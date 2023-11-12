No. 21 James Madison pulls away from UConn in second half

Quarterback Jordan McCloud completed 33-of-37 passes for a career-high 457 yards and four TDs to help lead No. 21 James Madison to a 44-6 win over Connecticut on Saturday.

The Dukes, in the midst of a transition to the FBS Division I level, moved to 10-0 on the season in the first meeting against UConn in 24 years.

Reggie Brown had a team-record 202 yard receiving on nine catches that included two touchdowns. Brown scored on 50-yard and 80-yard touchdown receptions. James Madison’s Elijah Sarratt tied a school record for most receptions (13) in a single game, catching 13 passes for 160 yards.

JMU led 13-3 at halftime before exploding for 31 second-half points to turn in its second-highest margin of victory against an FBS opponent. JMU out-gained UConn by a 503-319 margin and had a plus-two turnover margin (one interception, one fumble recovery).

For UConn, Ta’Quan Roberson threw for 207 yards with an interception. Cam Edwards had a game-high 43 rushing yards, while Hall High graduate Noe Ruelas provided the team’s only points with a pair of field goals.

Justin Joly had seven catches for 61 yards while Cam Ross caught four passes for a season-high 91 yards. Malik Dixon-Williams, Durante Jones and Isiah Davis each made eight total tackles to lead the defense.

The Huskies have lost four straight games and dropped their third game of the season to a top 25 opponent.

James Madison 44, UConn 6

At Harrisonburg, Va.

UConn (1-9) 0 3 3 0 — 6

James Madison (10-0) 3 10 17 14 — 44

First quarter

JM: Camden Wise 34 FG, 0:10

Second quarter

JM:Wise 29 FG, 9:25

JM: Reggie Brown 80 pass from Jordan McCloud (Wise kick), 7:40

C: Noe Ruelas 41 FG, 3:26

Third quarter

JM: Wise 28 FG, 12:09

C: Ruelas 31 FG, 7:42

JM: Zach Horton 21 pass from McCloud (Wise kick), 5:54

JM: Brown 55 pass from McCloud (Wise kick), 1:53

Fourth quarter

JM: Phoenix Sproles 5 pass from McCloud (Wise kick), 6:43

JM: Brent Austin 81 interception return (Wise kick), 3:43

Individual statistics

RUSHING: UConn – Edwards 12-43, Mitchell 5-29, Rosa 2-4, Bucjman 1-3, Ross 2-1, Roberson 3-minus 1; JNU – Black 4-38, Lawton 8-17, McCloud 8-minus 4

PASSING: UConn – Roberson 20-26-1, 207; JMU – McCloud 33-37-0, 457

RECEIVING: UConn – Ross 4-91, Joly 7-61, Buckman 6-52, Edwards 2-21, Mitchell 2-6, Hicks 1-5, Rosa 1-4; JMU – Brown 9-202, Sarratt 13-160, Horton 3-38, Lawton 3-27, Sproles 4-25, Black 1-5