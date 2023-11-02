Darien remains No. 1 in top 10 field hockey poll; Canton is tied for No. 5

Defending Class L champion Darien closed out the regular season as the No. 1 team in the state coaches top 10 field hockey poll. The Blue Wave received all seven first place votes and have moved into the FCIAC Tournament championship game.
Hand, which won the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament with three straight wins, is ranked No. 2 while Staples coming in at No. 3.
The only two undefeated teams in the state are in Class S with No. 4 North Branford (16-0) and No. 5 Canton (16-0) each running the table. The Thunderbirds have won the last two Class S championships. It is Canton’s first undefeated seasons since 1992.
The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. First place votes in parentheses. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.
Week 7, Oct. 31, 2023
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (7)
|17-1
|140
|1
|L
|2. Hand
|15-0-1
|114
|2
|M
|3. Staples
|14-2
|112
|3
|L
|4. North Branford
|16-0
|102
|4
|S
|t5. Canton
|16-0
|64
|8
|S
|t5. Glastonbury
|12-2
|64
|6
|L
|7. Ridgefield
|12-3
|63
|5
|L
|8. Wilton
|12-4
|53
|7
|L
|9. Greenwich
|11-5
|38
|10
|L
|10. Guilford
|13-3
|34
|nr
|M
|Also receiving votes: Norwalk (11-5) 30, Pomperaug (11-3-1) 14, Immaculate (13-3) 6, Shepaug (14-2) 6
|Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk
Conference tournaments
Southern Connecticut Conference
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 28
(1) Hand 5, (8) Hamden 0
(7) Sacred Heart Academy 2, (2) Guilford 1, OT
(6) Branford 2, (3) Cheshire 1
(5) Amity 2, (4) Lauralton Hall 1
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
Sacred Heart Academy 2, Branford 1 (penalty strokes, 2-1)
Hand 4, Amity 0
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Championship
Hand 1, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Shoreline Conference
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
(1) North Branford def. (4) Westbrook/Old Lyme
(2) Old Saybrook 1, (3) Haddam-Killingworth 0, OT
Thursday, Nov. 2
Championship
North Branford vs. Old Saybrook
FCIAC Tournament
Friday, Oct. 27
Quarterfinals
(1) Darien 8, (8) Fairfield Ludlowe 0
(2) Staples 7, (7) New Canaan 2
(3) Ridgefield 5, (6) Norwalk 3
(4) Greenwich 7, (5) Wilton 0
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Semifinals
At Brien McMahon
Darien 3, Greenwich 2
Staples vs. Ridgefield
Friday, Nov. 3
At Wilton
5 p.m.