Granby/Canton dominates Coventry co-op; River Hawks fall in OT

Granby/Canton QB Vincent Forte (2) completed 8 of 11 passes for 126 yards and three TDs in Friday night’s win over Coventry co-op.

GRANBY, Nov. 10, 2023 – Receiver Ryan Cuniowski caught four passes for 80 yards and two toucdowns while Will Attianese ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass as Granby/Canton rolled to a 49-8 win over Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial Friday night in a Pequot Conference Uncas Division contest.

The Bears (8-1, 5-1 Pequot Uncas) can earn a share of the Uncas Division championship with a victory over the SMSA co-op program (7-1, 5-0 Pequot Uncas) next Friday night at Weaver High in Hartford in the final game of the regular season. SMSA faces Windsor Locks co-op on Saturday.

Granby/Canton QB Vincent Forte completed 8-of-11 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The Bear defense didn’t give up a point and allowed just three first downs to the Patriots (0-9, 0-6 Pequot Uncas).

Many of Granby/Canton’s starting players played just about a half of the game.

Granby/Canton 49, Coventry co-op 8
At Granby
Coventry co-op (0-9)             8   0  0  0  — 8
Granby/Canton (8-1)          21  21  7  0  — 49
First quarter
G: Carter Chambers 40 run (Alexander Krauland kick)
G: Will Attianese 44 run (Krauland kick)
Cov: Ciachon 73 kickoff return (xxxx run)
G: Ryan Cuniowski 5 pass from Vincent Forte (Krauland kick)
Second quarter
G: Ryan Cuniowski 25 pass from Vincent Forte (Krauland kick)
G: Forte 9 run (Krauland kick)
G: Attianese 14 pass from Forte (Krauland kick)
Third quarter
G: O.J. Headley 3 run (Krauland kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Granby/Canton – Attianese 6-101, Forte 3-41
PASSING: Granby/Canton – Vincent Forte 8-11-0, 126
RECEIVING: Granby/Canton – Attianese 2-21, Ryan Cuniowski 4-80

RHAM 35, Farmington 29, OT
FARMINGTON, Nov. 10, 2023 – Joseph Fahey ran for three touchdowns including a six-yard run in overtime to lead the RHAM High football team to a 35-29 CCC Tier III victory over Farmington in overtime on Friday night.

The visiting Raptors (5-4, 4-3 CCC Tier III) led 21-7 early in the third quarter before the River Hawks (2-6, 1-6 CCC Tier III) rallied to tie the game with two touchdowns in about 1:30. Jakai Veal scored his second touchdown of the day with 10:29 remaining in the game to pull the River Hawks within a touchdown.

Farmington tied the game at 21-21 on Matthew Rodriguez’ 13-yard TD and the extra point from Joey Kelly with 9:02 remaining.

RHAM took the lead on a 39-yard TD run from Fahey and a successful two-point conversion run by Caden Bellmore with 6:50 left in the game.

Ethan O’Hara’s 21-yard run and his two-point conversion run with 11 seconds left in regulation forced OT.

RHAM 35, Farmington 29, OT
At Farmington
RHAM (5-4)              0  7  6  16  6  — 35
Farmington (2-6)     0  7  0  22  0  — 29
Second quarter
RHAM: Brady Hulland 14 run (Jacob Wazer kick), 10:13
F: Jakai Veal 13 run (Joey Kelly kick), 0:58
Third quarter
RHAM: Daniel Mantilla 7 run (conversion fails)
Fourth quarter
RHAM: Joseph Fahey 5 run (Mantilla run), 11:54
F: Veal 6 run (Kelly kick), 10:29
F: Matthew Rodriguez 13 run (Kelly kick), 9:02
RHAM: Fahey 39 run (Caden Bellmore run), 6:50
F: Ethan O’Hara 21 run (O’Hara run), 0:31
Overtime
RHAM: Fahey 3 run

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

