Football

Connecticut High School Football Standings, Nov. 25, 2023

Connecticut high school football standings by league as reported by the respective leagues and information reported to Max Preps. These are the final regular season standings for 2023. As of Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

Central Connecticut Conference

Tier 1 Div. Overall
x-Maloney 7-0 9-1
Hall 5-2 7-3
Southington 5-2 6-4
Glastonbury 4-3 5-5
New Britain 3-4 6-4
East Hartford 3-4 5-5
Simsbury 1-6 1-9
Conard 0-7 1-9
x-clinched division title

 

Tier 2 Div. Overall
x-Windsor 7-0 9-1
Berlin 5-2 7-3
Manchester 5-2 7-3
Enfield 4-3 6-4
Bristol Central 3-4 5-5
Middletown 3-4 4-6
Newington 1-6 2-8
Wethersfield 0-7 0-10
x-clinched division title

 

Tier 3 Div. Overall
x-Platt 7-0 8-2
South Windsor 6-1 8-2
Bristol Eastern 4-3 6-4
RHAM 4-3 6-4
E.O. Smith 4-3 5-5
Avon 1-6 3-7
Farmington 1-6 2-8
Rocky Hill 1-6 1-9
x-clinched division title

 

Tier 4 Div. Overall
x-Bloomfield 6-0 8-1
Tolland 4-2 7-3
Hartford Public 4-2 4-6
East Catholic 4-2 4-6
Plainville 2-4 6-4
NW Catholic 1-5 3-7
Lewis Mills 0-6 0-10
x-clinched division title

 

Connecticut Technical Conference

Team CTC Overall
x-Abbott Tech/Immaculate 8-0 9-1
NW United co-op 7-1 9-1
Bullard Havens 6-2 7-3
Thames River co-op 6-2 6-4
Platt Tech 5-3 7-3
Quinebaug Valley co-op 5-4 5-5
Wilcox Tech 5-5 5-5
Cheney Tech 4-6 4-6
Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech 1-9 1-9
Prince Tech/Innovation 1-9 1-9
O’Brien Tech 1-9 1-9
x-won league championship
Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s; NW United: Wolcott Tech (host) with Nonnewaug, Wamogo, Litchfield, Shepaug; Quinebaug Valley: Ellis Tech (host) with Putnam and Tourtellotte

 

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Division I Div. Over. PF PA
x-Fitch 5-0 9-1 372 194
East Lyme 3-2 5-5 284 344
Killingly 4-1 7-3 377 226
New London 2-3 6-4 276 161
Woodstock Acad. 0-5 3-7 215 272
NFA 1-4 3-7 246 300

 

Division II Div. Over. PF PA
x-Windham 7-0 7-3 237 153
Griswold/Wheeler 6-1 9-1 395 127
Stonington 4-3 6-4 340 266
Ledyard 4-3 4-6 228 265
Waterford 3-4 3-7 298 337
Bacon Academy 2-5 3-7 217 225
Montville 1-6 2-8 152 407
Weaver 1-6 2-8 75 364
x-clinched division title

FCIAC

West Div. Overall
x-Staples 8-0 9-1
Greenwich 7-1 9-1
Stamford 5-3 7-3
St. Joseph 5-3 6-4
Trumbull 4-4 4-6
Danbury 2-6 3-7
Ridgefield 2-6 2-8
Westhill 0-8 0-10

 

East Div. Overall
x-New Canaan 8-0 9-1
Darien 5-3 7-3
Fairfield Ludlowe 5-3 7-3
Wilton 5-2 8-2
Brien McMahon 4-4 5-5
Norwalk 2-6 3-7
Fairfield Warde 1-7 1-9
Bridgeport Central 0-8 0-10
x-clinched division title

 

Pequot Conference

Uncas Division Div. Overall PF PA
x-SMSA co-op 7-0 9-1 359 99
Granby/Canton 5-2 8-2 307 126
Rockville 6-1 9-1 381 103
Ellington 3-4 4-6 229 270
CREC co-op 4-3 5-5 224 189
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 2-5 4-6 122 205
Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 1-6 1-9 59 354
Coventry co-op 0-7 0-10 50 412

 

Sassacus Division Div. Overall PF PA
x-Cromwell/Portland 6-0 8-2 362 148
Coginchaug co-op 4-2 8-2 314 217
Morgan co-op 4-2 6-4 346 277
North Branford 3-3 5-5 275 277
Haddam-Killingworth 2-4 4-6 226 254
Capital Prep/FA 1-5 5-5 249 232
Valley Regional/OL 1-5 1-9 123 311
x-clinched division title
Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor;  Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray

 

Naugatuck Valley League

Copper (Div. I) Div. Over. PF PA
xy-Naugatuck 7-0 10-0 426 109
Ansonia 6-1 9-1 412 116
Holy Cross 4-3 7-3 269 188
Gilbert/NWR/Housy 3-4 6-4 200 181
Seymour 3-4 5-5 255 199
Woodland 2-5 5-5 278 215
Watertown 2-5 5-5 225 188
Wolcott 0-7 1-9 88 361

 

Brass (Div. II) Div. Over. PF PA
y-Oxford 7-0 9-1 226 134
Waterbury Career Academy 5-2 6-4 265 212
Kennedy 5-2 6-4 233 233
Torrington 5-2 5-5 226 175
Crosby 3-4 3-7 189 277
Derby 2-5 2-8 223 326
St. Paul 1-6 1-9 105 361
Wilby 0-7 0-10 72 417
x-won league championship
y-won division title

 

Southern Connecticut Conference

Tier 1 Div. Over. PF PA
x-North Haven 5-1 8-2 304 103
Cheshire 4-2 8-2 266 102
West Haven 4-2 8-2 344 179
Shelton 4-2 7-3 257 191
Fairfield Prep 3-3 4-6 193 218
Hamden 1-5 4-6 226 317
Notre Dame-WH 0-6 2-8 128 255

 

Tier 2 Div. Over. PF PA
x-Hand 6-0 9-1 345 100
Xavier 5-1 7-3 314 146
Branford 4-2 7-3 260 163
Jonathan Law 4-2 4-6 216 208
Sheehan 3-3 6-4 316 126
Amity Regional 1-5 1-9 113 371
Wilbur Cross 0-6 0-10 18 506

 

Tier 3 Div. Over. PF PA
x-Guilford 5-1 8-2 436 114
Lyman Hall 4-2 6-4 225 183
Foran 4-2 5-5 222 233
Hillhouse 4-2 5-5 218 180
Harding 3-3 4-6 236 301
East Haven 1-5 2-8 164 385
Bassick 0-6 0-10 56 457
x-won division title

 

SouthWest Conference

Team Lg. Overall
x-Masuk 7-1 8-2
Newtown 6-1 8-2
Notre Dame-Fairfield 6-2 8-2
Bunnell 6-2 7-3
New Milford 5-3 7-3
Pomperaug 4-4 6-4
Brookfield 4-4 6-4
Joel Barlow 4-4 6-4
New Fairfield 2-6 4-6
Weston 1-7 2-8
Stratford 1-7 1-9
Bethel 0-8 1-9
x-won league championship

INDEPENDENT

Team Overall PF PA
Plainfield 5-5 194 286
Amistad-New Haven 0-1 0 25

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

