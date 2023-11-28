Staples grabs top spot in top 10 football poll by sportswriters

FOOTBALL
The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. The next poll will be the final poll of the year after the state championship games on Dec. 9.
Week 12, Nov. 27, 2023
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Staples (11)
|9-1
|698
|5
|LL
|2. Maloney (10)
|9-1
|688
|2
|L
|3. Greenwich (3)
|9-1
|664
|1
|LL
|4. New Canaan (1)
|9-1
|630
|4
|L
|5. North Haven
|8-2
|470
|6
|MM
|6. Windsor
|9-1
|421
|9
|MM
|7. West Haven
|8-2
|414
|3
|LL
|8. Cheshire
|8-2
|366
|10
|MM
|9. Naugatuck
|10-0
|347
|nr
|L
|10. Wilton
|8-2
|257
|nr
|MM
|Also receiving votes: Newtown (8-2) 239; Masuk (8-2) 235; Hand (9-1) 208; Ansonia (9-1) 192; Shelton (7-3) 175; Bloomfield (8-1) 134; Darien (7-3) 63; Rockville (9-1) 54; Fitch (9-1) 38; Southington (6-4) 26; Fairfield Prep (4-6) 19; Cromwell/Portland (8-2) 9; Oxford (9-1) 7; St. Joseph (6-4) 7; SMSA co-op (9-1) 7; Stamford (7-3) 7.
|The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.; Did not vote: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.
The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:
Week 12, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Maloney (5)
|9-1
|360
|2
|L
|1. Staples (4)
|9-1
|360
|5
|LL
|3. New Cannan (3)
|9-1
|340
|3
|L
|4. North Haven
|8-2
|284
|5
|MM
|5. Greenwich
|9-1
|278
|1
|LL
|6. Windsor
|9-1
|252
|7
|MM
|7. Naugatuck (1)
|10-0
|223
|nr
|L
|8. Wilton
|8-2
|217
|8
|MM
|9. West Haven
|8-2
|188
|4
|LL
|10. Cheshire
|8-2
|166
|nr
|MM
|Also receiving votes: Masuk (8-2), 129 points; Shelton (7-3), 116; Hand (9-1), 101; Tie, Ansonia (9-1) and Bloomfield (8-1), 77; Darien (7-3), 51; Newtown (8-2), 39; Fitch (9-1), 16; Tie, Fairfield Prep (4-6) and Southington (6-4), 9; Tie, Berlin (7-3) and Bunnell (7-3), 8; St. Joseph (6-4), 7.
|Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.