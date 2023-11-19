North Branford takes command early to beat Canton and win a state title

WETHERSFIELD, Nov. 18, 2023 – Facing an undefeated team on a 19-game winning streak, the North Branford High field hockey team refused to let Canton get comfortable in Saturday’s Class S championship game at Wethersfield High.

The two-time defending state champions scored twice in the first 10 minutes and never took their foot off the gas to beat Canton, 4-1 and win their third consecutive Class S championship.

“We knew we had a big job to do,” said North Branford’s Keana Criscuolo, who had two goals and two assists for the undefeated Thunderbirds (22-0). “We scored the early goals but we knew had to keep pushing and not let up at all. Keep pushing and keep the speed up the entire game. We knew that would keep them off balance.”

“They were kind of all over me,” said Ellie Bahre, Canton’s leading scorer with 20 goals on the year. “They were fast. It was just hard. Hard to complete a pass. We just couldn’t get it done today.”

Playing in the finals for the first time since 2007, Canton (19-1) was looking for their first state championship win since 1999.

“We couldn’t get our sticks on the ball in the circle for some reason,” Canton coach Margaret Bristol said. “We didn’t have our stick-to-stick passing. We weren’t playing the game we’ve playing all season.”

Criscuolo put the Thunderbirds on the board with just five minutes gone in the game. Her hard shot bounced off the pads of Canton goalie Lyla O’Connor and right back to Criscuolo, who blasted a one-time shot into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Criscuolo made it 2-0, converting off a penalty corner and a pass from teammate Lindsay Onofrio.

Canton was able to adjust in the second period and had six penalty corners and four shots on net. North Branford keeper Ashlyn O’Rouke made a point-blank save at the near post on Paige Sidrane with 8:35 left in the first half. Bahre had a good opportunity later in the quarter but the shot was wide.

The Warriors began to press more in the third quarter but North Branford extended the lead to 3-0 when Alivia Schmidt ripped a hard shot into the far side of the net with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Criscuolo carried the ball into the scoring circle, weaving past several Canton defenders before handing the ball off to Sophia Toto, who blasted a shot into the net with 9:45 left in the game for a 4-0 lead.

Thirty-five seconds later, Sidrane redirected a shot from Erin Mackin into the net to push Canton on the board and spoilt the shutout bid.

“Obviously we all wanted it so bad. We came so far this season,” Bahre said. “The seniors definitely wanted to end (this season) with a state title.

“It’s been one heck of ride though and I am so blessed to do this with all of the girls around me. It’s been so enjoyable. The best senior season. We just couldn’t end it with a state title but it’s fine. I am so glad we got here (to the final) and I appreciate my coaches and the girls around me for such a great season,” she said.

Canton won 19 consecutive games for the first time since 1992, won the North Central Connecticut Conference championship for the third straight year and finished undefeated (16-0) in the regular season for the first time since 1992.

North Branford became the first Class S team to win three straight championships since Granby in 2009-11. The Thunderbird have now won seven Class S state champonships.

North Branford 4, Canton 1

At Wethersfield

Canton (19-1) 0 0 0 1 — 1

North Branford (22-0) 2 0 1 1 — 4

Goals: Paige Sidrane (C), Keana Criscuolo (NB) 2, Sophia Toto (NB), Alivia Schmidt (NB); Assists: Criscuolo (NB) 2, Lindsey Onofrio (NB), Erin Mackin (C); Saves: Lyla O’Connor (C) 7, Ashlyn O’Rourke 9; Shots: Canton, 11-9; Penalty corners: Canton, 12-8