teammate Logan Leonard into the net with 15:23 left in the first half to lift No. 6 Canton in the Class S semifinals for the first time since 2007 with a 1-0 win over No. 3 Somers on Friday night in Somers.

The Warriors (14-4) avenged a two-goal loss to the Spartans three weeks ago to advance to the semifinals next week against No. 10 Cromwell (11-4-6).

Canton goalie McKenzie Yanke made 10 saves in net and six in the second half to help the Warriors secure their seventh shutout of the season.

“These guys don’t like getting beat,” second-year Canton High coach Jim Potter said. “They had the right attitude tonight. They’re all in and on the same wave length. They weren’t messing around.”

Canton improved to 3-2 in one-goal games this season. Somers finishes the season at 14-4.

“We played really hard, a (firing on) all cylinders game,” Jim Potter said. “Everyone put the effort in. Every person fought. It was a team effort and a great game to watch. They were all going to the ball and they were all going flat out.”

It’s the first time that Canton has won multiple games in the CIAC state tournament since 2010.

“There wasn’t a (Canton) player that left that field that wasn’t sore,” Jim Potter said. “They all stepped up.”

It was Canton’s first shutout victory over Somers since 2014 and just the fourth in team history against the Spartans.

The game with Cromwell will be either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Canton has never made it to the state championship game in girls soccer. The Warriors dropped a 2-0 decision to Somers in 2007 in the semifinals.