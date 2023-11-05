Canton field hockey finishes undefeated for third time with win over Northwestern

CANTON, Oct. 30, 2023 – Madi Dufresne had two goals and Ellie Bahre added a single goal as the Canton High field hockey team made history on Monday with a 4-0 win over Northwestern Regional.

With the victory, the Warriors became the third field hockey team in school history to finish the season undefeated and untied with a perfect record of 16-0. The last time this happened was in 1992 when the Warriors went 16-0. Canton also was 16-0 in 1991. The Warriors won Class S championships in 1991 and 1992.

This year’s team won their third straight NCCC championship with a perfect record of 8-0 in the league.

The Warriors , led by goalie Lyla O’Connor, have won 10 of their 16 games by shutout and ended the regular season as the No. 5 ranked team in the top 10 coaches poll. O’Connor didn’t have to make a save in the victory over the Highlanders.

“Sixteen and 0 is incredible. It’s been a long time since Canton field hockey was undefeated in the regular season,” Canton coach Margaret Bristol said. “I am very proud of this team and how well they work together. They are determined and they don’t give up.”

Canton (16-0, 8-0 NCCC) is the No. 2 seed in the Class S tournament behind two-time defending champion North Branford, which also went 16-0 in the regular season. The Thunderbirds added two more victories by winning their own Shoreline Conference tournament.

The Warriors will host No. 15 Westbrook/Old Lyme on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a second round game. Canton, which had a first round bye, blanked Westbrook/Old Lyme last week, 4-0. The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Bahre was the leading scorer for Canton this season with 18 goals with Dufresne scoring 10 and Anne Sedor adding seven. Sedor scored a goal in the win over Northwestern.