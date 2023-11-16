Connecticut High School Football Standings, Nov. 15, 2023

Connecticut high school football standings by league as reported by the respective leagues. As of Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Central Connecticut Conference
|Tier 1
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Maloney
|7-0
|8-1
|Southington
|5-2
|6-3
|Hall
|4-2
|6-3
|Glastonbury
|3-3
|4-5
|New Britain
|3-4
|5-4
|East Hartford
|3-4
|4-5
|Simsbury
|1-5
|1-8
|Conard
|0-6
|1-8
|Tier 2
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Windsor
|7-0
|8-1
|Enfield
|4-2
|6-2
|Manchester
|4-2
|6-2
|Berlin
|4-2
|6-3
|Middletown
|3-3
|4-5
|Bristol Central
|3-4
|4-5
|Newington
|0-6
|1-8
|Wethersfield
|0-6
|0-9
|Tier 3
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Platt
|7-0
|8-1
|South Windsor
|6-1
|7-2
|Bristol Eastern
|4-3
|6-3
|E.O. Smith
|4-3
|5-4
|RHAM
|4-3
|5-4
|Avon
|1-6
|2-7
|Farmington
|1-6
|2-6
|Rocky Hill
|1-6
|1-8
|Tier 4
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Bloomfield
|6-0
|8-0
|Tolland
|4-2
|6-3
|Hartford Public
|4-2
|4-4
|East Catholic
|3-2
|3-6
|Plainville
|2-4
|5-4
|NW Catholic
|1-4
|2-6
|Lewis Mills
|0-6
|0-9
|x-clinched division title
Connecticut Technical Conference
|Team
|CTC
|Overall
|NW United co-op
|7-0
|9-0
|ATI co-op
|6-0
|7-1
|Bullard Havens
|6-1
|7-2
|Thames River co-op
|6-1
|6-3
|Platt Tech
|4-3
|6-3
|Quinebaug Valley co-op
|4-3
|4-4
|Wilcox Tech
|3-5
|3-5
|Cheney Tech
|3-6
|3-6
|Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech
|1-7
|1-7
|Prince Tech/Innovation
|1-8
|1-8
|O’Brien Tech
|0-8
|0-8
Eastern Connecticut Conference
|Division I
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Fitch
|5-0
|8-1
|Killingly
|3-1
|6-3
|East Lyme
|3-2
|4-5
|New London
|1-3
|5-4
|NFA
|1-3
|3-6
|Woodstock Academy
|0-4
|3-6
|Division II
|Div.
|Overall
|Windham
|6-0
|6-2
|Griswold/Wheeler
|6-1
|8-1
|Stonington
|4-3
|6-3
|Ledyard
|4-3
|4-5
|Waterford
|2-4
|2-6
|Bacon Academy
|2-5
|3-6
|Montville
|1-5
|2-7
|Weaver
|1-5
|1-7
|x-clinched division title
FCIAC
|West
|Div.
|Overall
|Greenwich
|6-0
|9-0
|Staples
|6-0
|8-1
|St. Joseph
|4-3
|5-4
|Trumbull
|4-3
|4-5
|Stamford
|3-3
|5-3
|Danbury
|2-4
|3-5
|Ridgefield
|1-6
|1-8
|Westhill
|0-7
|0-9
|East
|Div.
|Overall
|New Canaan
|7-0
|8-1
|Wilton
|5-2
|7-2
|Darien
|4-2
|6-2
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|4-3
|6-3
|Brien McMahon
|3-4
|4-5
|Norwalk
|1-5
|2-6
|Fairfield Warde
|1-6
|1-8
|Bridgeport Central
|0-6
|0-8
Pequot Conference
|Uncas Division
|Div.
|Overall
|SMSA co-op
|6-0
|8-1
|Granby/Canton
|5-1
|8-1
|Rockville
|4-1
|7-1
|Ellington
|2-3
|3-5
|CREC co-op
|3-3
|4-4
|Stafford/East Windsor/Somers
|1-4
|3-5
|Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby
|1-4
|1-7
|Coventry co-op
|0-5
|0-9
|Sassacus Division
|Div.
|Overall
|Cromwell/Portland
|5-0
|6-2
|North Branford
|3-1
|5-3
|Morgan co-op
|3-2
|5-4
|Coginchaug co-op
|2-2
|5-2
|Valley Regional/Old Lyme
|1-3
|1-7
|Haddam-Killingworth
|1-4
|3-6
|Capital Prep/First Achievement
|1-5
|5-4
Naugatuck Valley League
|Copper (Div. I)
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|Ansonia
|6-0
|9-0
|400
|74
|Naugatuck
|6-0
|9-0
|343
|66
|Seymour
|4-2
|4-5
|208
|198
|Holy Cross
|3-3
|6-3
|288
|166
|Woodland
|3-3
|5-4
|216
|181
|Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic
|3-4
|5-4
|130
|133
|Watertown
|2-5
|4-5
|162
|182
|Wolcott
|0-6
|1-8
|80
|243
|Brass (Div. II)
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|Oxford
|6-0
|8-1
|176
|104
|Torrington
|5-2
|5-4
|212
|130
|Waterbury Career Acad.
|5-2
|5-4
|203
|218
|Kennedy
|4-2
|5-4
|177
|207
|Crosby
|3-3
|3-6
|131
|208
|Derby
|2-4
|2-7
|199
|289
|St. Paul
|1-6
|1-8
|105
|326
|Wilby
|0-6
|0-9
|58
|355
Southern Connecticut Conference
|Tier 1
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|West Haven
|4-1
|8-1
|325
|158
|North Haven
|4-1
|6-2
|225
|90
|Cheshire
|4-2
|7-2
|232
|82
|Shelton
|4-2
|7-2
|254
|162
|Fairfield Prep
|2-3
|2-6
|137
|194
|Hamden
|0-4
|3-5
|198
|262
|Notre Dame-WH
|0-4
|2-6
|101
|199
|Tier 2
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|Hand
|5-0
|7-1
|281
|62
|Xavier
|4-1
|6-3
|257
|146
|Branford
|3-2
|5-3
|185
|143
|Sheehan
|3-2
|5-3
|254
|92
|Jonthan Law
|2-3
|3-5
|190
|182
|Amity Regional
|1-5
|1-7
|107
|288
|Wilbur Cross
|0-5
|0-8
|12
|388
|Tier 3
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|x-Guilford
|5-1
|7-1
|374
|78
|Lyman Hall
|3-2
|5-3
|177
|127
|Foran
|3-2
|4-4
|175
|200
|Hillhouse
|3-2
|3-5
|104
|166
|Harding
|3-2
|3-5
|168
|237
|East Haven
|1-4
|2-6
|145
|294
|Bassick
|0-5
|0-9
|48
|405
|x-clinched division title
SouthWest Conference
|SWC
|Overall
|Newtown
|6-0
|8-1
|Notre Dame-Fairfield
|6-1
|8-1
|Masuk
|6-1
|7-2
|Bunnell
|5-2
|6-3
|New Milford
|4-3
|6-3
|Pomperaug
|3-4
|5-4
|Brookfield
|3-4
|5-4
|Joel Barlow
|3-4
|5-4
|New Fairfield
|2-5
|3-5
|Weston
|1-6
|2-7
|Stratford
|1-6
|1-8
|Bethel
|0-5
|1-8
INDEPENDENT
|Overall
|Plainfield
|5-4
|Amistad-New Haven
|0-1