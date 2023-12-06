2023 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards selected

The Pequot Football Conference has announced their post-season awards for the 2023 season as voted by the league’s coaches.

Jack Nye of the Morgan/Old Saybrook/Westbrook co-op program was named the Sassacus Division’s player of the year. SMSA co-op quarterback Zahkeer Kerr was named the Uncas Division player of the year.

Coach of the year was first-year head coach Donell Smith, who led the Tigerhawks, who consist of players from five Hartford schools – SMSA, Hartford Classical, University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA, to a 9-1 record, the Uncas Division championship and a berth in the state playoffs.

The Teddy Netcoh Award, named in honor of a long-time Windsor Locks High football coach who died in 2003 after coaching the Raiders for more than 20 years, was awarded to Rockville’s Garrett Paul.

Divisional championships were won by the SMSA co-op, the five-school co-op from Hartford that includes Bulkeley, Classical Magnet, HMTCA and University High, which won the Uncas Division and Cromwell/Portland, which won the Sassacus Division.

2023 Pequot Conference awards

Sassacus Player of the Year: Jack Nye, Morgan co-op

Uncas Player of the Year: Zahkeer Kerr, SMSA co-op

Pequot Conference Coach of the Year: Donell Smith, SMSA co-op

Teddy Netcoh Award: Garrett Paul, Rockville

Sassacus Division

QB: Jess Elfreich, Cromwell/Portland; Trevor Powell, Morgan co-op

RB: Emeka Yearwood, Cromwell/Portland; Tommy Hansen, North Branford

WR: Jack Nolan, Cromwell/Portland; Jack Nye, Morgan co-op; Austin Cuthbertson, Coginchaug co-op

Offense: A.J. Signorello, Cromwell/Portland; Lucian DePino, North Branford; Logan Ryan, Morgan co-op; Jovanie Molina, Valley Regional/OL; Bryan Paecho, Capital Prep/AF

Kicker: Wyatt Solosky, Haddam-Killingworth

Flex: Hashim Jones, Capital Prep/AF

Linebackers: Matt Gish, Cromwell/Portland; Jacob Jones, Morgan co-op; Matt Dickinson, Coginchaug co-op; Trevor Dixon, Haddam-Killingworth

Defensive line: Jack Williams, Cromwell/Portland; Aidan Chittendan, North Branford; Mark Melillo, Coginchaug co-op; Hunter Lesile, Haddam-Killingworth

Defensive backs: Vaughan Payne, Cromwell/Portland; Braden Burns, North Branford; Brandon Hester, Morgan co-op; Joe Stane, Haddam-Killingworth

Punter: Griffin Ranaudo, Morgan co-op

Utility player: Jake Manning, Coginchaug co-op

Uncas Division

QB: Zahkerr Kerr, SMSA co-op; Brady Ramsdell, Rockville

RB: Cooper Koehnke, Ellington; Amir Knighton, Rockville

WR: T.J. Thompson, SMSA co-op, Carson Morgan, Rockville; Logan Wilson, Coventry

Offense: Amir Muhammad, Rockville; J’vion Serrano, CREC co-op; Christian Martorelli, Stafford co-op

Deonte Williams, SMSA co-op; Sam Cruden, Granby/Canton

Kicker: Molly Wilson, Rockville

Flex: Brady Vale, Ellington

Linebackers: Will Attianese, Granby/Canton; Tayjon Walsh, CREC co-op; Lexington Hunter, Rockville; Correy Jerrick, SMSA co-op

Defensive line: Kyle Pavik, Granby/Canton; Jonathan Kasamba, Rockville; Kaleb Arcouette, Stafford co-op; Ifeoluwa Oluborode, SMSA co-op

Defensive backs: Elijah Williams, CREC co-op; Owen Boucher, Ellington; Carter Chambers, Granby/Canton; Garrett Paul, Rockville

Punter: Vincent Forte, Granby/Canton

Utility: Joel Roman, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby

2023 Pequot Conference

CIAC playoff games not included

Uncas Division Div. Overall PF PA x-SMSA co-op 7-0 9-1 359 99 Granby/Canton 5-2 8-2 307 126 Rockville 6-1 9-1 381 103 Ellington 3-4 4-6 229 270 CREC co-op 4-3 5-5 224 189 Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 2-5 4-6 122 205 Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 1-6 1-9 59 354 Coventry co-op 0-7 0-10 50 412

Sassacus Division Div. Overall PF PA x-Cromwell/Portland 6-0 8-2 362 148 Coginchaug co-op 4-2 8-2 314 217 Morgan co-op 4-2 6-4 346 277 North Branford 3-3 5-5 275 277 Haddam-Killingworth 2-4 4-6 226 254 Capital Prep/FA 1-5 5-5 249 232 Valley Regional/OL 1-5 1-9 123 311 x-clinched division title Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray



2023 CIAC tournament results

Class M quarterfinal: Holy Cross 40, SMSA co-op 22

Class SS quarterfinal: Watertown 26, Granby/Canton 12

Class SS quarterfinal: Joel Barlow 13, Coginchaug co-op 6

Class S quarterfinal: Cromwell/Portland 26, Griswold/Wheeler 18

Class S semifinal: Cromwell/Portland 28, Ansonia 0

Class S championship: Cromwell/Portland vs. Bloomfield

