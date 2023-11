Weekly scoreboard: Nov. 13-26, 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 14

FIELD HOCKEY

Class S semifinals

Canton vs. Stonington, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class L semifinals

Farmington vs. Bristol Eastern, 6 p.m., Site TBA

Site and date TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

Class S semifinals

Canton vs. Cromwell

Class M semifinals

Lewis Mills vs. Suffield

Class L semifinals

Simsbury vs. East Catholic

BOYS SOCCER

Class M semifinals

Lewis Mills vs. Rocky Hill

Friday, Nov. 17

FOOTBALL

Simsbury at Glastonbury, 6 p.m.

Granby/Canton at SMSA co-op (Weaver HS), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

FOOTBALL

Farmington at NW Catholic, 10:30 a.m.

Simsbury at Glastonbury, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State championship

Class L, M, S finals at Wethersfield High

BOYS SOCCER

State championships

Finals at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Times and schedule TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

State championships

Finals at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Times and schedule TBA

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

State championships

Class LL, L and M at East Haven High

Times and schedule TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sacred Heart at UConn, noon

Sunday, Nov. 19

BOYS SOCCER

State championships

Finals at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Times and schedule TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

State championships

Finals at Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford

Times and schedule TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 21

FOOTBALL

Lewis Mills at Avon, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23

FOOTBALL

Plainville at Farmington, 10 a.m.

ROAD RACES

Falcon 5K Turkey Trot (Thompson Brook School, Avon), 9 a.m.

O’Briley Turkey Trot (Collinsville), 9 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at UMass, noon

State polls

xxxxx

Previous results

Previous Fall 2023 results

Nov. 6-13, 2023

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Oct. 23-29, 2023

Oct. 16-22, 2023

Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 2-8, 2023

Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results

June 5-11, 2023

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results

March 5-12, 2023

Feb. 27- March 4, 2023

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Feb. 6-11, 2023

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 16-21, 2023

Jan. 9-14, 2023

Jan. 2-8, 2023

Dec. 27-31, 2022

Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 7-18, 2022