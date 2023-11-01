Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Wednesday, Nov. 1

BOYS SOCCER

East Granby 2, Stafford 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NCCC Tournament, first round

(5) Canton at (4) Rockville

(3) Granby 3, (6) SMSA 0

CCC second round

Glastonbury vs. Farmington

Tuesday, Oct. 31

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 4, Southington 2

Monday, Oct. 30

BOYS SOCCER

CCC quarterfinals

Simsbury 1, Newington 0, penalty kicks (3-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 5, Bristol Central 1

Canton 3, Bolton 0

CCC quarterfinals

Wethersfield 4, Lewis Mills 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 4, Northwestern 0

Granby 4, Somers/Rockville 1

E.O. Smith 4, Lewis Mills 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3, Canton 0

East Granby 3, University High 0

CCC first round

Glastonbury 3, Avon 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-10)

Simsbury 3, Bristol Eastern 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)

Farmington 3, Berlin 1 (25-21, 28-30, 25-21, 25-17)

South Windsor 3, Lewis Mills 1 (25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 25-7)

Upcoming events

Thursday, Nov. 2

FOOTBALL

South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NCCC semifinals at higher seeds

Friday, Nov. 3

FOOTBALL

Granby at Cromwell/Portland, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.

Platt at Farmington, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Tournament semifinals

NCCC final at higher seed

CROSS COUNTRY

State Open championships at Wickham Park, ppd. to Monday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Tournament championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at (21) Tennessee, noon

State top 10 polls

FIELD HOCKEY

The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. First place votes in parentheses. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.

Week 7, Oct. 31, 2023

Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Darien (7) 17-1 140 1 L 2. Hand 15-0-1 114 2 M 3. Staples 14-2 112 3 L 4. North Branford 16-0 102 4 S t5. Canton 16-0 64 8 S t5. Glastonbury 12-2 64 6 L 7. Ridgefield 12-3 63 5 L 8. Wilton 12-4 53 7 L 9. Greenwich 11-5 38 10 L 10. Guilford 13-3 34 nr M Also receiving votes: Norwalk (11-5) 30, Pomperaug (11-3-1) 14, Immaculate (13-3) 6, Shepaug (14-2) 6 Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello, Immaculate; Margaret Bristol, Canton; Janet Dickey, Westbrook; Dawn Hough, New Milford; Kitty Palmer, Guilford; Maureen Perkins, Glastonbury; Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk

