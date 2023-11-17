Thanksgiving runs: Last call for Manchester, spots open in Avon, Canton

Race registration for the 87th annual Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day morning closes at 11:59 p.m., EST on Tuesday, Nov. 21. No entries will be accepted on the day of the race, race officials said.

Registration is still open for the Falcon 5K Turkey Trot in Avon that will begin and end outside Thompson Brook School. Race time is 9 a.m. There will be limited opportunities to sign up on Thanksgiving until 8:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the race will go to support the Avon High cross country program.

The 11th annual O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot, which starts and finish in downtown Collinsville, will be held along the Farmington River Trail. The race begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Canton Food Bank.

As of Friday morning at 9 a.m., the O’Briley Turkey Trot website said there were just 114 spots left in the race.

Online registration is available at www.manchesterroadrace.com. There will also be the following last opportunities to sign up for the race in person:

Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., during the MRR Health & Fitness Expo in the cafeteria at Manchester High School, 134 East Middle Turnpike, Manchester

Monday, Nov. 20, from 4-7 p.m., at Fleet Feet, 1003 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Urban Lodge Brewery, 47 Purnell Place, Manchester

“We’re urging everyone who plans on running in the road race to sign up right away,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race. “By registering, your official time will be recorded, and your entry fee will support a great holiday tradition, and aid the many worthwhile charities that the road race supports.”

The Manchester Road Race, an 4.748-mile loop, starts and finishes on Main Street in Manchester, in front of St. James Church. The race begins at 10 a.m.