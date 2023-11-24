More than 400 runners race at O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot in Collinsville

CANTON, Nov. 23, 2023 – Farmington’s Charlie Driscoll beat Eli Morris by more than a minute and a half to win the 12th annual O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot in Collinsville on Thursday. Driscoll won the 3.1 mile race in 16:46 with Morris finishing second in 18:07.

Three-time race champion Max Sparks of Canton finished eighth with a time of 19:46.

Canton’s Jane Frawley won the women’s race for the second time with her victory over Juliana Cavanaugh. Frawley finished 16th overall with a time of 21:17, nearly a minute faster than Cavanaugh in 22:11. Frawley also won in 2021.

The race attracted their largest crowd ever with 420 runners finishing the annual event that begins and finishes in downtown Collinsville and is run along the Farmington River trail. The previous high race was in 2019 when 357 runners ran.

12th annual O’Briley Turkey Trot

At Canton

Top runners – 1. Charlie Driscoll, 16:46 for 3.1 miles, 2. Eli Morris 18:07, 3. Nicholas Weretelnik 18:11, 4. Kosta Boskovic 18:35, 5. Thomas Purcell 18:32, 6. Aidan O’Donnell 18:57, 7. Denis Cronin 19:11, 8. Max Sparks 19:46, 9. Benjamin Chilson-Parks 19:48, 10. Greg Oberhausen 20:10

Top 3 women – 1. Jane Frawley (16th overall), Canton, 21:17, 2. Juliana Cavanaugh (22), 22:11, 3. Christine Oberhausen (27) 22:52

Race results O’Briley Turkey Trot