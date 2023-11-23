Connect with us

Field hockey

Staples named No. 1 team in final state coaches poll of the season

North Branford players celebrate after completing an undefeated season and winning the Class S state championship with a 3-1 win over Canton.

For the first time since 2019 and the third time overall, Staples has been voted the No. 1 field hockey team in the state in voting conducted by state coaches.

The Wreckers (20-2-0-1) were a unanimous choice as the top team after Staples beat defending state champion Darien (21-2) in the Class L championship game, 3-1. Darien had beaten Staples twice this season, 3-2 in overtime during the regular season and 3-0 in the FCIAC Tournament championship game.

Darien had won 43 consecutive games against Connecticut teams before losing in the title game. Staples was previously ranked No. 1 in 2018 and 2019.

Class M champion Hand (22-0-1) was ranked No. 3 after the Tigers beat New Canaan, 1-0 in overtime in the finals. New Canaan (13-7-0-1) ended up ranked No. 5.

North Branford (22-0) won their third straight Class S championship with a 4-1 win over Canton and finished the season ranked No. 4. Canton (19-1), which tied a program record for most wins in a single season, finished No. 7 in the final poll.

The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. First place votes in parentheses. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.
Final, November 21, 2023

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class
1. Staples (8) 20-2-0-1 160 3 L
2. Darien 21-2 132 1 L
3. Hand 22-0-1 130 2 M
4. North Branford 22-0 114 4 S
5. New Canaan 13-7-0-1 87 nr M
6. Wilton 14-6 76 8 L
7. Canton 19-1 66 t5 S
8. Glastonbury 16-3 58 t5 L
9. Immaculate 16-4-0-1 42 nr S
10. Ridgefield 14-4-0-1 35 7 L
Also receiving votes: Guilford (15-5) 21, Stonington (16-2-1) 14, Greenwich (13-5-0-2) 12, Cheshire (12-5-1-1) 7, Old Saybrook (15-4-1) 6
Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook/Old Lyme; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

 

Conference tournaments 2023

Eastern Connecticut Conference
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Semifinals
(1) Stonington 4, (4) Waterford 0
(2) East Lyme 4, (3) Fitch 2

Thursday, Nov. 2
Championship at Stonington
Stonington 3, East Lyme 1

FCIAC Tournament
Friday, Oct. 27
Quarterfinals
(1) Darien 8, (8) Fairfield Ludlowe 0
(2) Staples 7, (7) New Canaan 2
(3) Ridgefield 5, (6) Norwalk 3
(4) Greenwich 7, (5) Wilton 0

Wednesday, Nov. 1
Semifinals
At Brien McMahon
Darien 3, Greenwich 2
Staples 3, Ridgefield 2 (penalty strokes, 3-0)

Friday, Nov. 3
At Wilton
Darien 3, Staples 0

Shoreline Conference
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
(1) North Branford def. (4) Westbrook/Old Lyme
(2) Old Saybrook 1, (3) Haddam-Killingworth 0, OT
Thursday, Nov. 2
Championship
North Branford 2, Old Saybrook 1

Southern Connecticut Conference
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 28
(1) Hand 5, (8) Hamden 0
(7) Sacred Heart Academy 2, (2) Guilford 1, OT
(6) Branford 2, (3) Cheshire 1
(5) Amity 2, (4) Lauralton Hall 1
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
Sacred Heart Academy 2, Branford 1 (penalty strokes, 2-1)
Hand 4, Amity 0
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Championship
Hand 1, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Southwest Conference
Thursday, Oct. 26
Quarterfinals
(1) Newtown 3, (8) Joel Barlow 1
(5) New Milford 2, (4) Weston 0
(2) Pomperaug 4, (7) Masuk 0
(3) Immaculate 1, (6) New Fairfield 0

Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
New Milford 3, Newtown 2
Pomperaug 3, Immaculate 0

Thursday, Nov. 2
Championship at Brookfield
New Milford 3, Pomperaug 2 (penalty strokes shootout, 1-0)

Recent top 10 poll champions
2022: Darien (23-0)
2021: New Canaan
2020: No poll, COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Staples (21-1-2)
2018: Staples (22-1)
2017: Hand (20-1-2)
2016: Darien (16-2-3)
2015: Wilton (17-5)
2014: Glastonbury (18-0-2)
2013: Darien (21-1-1)
2012: Darien (21-1)
2011: Cheshire (22-1)
2010: Darien (22-0)
2009: Darien (22-0)
2008: Darien (21-0-1)
2007: Darien (18-3)
2006: Greenwich (20-2)
2005: Greenwich (21-1)
2004: Fairfield Warde (17-2-0-1)
2003: Pomperaug (22-0)
2002: Pomperaug (19-0-1)
2001: Shepaug Valley (17-0-1)
2000: Granby
1999: Canton (15-2-3)
1998: Canton (18-1-1)
1997: New Canaan
1996: Cheshire
1995: Canton (17-0-3)
1994: Enfield
1993: Enfield
1992: Canton (19-0)
1991: Canton (19-0)
1990: Greenwich

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

