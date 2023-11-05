Weekly scoreboard: Nov. 6-12, 2023

Monday, Nov. 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Class L first round
Pomperaug at Avon, 4 p.m.
Farmington at Jonathan Law, 4 p.m.
Class M first round
Bloomfield at Lewis Mills, 4 p.m.
Rocky Hill at Granby, 3 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class S first round
Wolcott at Granby
Old Lyme at Canton
Class M first round
Sacred Heart Academy at Lewis Mills
Tuesday, Nov. 7
BOYS SOCCER
Class LL first round
Farmington at Fairfield Prep
Class L first round
Avon at Bethel
Branford at Simsbury
Class M first round
Watertown at Lewis Mills
Class S first round
Thomaston at Canton
Somers at Granby
East Granby at Portland
FIELD HOCKEY
Class M second round
Farmington at Fitch
Avon at New Canaan
Simsbury at Wethersfield
Class S second round
Westbrook/Old Lyme at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class L first round
New London at Simsbury
Avon at Berlin
Wednesday, Nov. 8
GIRLS SOCCER
Class L second round
Killingly/Woodstock winner at Simsbury
Class S second round
Classical Magnet/Capital Prep winner at Canton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class M and S second round
Thursday, Nov. 9
FOOTBALL
Northwest Catholic at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Second round games
FIELD HOCKEY
Quarterfinal games
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class L and LL second round
Friday, Nov. 10
FOOTBALL
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6:30 p.m.
RHAM at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Coventry co-op at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Hall, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinal games
Saturday, Nov. 11
BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinal games
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at (23) James Madison, 2 p.m.
