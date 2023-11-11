Granby/Canton dominates Coventry co-op; River Hawks fall in OT

GRANBY, Nov. 10, 2023 – Receiver Ryan Cuniowski caught four passes for 80 yards and two toucdowns while Will Attianese ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass as Granby/Canton rolled to a 49-8 win over Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial Friday night in a Pequot Conference Uncas Division contest.

The Bears (8-1, 5-1 Pequot Uncas) can earn a share of the Uncas Division championship with a victory over the SMSA co-op program (7-1, 5-0 Pequot Uncas) next Friday night at Weaver High in Hartford in the final game of the regular season. SMSA faces Windsor Locks co-op on Saturday.

Granby/Canton QB Vincent Forte completed 8-of-11 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The Bear defense didn’t give up a point and allowed just three first downs to the Patriots (0-9, 0-6 Pequot Uncas).

Many of Granby/Canton’s starting players played just about a half of the game.

Granby/Canton 49, Coventry co-op 8

At Granby

Coventry co-op (0-9) 8 0 0 0 — 8

Granby/Canton (8-1) 21 21 7 0 — 49

First quarter

G: Carter Chambers 40 run (Alexander Krauland kick)

G: Will Attianese 44 run (Krauland kick)

Cov: Ciachon 73 kickoff return (xxxx run)

G: Ryan Cuniowski 5 pass from Vincent Forte (Krauland kick)

Second quarter

G: Ryan Cuniowski 25 pass from Vincent Forte (Krauland kick)

G: Forte 9 run (Krauland kick)

G: Attianese 14 pass from Forte (Krauland kick)

Third quarter

G: O.J. Headley 3 run (Krauland kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Granby/Canton – Attianese 6-101, Forte 3-41

PASSING: Granby/Canton – Vincent Forte 8-11-0, 126

RECEIVING: Granby/Canton – Attianese 2-21, Ryan Cuniowski 4-80

RHAM 35, Farmington 29, OT

FARMINGTON, Nov. 10, 2023 – Joseph Fahey ran for three touchdowns including a six-yard run in overtime to lead the RHAM High football team to a 35-29 CCC Tier III victory over Farmington in overtime on Friday night.

The visiting Raptors (5-4, 4-3 CCC Tier III) led 21-7 early in the third quarter before the River Hawks (2-6, 1-6 CCC Tier III) rallied to tie the game with two touchdowns in about 1:30. Jakai Veal scored his second touchdown of the day with 10:29 remaining in the game to pull the River Hawks within a touchdown.

Farmington tied the game at 21-21 on Matthew Rodriguez’ 13-yard TD and the extra point from Joey Kelly with 9:02 remaining.

RHAM took the lead on a 39-yard TD run from Fahey and a successful two-point conversion run by Caden Bellmore with 6:50 left in the game.

Ethan O’Hara’s 21-yard run and his two-point conversion run with 11 seconds left in regulation forced OT.

RHAM 35, Farmington 29, OT

At Farmington

RHAM (5-4) 0 7 6 16 6 — 35

Farmington (2-6) 0 7 0 22 0 — 29

Second quarter

RHAM: Brady Hulland 14 run (Jacob Wazer kick), 10:13

F: Jakai Veal 13 run (Joey Kelly kick), 0:58

Third quarter

RHAM: Daniel Mantilla 7 run (conversion fails)

Fourth quarter

RHAM: Joseph Fahey 5 run (Mantilla run), 11:54

F: Veal 6 run (Kelly kick), 10:29

F: Matthew Rodriguez 13 run (Kelly kick), 9:02

RHAM: Fahey 39 run (Caden Bellmore run), 6:50

F: Ethan O’Hara 21 run (O’Hara run), 0:31

Overtime

RHAM: Fahey 3 run