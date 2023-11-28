Staples grabs top spot in top 10 football poll by sportswriters

FOOTBALL

The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. The next poll will be the final poll of the year after the state championship games on Dec. 9.

Week 12, Nov. 27, 2023

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Staples (11) 9-1 698 5 LL 2. Maloney (10) 9-1 688 2 L 3. Greenwich (3) 9-1 664 1 LL 4. New Canaan (1) 9-1 630 4 L 5. North Haven 8-2 470 6 MM 6. Windsor 9-1 421 9 MM 7. West Haven 8-2 414 3 LL 8. Cheshire 8-2 366 10 MM 9. Naugatuck 10-0 347 nr L 10. Wilton 8-2 257 nr MM Also receiving votes: Newtown (8-2) 239; Masuk (8-2) 235; Hand (9-1) 208; Ansonia (9-1) 192; Shelton (7-3) 175; Bloomfield (8-1) 134; Darien (7-3) 63; Rockville (9-1) 54; Fitch (9-1) 38; Southington (6-4) 26; Fairfield Prep (4-6) 19; Cromwell/Portland (8-2) 9; Oxford (9-1) 7; St. Joseph (6-4) 7; SMSA co-op (9-1) 7; Stamford (7-3) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.; Did not vote: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Week 12, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023