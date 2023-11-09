Canton, Simsbury, Farmington girls advance with shutout wins

Canton, Simsbury and Farmington each had shutout victories in their respective CIAC girls soccer state tournament games on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals on Friday. Lewis Mills and Granby also advanced in the CIAC Class M tournament.

Canton, ranked No. 6 in the Class S tournament, tied the school record for most goals in a CIAC tournament game in a 7-0 shutout win over No. 11 Hartford Classical/University High. The Warriors (13-4) had seven goals in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Canton goalie McKenzie Yanke didn’t have a save in the game but did stop a penalty kick to earn her sixth shutout of the season. In 2010, Canton had seven goals in a 7-0 win over Putnam in the second round of the Class S tournament.

Canton advances to Friday’s Class S quarterfinal when they will travel to No. 3 Somers (15-3) for a game with their NCCC rivals. The Warriors dropped a 3-1 decision to Somers on Oct. 20.

Farmington, the No. 25 and last-seeded team in the Class L tournament, earned their second straight upset with a 4-0 shutout of No. 9 Holy Cross (12-5-1) on Wednesday at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury.

The River Hawks, who upset No. 8 Jonathan Law on Monday, 3-1, advance to Friday’s quarterfinals in Manchester. Farmington will face No. 16 East Catholic, who upset top-seeded Berlin on Wednesday, 3-1.

No. 4 Simsbury (12-1-4) blanked No. 20 Woodstock Academy, 4-0 to advance to Friday’s Class L quarterfinals. Simsbury will host No. 5 Sacred Heart Academy (14-3-1) at Holden Field.

In the Class M tournament, No. 3 Granby outlasted No. 14 Hand, 2-1 to advance while No. 5 Lewis Mills outlasted Weston, 2-1.

In the Class L tournament, No. 6 Guilford (16-2) eliminated No. 11 Avon (12-5-1) with a 2-0 win in the second round of the tournament. Avon went 3-0-1 in their last four games with 16 goals and five goals allowed.

The Falcons won their Class L opened on Monday with a 6-1 win over Pomperaug on the turf field in Avon. Cara Dugan scored two goals to give her 11 on the season while Cate Dugan added two goals as well. Leading scorer Emma Loparco had a goal, pushing her to 15 on the season. Each Dugan (Cate and Cara) sister finished with 14 goals this season.

Former coach elected First Selectman

CANTON, Nov. 7, 2023 – The first varsity coach of the Canton High girls soccer team, Kevin Witkos, was elected to the position of First Selectman in Canton after voting in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Witkos, who beat Democrat Bob Namnoun by 205 votes (1,766 to 1,561), was previously elected to the Connecticut General Assembly in the State Senate. Witkos served 14 years in the State Senate (2009-23) and six years in the State House of Representatives (2003-09).

Witkos was the coach of the 1995 Canton High girls soccer team, the first varsity soccer team for girls in school history. Canton went 3-13 in their first varsity season.

BOYS SOCCER

Bethel 2, Avon 1

BETHEL, Nov. 7, 2023 – Tiago Silva scored a pair of penalty kicks in the second half to lift No. 6 Bethel to a 2-1 win over No. 11 Avon in the second round of the CIAC Class M tournament. Bethel had a slight 11-10 edge in shots but a significant 9-2 edge on corner kicks. Avon’s Marcello Razuri scored with 12:31 gone in the game to put the Falcons on the board.

At Bethel

Avon (6-10-1) 1 0 — 1

Bethel (13-1-3) 0 2 — 2

Goals: Marcello Razuri (A), Tiago Silva (B) 2 (both penalty kicks); Saves: Buster Akers (A) 8, Jackson Wein (B) 4; Shots: Bethel, 11-10; Corner kicks: Bethel 9-2