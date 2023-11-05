Weekly scoreboard: Nov. 6-12, 2023

Monday, Nov. 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Class L first round

Pomperaug at Avon, 4 p.m.

Farmington at Jonathan Law, 4 p.m.

Class M first round

Bloomfield at Lewis Mills, 4 p.m.

Rocky Hill at Granby, 3 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class S first round

Wolcott at Granby

Old Lyme at Canton

Class M first round

Sacred Heart Academy at Lewis Mills

Tuesday, Nov. 7

BOYS SOCCER

Class LL first round

Farmington at Fairfield Prep

Class L first round

Avon at Bethel

Branford at Simsbury

Class M first round

Watertown at Lewis Mills

Class S first round

Thomaston at Canton

Somers at Granby

East Granby at Portland

FIELD HOCKEY

Class M second round

Farmington at Fitch

Avon at New Canaan

Simsbury at Wethersfield

Class S second round

Westbrook/Old Lyme at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class L first round

New London at Simsbury

Avon at Berlin

Wednesday, Nov. 8

GIRLS SOCCER

Class L second round

Killingly/Woodstock winner at Simsbury

Class S second round

Classical Magnet/Capital Prep winner at Canton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class M and S second round

Thursday, Nov. 9

FOOTBALL

Northwest Catholic at Lewis Mills, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Second round games

FIELD HOCKEY

Quarterfinal games

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class L and LL second round

Friday, Nov. 10

FOOTBALL

Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6:30 p.m.

RHAM at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Coventry co-op at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Hall, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Quarterfinal games

Saturday, Nov. 11

BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinal games

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at (23) James Madison, 2 p.m.

