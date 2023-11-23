Staples named No. 1 team in final state coaches poll of the season

For the first time since 2019 and the third time overall, Staples has been voted the No. 1 field hockey team in the state in voting conducted by state coaches.
The Wreckers (20-2-0-1) were a unanimous choice as the top team after Staples beat defending state champion Darien (21-2) in the Class L championship game, 3-1. Darien had beaten Staples twice this season, 3-2 in overtime during the regular season and 3-0 in the FCIAC Tournament championship game.
Darien had won 43 consecutive games against Connecticut teams before losing in the title game. Staples was previously ranked No. 1 in 2018 and 2019.
Class M champion Hand (22-0-1) was ranked No. 3 after the Tigers beat New Canaan, 1-0 in overtime in the finals. New Canaan (13-7-0-1) ended up ranked No. 5.
North Branford (22-0) won their third straight Class S championship with a 4-1 win over Canton and finished the season ranked No. 4. Canton (19-1), which tied a program record for most wins in a single season, finished No. 7 in the final poll.
The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. First place votes in parentheses. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.
Final, November 21, 2023
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Staples (8)
|20-2-0-1
|160
|3
|L
|2. Darien
|21-2
|132
|1
|L
|3. Hand
|22-0-1
|130
|2
|M
|4. North Branford
|22-0
|114
|4
|S
|5. New Canaan
|13-7-0-1
|87
|nr
|M
|6. Wilton
|14-6
|76
|8
|L
|7. Canton
|19-1
|66
|t5
|S
|8. Glastonbury
|16-3
|58
|t5
|L
|9. Immaculate
|16-4-0-1
|42
|nr
|S
|10. Ridgefield
|14-4-0-1
|35
|7
|L
|Also receiving votes: Guilford (15-5) 21, Stonington (16-2-1) 14, Greenwich (13-5-0-2) 12, Cheshire (12-5-1-1) 7, Old Saybrook (15-4-1) 6
|Coaches voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook/Old Lyme; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk; Jenna Tucchio, Stonington
Conference tournaments 2023
Eastern Connecticut Conference
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Semifinals
(1) Stonington 4, (4) Waterford 0
(2) East Lyme 4, (3) Fitch 2
Thursday, Nov. 2
Championship at Stonington
Stonington 3, East Lyme 1
FCIAC Tournament
Friday, Oct. 27
Quarterfinals
(1) Darien 8, (8) Fairfield Ludlowe 0
(2) Staples 7, (7) New Canaan 2
(3) Ridgefield 5, (6) Norwalk 3
(4) Greenwich 7, (5) Wilton 0
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Semifinals
At Brien McMahon
Darien 3, Greenwich 2
Staples 3, Ridgefield 2 (penalty strokes, 3-0)
Friday, Nov. 3
At Wilton
Darien 3, Staples 0
Shoreline Conference
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
(1) North Branford def. (4) Westbrook/Old Lyme
(2) Old Saybrook 1, (3) Haddam-Killingworth 0, OT
Thursday, Nov. 2
Championship
North Branford 2, Old Saybrook 1
Southern Connecticut Conference
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 28
(1) Hand 5, (8) Hamden 0
(7) Sacred Heart Academy 2, (2) Guilford 1, OT
(6) Branford 2, (3) Cheshire 1
(5) Amity 2, (4) Lauralton Hall 1
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
Sacred Heart Academy 2, Branford 1 (penalty strokes, 2-1)
Hand 4, Amity 0
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Championship
Hand 1, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Southwest Conference
Thursday, Oct. 26
Quarterfinals
(1) Newtown 3, (8) Joel Barlow 1
(5) New Milford 2, (4) Weston 0
(2) Pomperaug 4, (7) Masuk 0
(3) Immaculate 1, (6) New Fairfield 0
Monday, Oct. 30
Semifinals
New Milford 3, Newtown 2
Pomperaug 3, Immaculate 0
Thursday, Nov. 2
Championship at Brookfield
New Milford 3, Pomperaug 2 (penalty strokes shootout, 1-0)
Recent top 10 poll champions
2022: Darien (23-0)
2021: New Canaan
2020: No poll, COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Staples (21-1-2)
2018: Staples (22-1)
2017: Hand (20-1-2)
2016: Darien (16-2-3)
2015: Wilton (17-5)
2014: Glastonbury (18-0-2)
2013: Darien (21-1-1)
2012: Darien (21-1)
2011: Cheshire (22-1)
2010: Darien (22-0)
2009: Darien (22-0)
2008: Darien (21-0-1)
2007: Darien (18-3)
2006: Greenwich (20-2)
2005: Greenwich (21-1)
2004: Fairfield Warde (17-2-0-1)
2003: Pomperaug (22-0)
2002: Pomperaug (19-0-1)
2001: Shepaug Valley (17-0-1)
2000: Granby
1999: Canton (15-2-3)
1998: Canton (18-1-1)
1997: New Canaan
1996: Cheshire
1995: Canton (17-0-3)
1994: Enfield
1993: Enfield
1992: Canton (19-0)
1991: Canton (19-0)
1990: Greenwich