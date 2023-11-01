Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Wednesday, Nov. 1
BOYS SOCCER
East Granby 2, Stafford 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC Tournament, first round
(5) Canton at (4) Rockville
(3) Granby 3, (6) SMSA 0
CCC second round
Glastonbury vs. Farmington
Tuesday, Oct. 31
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 4, Southington 2
Monday, Oct. 30
BOYS SOCCER
CCC quarterfinals
Simsbury 1, Newington 0, penalty kicks (3-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 5, Bristol Central 1
Canton 3, Bolton 0
CCC quarterfinals
Wethersfield 4, Lewis Mills 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 4, Northwestern 0
Granby 4, Somers/Rockville 1
E.O. Smith 4, Lewis Mills 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3, Canton 0
East Granby 3, University High 0
CCC first round
Glastonbury 3, Avon 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-10)
Simsbury 3, Bristol Eastern 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)
Farmington 3, Berlin 1 (25-21, 28-30, 25-21, 25-17)
South Windsor 3, Lewis Mills 1 (25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 25-7)
Upcoming events
Thursday, Nov. 2
FOOTBALL
South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC semifinals at higher seeds
Friday, Nov. 3
FOOTBALL
Granby at Cromwell/Portland, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
Platt at Farmington, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament semifinals
NCCC final at higher seed
CROSS COUNTRY
State Open championships at Wickham Park, ppd. to Monday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CCC Tournament championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at (21) Tennessee, noon
State top 10 polls
FIELD HOCKEY
The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. First place votes in parentheses. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.
Week 7, Oct. 31, 2023
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (7)
|17-1
|140
|1
|L
|2. Hand
|15-0-1
|114
|2
|M
|3. Staples
|14-2
|112
|3
|L
|4. North Branford
|16-0
|102
|4
|S
|t5. Canton
|16-0
|64
|8
|S
|t5. Glastonbury
|12-2
|64
|6
|L
|7. Ridgefield
|12-3
|63
|5
|L
|8. Wilton
|12-4
|53
|7
|L
|9. Greenwich
|11-5
|38
|10
|L
|10. Guilford
|13-3
|34
|nr
|M
|Also receiving votes: Norwalk (11-5) 30, Pomperaug (11-3-1) 14, Immaculate (13-3) 6, Shepaug (14-2) 6
|Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk
