Connecticut High School Football Standings, Nov. 25, 2023

Connecticut high school football standings by league as reported by the respective leagues and information reported to Max Preps. These are the final regular season standings for 2023. As of Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
Central Connecticut Conference
|Tier 1
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Maloney
|7-0
|9-1
|Hall
|5-2
|7-3
|Southington
|5-2
|6-4
|Glastonbury
|4-3
|5-5
|New Britain
|3-4
|6-4
|East Hartford
|3-4
|5-5
|Simsbury
|1-6
|1-9
|Conard
|0-7
|1-9
|x-clinched division title
|Tier 2
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Windsor
|7-0
|9-1
|Berlin
|5-2
|7-3
|Manchester
|5-2
|7-3
|Enfield
|4-3
|6-4
|Bristol Central
|3-4
|5-5
|Middletown
|3-4
|4-6
|Newington
|1-6
|2-8
|Wethersfield
|0-7
|0-10
|x-clinched division title
|Tier 3
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Platt
|7-0
|8-2
|South Windsor
|6-1
|8-2
|Bristol Eastern
|4-3
|6-4
|RHAM
|4-3
|6-4
|E.O. Smith
|4-3
|5-5
|Avon
|1-6
|3-7
|Farmington
|1-6
|2-8
|Rocky Hill
|1-6
|1-9
|x-clinched division title
|Tier 4
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Bloomfield
|6-0
|8-1
|Tolland
|4-2
|7-3
|Hartford Public
|4-2
|4-6
|East Catholic
|4-2
|4-6
|Plainville
|2-4
|6-4
|NW Catholic
|1-5
|3-7
|Lewis Mills
|0-6
|0-10
|x-clinched division title
Connecticut Technical Conference
|Team
|CTC
|Overall
|x-Abbott Tech/Immaculate
|8-0
|9-1
|NW United co-op
|7-1
|9-1
|Bullard Havens
|6-2
|7-3
|Thames River co-op
|6-2
|6-4
|Platt Tech
|5-3
|7-3
|Quinebaug Valley co-op
|5-4
|5-5
|Wilcox Tech
|5-5
|5-5
|Cheney Tech
|4-6
|4-6
|Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech
|1-9
|1-9
|Prince Tech/Innovation
|1-9
|1-9
|O’Brien Tech
|1-9
|1-9
|x-won league championship
|Co-op programs — Thames River: Grasso Tech (host) with Norwich Tech and St. Bernard’s; NW United: Wolcott Tech (host) with Nonnewaug, Wamogo, Litchfield, Shepaug; Quinebaug Valley: Ellis Tech (host) with Putnam and Tourtellotte
Eastern Connecticut Conference
|Division I
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|x-Fitch
|5-0
|9-1
|372
|194
|East Lyme
|3-2
|5-5
|284
|344
|Killingly
|4-1
|7-3
|377
|226
|New London
|2-3
|6-4
|276
|161
|Woodstock Acad.
|0-5
|3-7
|215
|272
|NFA
|1-4
|3-7
|246
|300
|Division II
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|x-Windham
|7-0
|7-3
|237
|153
|Griswold/Wheeler
|6-1
|9-1
|395
|127
|Stonington
|4-3
|6-4
|340
|266
|Ledyard
|4-3
|4-6
|228
|265
|Waterford
|3-4
|3-7
|298
|337
|Bacon Academy
|2-5
|3-7
|217
|225
|Montville
|1-6
|2-8
|152
|407
|Weaver
|1-6
|2-8
|75
|364
|x-clinched division title
FCIAC
|West
|Div.
|Overall
|x-Staples
|8-0
|9-1
|Greenwich
|7-1
|9-1
|Stamford
|5-3
|7-3
|St. Joseph
|5-3
|6-4
|Trumbull
|4-4
|4-6
|Danbury
|2-6
|3-7
|Ridgefield
|2-6
|2-8
|Westhill
|0-8
|0-10
|East
|Div.
|Overall
|x-New Canaan
|8-0
|9-1
|Darien
|5-3
|7-3
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|5-3
|7-3
|Wilton
|5-2
|8-2
|Brien McMahon
|4-4
|5-5
|Norwalk
|2-6
|3-7
|Fairfield Warde
|1-7
|1-9
|Bridgeport Central
|0-8
|0-10
|x-clinched division title
Pequot Conference
|Uncas Division
|Div.
