Staples named No. 1 team in final state coaches poll of the season

For the first time since 2019 and the third time overall, Staples has been voted the No. 1 field hockey team in the state in voting conducted by state coaches.

The Wreckers (20-2-0-1) were a unanimous choice as the top team after Staples beat defending state champion Darien (21-2) in the Class L championship game, 3-1. Darien had beaten Staples twice this season, 3-2 in overtime during the regular season and 3-0 in the FCIAC Tournament championship game.

Darien had won 43 consecutive games against Connecticut teams before losing in the title game. Staples was previously ranked No. 1 in 2018 and 2019.

Class M champion Hand (22-0-1) was ranked No. 3 after the Tigers beat New Canaan, 1-0 in overtime in the finals. New Canaan (13-7-0-1) ended up ranked No. 5.

North Branford (22-0) won their third straight Class S championship with a 4-1 win over Canton and finished the season ranked No. 4. Canton (19-1), which tied a program record for most wins in a single season, finished No. 7 in the final poll.

The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. First place votes in parentheses. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.

Final, November 21, 2023

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Staples (8) 20-2-0-1 160 3 L 2. Darien 21-2 132 1 L 3. Hand 22-0-1 130 2 M 4. North Branford 22-0 114 4 S 5. New Canaan 13-7-0-1 87 nr M 6. Wilton 14-6 76 8 L 7. Canton 19-1 66 t5 S 8. Glastonbury 16-3 58 t5 L 9. Immaculate 16-4-0-1 42 nr S 10. Ridgefield 14-4-0-1 35 7 L Also receiving votes: Guilford (15-5) 21, Stonington (16-2-1) 14, Greenwich (13-5-0-2) 12, Cheshire (12-5-1-1) 7, Old Saybrook (15-4-1) 6 Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook/Old Lyme; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington

Conference tournaments 2023

Eastern Connecticut Conference

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Semifinals

(1) Stonington 4, (4) Waterford 0

(2) East Lyme 4, (3) Fitch 2

Thursday, Nov. 2

Championship at Stonington

Stonington 3, East Lyme 1

FCIAC Tournament

Friday, Oct. 27

Quarterfinals

(1) Darien 8, (8) Fairfield Ludlowe 0

(2) Staples 7, (7) New Canaan 2

(3) Ridgefield 5, (6) Norwalk 3

(4) Greenwich 7, (5) Wilton 0

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals

At Brien McMahon

Darien 3, Greenwich 2

Staples 3, Ridgefield 2 (penalty strokes, 3-0)

Friday, Nov. 3

At Wilton

Darien 3, Staples 0

Shoreline Conference

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals

(1) North Branford def. (4) Westbrook/Old Lyme

(2) Old Saybrook 1, (3) Haddam-Killingworth 0, OT

Thursday, Nov. 2

Championship

North Branford 2, Old Saybrook 1

Southern Connecticut Conference

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 28

(1) Hand 5, (8) Hamden 0

(7) Sacred Heart Academy 2, (2) Guilford 1, OT

(6) Branford 2, (3) Cheshire 1

(5) Amity 2, (4) Lauralton Hall 1

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals

Sacred Heart Academy 2, Branford 1 (penalty strokes, 2-1)

Hand 4, Amity 0

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Championship

Hand 1, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Southwest Conference

Thursday, Oct. 26

Quarterfinals

(1) Newtown 3, (8) Joel Barlow 1

(5) New Milford 2, (4) Weston 0

(2) Pomperaug 4, (7) Masuk 0

(3) Immaculate 1, (6) New Fairfield 0

Monday, Oct. 30

Semifinals

New Milford 3, Newtown 2

Pomperaug 3, Immaculate 0

Thursday, Nov. 2

Championship at Brookfield

New Milford 3, Pomperaug 2 (penalty strokes shootout, 1-0)

Recent top 10 poll champions

2022: Darien (23-0)

2021: New Canaan

2020: No poll, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Staples (21-1-2)

2018: Staples (22-1)

2017: Hand (20-1-2)

2016: Darien (16-2-3)

2015: Wilton (17-5)

2014: Glastonbury (18-0-2)

2013: Darien (21-1-1)

2012: Darien (21-1)

2011: Cheshire (22-1)

2010: Darien (22-0)

2009: Darien (22-0)

2008: Darien (21-0-1)

2007: Darien (18-3)

2006: Greenwich (20-2)

2005: Greenwich (21-1)

2004: Fairfield Warde (17-2-0-1)

2003: Pomperaug (22-0)

2002: Pomperaug (19-0-1)

2001: Shepaug Valley (17-0-1)

2000: Granby

1999: Canton (15-2-3)

1998: Canton (18-1-1)

1997: New Canaan

1996: Cheshire

1995: Canton (17-0-3)

1994: Enfield

1993: Enfield

1992: Canton (19-0)

1991: Canton (19-0)

1990: Greenwich