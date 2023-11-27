Darien is No. 1 in final volleyball top 10 poll, Farmington finishes No. 5

Undefeated Darien was the unanimous selection as the No. 1 girls volleyball team in the state in voting by state coaches in the final top 10 poll of the season.

The Blue Wave (25-0) handled Southington (24-2) just as they handled nearly everyone else this season with a 3-0 victory in the Class LL championship game. Darien, which has a 50-match winning streak, had 22 shutouts in 25 victories.

Southington, which finished No. 2 in the poll, won the Central Connecticut Conference title for the second straight year came into the finals with a 24-match winning streak of their own.

Farmington (22-4) won their first state championship since 2014 with a tight 3-2 victory over St. Joseph-Trumbull in the Class L championship match, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-9. The River Hawks won four straight matches to win their ninth state championship.

Junior Lucy Scudder had a team-high 22 kills and four blocks in the title game win over St. Joseph with senior Brooke Jones getting 14 kills. Junior Jamie Zadornzy had a team-high 41 digs while senior setter Aubrey Zadrozny had 24 assists. Senior Abby Schipper had 17 assists.

Brooke Jones led the team in kills this fall with 298 with Scudder second with 228 kills. Lauren Jones led the team with 104 blocks (70 solo) while Aubrey Zadrozny had a team-leading 387 assists.

RHAM (23-4), which won their third straight Class M championship with a 3-1 win over Joel Barlow (23-2) finished the season ranked at No. 3 while Trumbull (22-4), who lost to Darien in the Class LL semifinals, finished ranked No. 4 in the poll.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The results from the Connecticut High School girls volleyball top 10 poll as voted by state coaches. First place votes in parentheses.

FINAL: Nov. 21, 2023