Connecticut High School Football Standings, Nov. 15, 2023

Connecticut high school football standings by league as reported by the respective leagues. As of Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Central Connecticut Conference

Tier 1 Div. Overall
x-Maloney 7-0 8-1
Southington 5-2 6-3
Hall 4-2 6-3
Glastonbury 3-3 4-5
New Britain 3-4 5-4
East Hartford 3-4 4-5
Simsbury 1-5 1-8
Conard 0-6 1-8

 

Tier 2 Div. Overall
x-Windsor 7-0 8-1
Enfield 4-2 6-2
Manchester 4-2 6-2
Berlin 4-2 6-3
Middletown 3-3 4-5
Bristol Central 3-4 4-5
Newington 0-6 1-8
Wethersfield 0-6 0-9

 

Tier 3 Div. Overall
x-Platt 7-0 8-1
South Windsor 6-1 7-2
Bristol Eastern 4-3 6-3
E.O. Smith 4-3 5-4
RHAM 4-3 5-4
Avon 1-6 2-7
Farmington 1-6 2-6
Rocky Hill 1-6 1-8

 

Tier 4 Div. Overall
x-Bloomfield 6-0 8-0
Tolland 4-2 6-3
Hartford Public 4-2 4-4
East Catholic 3-2 3-6
Plainville 2-4 5-4
NW Catholic 1-4 2-6
Lewis Mills 0-6 0-9
x-clinched division title

 

Connecticut Technical Conference

Team CTC Overall
NW United co-op 7-0 9-0
ATI co-op 6-0 7-1
Bullard Havens 6-1 7-2
Thames River co-op 6-1 6-3
Platt Tech 4-3 6-3
Quinebaug Valley co-op 4-3 4-4
Wilcox Tech 3-5 3-5
Cheney Tech 3-6 3-6
Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech 1-7 1-7
Prince Tech/Innovation 1-8 1-8
O’Brien Tech 0-8 0-8

 

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Division I Div. Overall
x-Fitch 5-0 8-1
Killingly 3-1 6-3
East Lyme 3-2 4-5
New London 1-3 5-4
NFA 1-3 3-6
Woodstock Academy 0-4 3-6

 

Division II Div. Overall
Windham 6-0 6-2
Griswold/Wheeler 6-1 8-1
Stonington 4-3 6-3
Ledyard 4-3 4-5
Waterford 2-4 2-6
Bacon Academy 2-5 3-6
Montville 1-5 2-7
Weaver 1-5 1-7
x-clinched division title

 

FCIAC

West Div. Overall
Greenwich 6-0 9-0
Staples 6-0 8-1
St. Joseph 4-3 5-4
Trumbull 4-3 4-5
Stamford 3-3 5-3
Danbury 2-4 3-5
Ridgefield 1-6 1-8
Westhill 0-7 0-9

 

East Div. Overall
New Canaan 7-0 8-1
Wilton 5-2 7-2
Darien 4-2 6-2
Fairfield Ludlowe 4-3 6-3
Brien McMahon 3-4 4-5
Norwalk 1-5 2-6
Fairfield Warde 1-6 1-8
Bridgeport Central 0-6 0-8

 

Pequot Conference

Uncas Division Div. Overall
SMSA co-op 6-0 8-1
Granby/Canton 5-1 8-1
Rockville 4-1 7-1
Ellington 2-3 3-5
CREC co-op 3-3 4-4
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 1-4 3-5
Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 1-4 1-7
Coventry co-op 0-5 0-9

 

Sassacus Division Div. Overall
Cromwell/Portland 5-0 6-2
North Branford 3-1 5-3
Morgan co-op 3-2 5-4
Coginchaug co-op 2-2 5-2
Valley Regional/Old Lyme 1-3 1-7
Haddam-Killingworth 1-4 3-6
Capital Prep/First Achievement 1-5 5-4

 

Naugatuck Valley League

Copper (Div. I) Div. Over. PF PA
Ansonia 6-0 9-0 400 74
Naugatuck 6-0 9-0 343 66
Seymour 4-2 4-5 208 198
Holy Cross 3-3 6-3 288 166
Woodland 3-3 5-4 216 181
Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic 3-4 5-4 130 133
Watertown 2-5 4-5 162 182
Wolcott 0-6 1-8 80 243

 

Brass (Div. II) Div. Over. PF PA
Oxford 6-0 8-1 176 104
Torrington 5-2 5-4 212 130
Waterbury Career Acad. 5-2 5-4 203 218
Kennedy 4-2 5-4 177 207
Crosby 3-3 3-6 131 208
Derby 2-4 2-7 199 289
St. Paul 1-6 1-8 105 326
Wilby 0-6 0-9 58 355

 

Southern Connecticut Conference

Tier 1 Div. Over. PF PA
West Haven 4-1 8-1 325 158
North Haven 4-1 6-2 225 90
Cheshire 4-2 7-2 232 82
Shelton 4-2 7-2 254 162
Fairfield Prep 2-3 2-6 137 194
Hamden 0-4 3-5 198 262
Notre Dame-WH 0-4 2-6 101 199

 

Tier 2 Div. Over. PF PA
Hand 5-0 7-1 281 62
Xavier 4-1 6-3 257 146
Branford 3-2 5-3 185 143
Sheehan 3-2 5-3 254 92
Jonthan Law 2-3 3-5 190 182
Amity Regional 1-5 1-7 107 288
Wilbur Cross 0-5 0-8 12 388

 

Tier 3 Div. Over. PF PA
x-Guilford 5-1 7-1 374 78
Lyman Hall 3-2 5-3 177 127
Foran 3-2 4-4 175 200
Hillhouse 3-2 3-5 104 166
Harding 3-2 3-5 168 237
East Haven 1-4 2-6 145 294
Bassick 0-5 0-9 48 405
x-clinched division title

 

SouthWest Conference 

SWC Overall
Newtown 6-0 8-1
Notre Dame-Fairfield 6-1 8-1
Masuk 6-1 7-2
Bunnell 5-2 6-3
New Milford 4-3 6-3
Pomperaug 3-4 5-4
Brookfield 3-4 5-4
Joel Barlow 3-4 5-4
New Fairfield 2-5 3-5
Weston 1-6 2-7
Stratford 1-6 1-8
Bethel 0-5 1-8

 

INDEPENDENT

  Overall
Plainfield 5-4
Amistad-New Haven 0-1

