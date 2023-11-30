PWHL’s New York team to play at least five games in Bridgeport

New York’s team in the new Professional Women’s Hockey League has scheduled five of their 12 home games for the upcoming 2024 season at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport and four games at USB Arena in Elmont, Long Island, the home of the NHL’s New York Islanders, the league announced on Thursday. Three New York games remain without a location at this time.

Each of the league’s six teams – New York, Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto – will play 24 regular season games. The season begins January 1 and concludes on May 5 with breaks in the schedule for players to train with their respective national teams in February and participate in the world championships in April in Utica, N.Y.

The league playoffs begin on May 6.

The schedule is constructed so that each team will play head-to-head a minimum of four times including twice at home and twice on the road, and four of a team’s five opponents will be played five times throughout the season. In all cases, American and Canadian teams will compete five times against the other teams in their country.

The New York team is training full-time at Chelsea Piers in Stamford where training camp is underway.

New York 2024 PWHL schedule

Monday, Jan. 1: New York at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan.5: Toronto at New York (Bridgeport), 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 10: Montreal at New York (USB Arena, LI), 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14: New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16: New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20, New York at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26: New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28: Minnesota at New York (Bridgeport), 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4: New York at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

IIHF National team break

Saturday, Feb. 17: New York at Boston, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Montreal at New York (USB Arena, LI), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23: New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28: New York at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3: Minnesota at New York (USB Arena, LI), 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Match 6: Montreal at New York (Bridgeport), 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10: New York at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: New York at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20: Ottawa at New York (Bridgeport), 7 p.m.

Monday, March 25: Boston at New York (USB Arena, LI), 7 p.m.

IIHF World Championship tournament break

Friday, April 19: New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: Boston at New York (venue TBA)

Wednesday, April 24: Toronto at New York (Bridgeport), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30: Ottawa at New York (venue TBA)

Saturday, May 4: Minnesota at New York (venue TBA)