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|x-SMSA co-op
|7-0
|9-1
|359
|99
|Granby/Canton
|5-2
|8-2
|307
|126
|Rockville
|6-1
|9-1
|381
|103
|Ellington
|3-4
|4-6
|229
|270
|CREC co-op
|4-3
|5-5
|224
|189
|Stafford/East Windsor/Somers
|2-5
|4-6
|122
|205
|Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby
|1-6
|1-9
|59
|354
|Coventry co-op
|0-7
|0-10
|50
|412
|Sassacus Division
|Div.
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|x-Cromwell/Portland
|6-0
|8-2
|362
|148
|Coginchaug co-op
|4-2
|8-2
|314
|217
|Morgan co-op
|4-2
|6-4
|346
|277
|North Branford
|3-3
|5-5
|275
|277
|Haddam-Killingworth
|2-4
|4-6
|226
|254
|Capital Prep/FA
|1-5
|5-5
|249
|232
|Valley Regional/OL
|1-5
|1-9
|123
|311
|x-clinched division title
|Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray
Naugatuck Valley League
|Copper (Div. I)
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|xy-Naugatuck
|7-0
|10-0
|426
|109
|Ansonia
|6-1
|9-1
|412
|116
|Holy Cross
|4-3
|7-3
|269
|188
|Gilbert/NWR/Housy
|3-4
|6-4
|200
|181
|Seymour
|3-4
|5-5
|255
|199
|Woodland
|2-5
|5-5
|278
|215
|Watertown
|2-5
|5-5
|225
|188
|Wolcott
|0-7
|1-9
|88
|361
|Brass (Div. II)
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|y-Oxford
|7-0
|9-1
|226
|134
|Waterbury Career Academy
|5-2
|6-4
|265
|212
|Kennedy
|5-2
|6-4
|233
|233
|Torrington
|5-2
|5-5
|226
|175
|Crosby
|3-4
|3-7
|189
|277
|Derby
|2-5
|2-8
|223
|326
|St. Paul
|1-6
|1-9
|105
|361
|Wilby
|0-7
|0-10
|72
|417
|x-won league championship
|y-won division title
Southern Connecticut Conference
|Tier 1
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|x-North Haven
|5-1
|8-2
|304
|103
|Cheshire
|4-2
|8-2
|266
|102
|West Haven
|4-2
|8-2
|344
|179
|Shelton
|4-2
|7-3
|257
|191
|Fairfield Prep
|3-3
|4-6
|193
|218
|Hamden
|1-5
|4-6
|226
|317
|Notre Dame-WH
|0-6
|2-8
|128
|255
|Tier 2
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|x-Hand
|6-0
|9-1
|345
|100
|Xavier
|5-1
|7-3
|314
|146
|Branford
|4-2
|7-3
|260
|163
|Jonathan Law
|4-2
|4-6
|216
|208
|Sheehan
|3-3
|6-4
|316
|126
|Amity Regional
|1-5
|1-9
|113
|371
|Wilbur Cross
|0-6
|0-10
|18
|506
|Tier 3
|Div.
|Over.
|PF
|PA
|x-Guilford
|5-1
|8-2
|436
|114
|Lyman Hall
|4-2
|6-4
|225
|183
|Foran
|4-2
|5-5
|222
|233
|Hillhouse
|4-2
|5-5
|218
|180
|Harding
|3-3
|4-6
|236
|301
|East Haven
|1-5
|2-8
|164
|385
|Bassick
|0-6
|0-10
|56
|457
|x-won division title
SouthWest Conference
|Team
|Lg.
|Overall
|x-Masuk
|7-1
|8-2
|Newtown
|6-1
|8-2
|Notre Dame-Fairfield
|6-2
|8-2
|Bunnell
|6-2
|7-3
|New Milford
|5-3
|7-3
|Pomperaug
|4-4
|6-4
|Brookfield
|4-4
|6-4
|Joel Barlow
|4-4
|6-4
|New Fairfield
|2-6
|4-6
|Weston
|1-7
|2-8
|Stratford
|1-7
|1-9
|Bethel
|0-8
|1-9
|x-won league championship
INDEPENDENT
|Team
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Plainfield
|5-5
|194
|286
|Amistad-New Haven
|0-1
|0
|25