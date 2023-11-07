CIAC Roundup: Canton spikers fall in five; Big win for Avon booters

CANTON, Nov. 6, 2023 – The Canton High girls volleyball team was no stranger to five-set matches this season. The Warriors went the distance five times, winning twice.

Mia Whilby had 15 kills and three blocks on Monday but visiting No. 22 Lyme-Old Lyme was able to prevail in game five to earn a 3-2 decision over No. 11 Canton in the first round of the CIAC Class S tournament. The Wildcats (10-11) prevailed 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12.

Maddie Rodriguez had 23 digs for Canton (11-10) with Nora Wallace getting eight kills, 15 digs and four aces while serving.

Sacred Heart Academy 3, Lewis Mills 1

BURLINGTON, Nov. 6. 2023 – Lily Coates had 10 kills and two blocks but it wasn’t enough as No. 15 Lewis Mills dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 18 Sacred Heart Academy in the first round of the Class M volleyball tournament on Monday. SHA beat Mills, 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13.

Alyssa Behrendt had 13 digs and four kills for the Spartans (14-7) with Grace Pannuto getting 17 digs and one aces. Sammy Mitchell had 14 digs and eight kills for Mills.

CROSS COUNTRY

Van Hoof runs at State Open

MANCHESTER, Nov. 6, 2023 – Avon High freshman Abigail Van Hoof finished 31st at the State Open girls cross country championship at Wickham Park in Manchester on Monday. Van Hoof, the second freshman in the race, finished with a time of 20:07 over the 3.1-mile course.

No Avon or Canton runners qualified for the CIAC State Open boys cross country championship race.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 6, Pomperaug 1

AVON, Nov. 6, 2023 – The Avon High girls soccer team scored the most goals in a CIAC tournament in 17 years with a 6-1 win over Pomperaug in the first round of the Class L tournament Monday on the turf field.

It was the most goals in a state tournament game for the Falcons since scoring five in a 5-0 win over Northwestern Regional in the Class M tournament in 2006. No. 11 Falcons (12-4-1) have scored 17 goals in the last four games and have gone 3-0-1 in the last four contests.

Avon advances to Wednesday’s second round when they visit No. 6 Guilford.