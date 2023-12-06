2023 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards selected

The Pequot Football Conference has announced their post-season awards for the 2023 season as voted by the league’s coaches.
Jack Nye of the Morgan/Old Saybrook/Westbrook co-op program was named the Sassacus Division’s player of the year. SMSA co-op quarterback Zahkeer Kerr was named the Uncas Division player of the year.
Coach of the year was first-year head coach Donell Smith, who led the Tigerhawks, who consist of players from five Hartford schools – SMSA, Hartford Classical, University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA, to a 9-1 record, the Uncas Division championship and a berth in the state playoffs.
The Teddy Netcoh Award, named in honor of a long-time Windsor Locks High football coach who died in 2003 after coaching the Raiders for more than 20 years, was awarded to Rockville’s Garrett Paul.
Divisional championships were won by the SMSA co-op, the five-school co-op from Hartford that includes Bulkeley, Classical Magnet, HMTCA and University High, which won the Uncas Division and Cromwell/Portland, which won the Sassacus Division.
2023 Pequot Conference awards
Sassacus Player of the Year: Jack Nye, Morgan co-op
Uncas Player of the Year: Zahkeer Kerr, SMSA co-op
Pequot Conference Coach of the Year: Donell Smith, SMSA co-op
Teddy Netcoh Award: Garrett Paul, Rockville
Sassacus Division
QB: Jess Elfreich, Cromwell/Portland; Trevor Powell, Morgan co-op
RB: Emeka Yearwood, Cromwell/Portland; Tommy Hansen, North Branford
WR: Jack Nolan, Cromwell/Portland; Jack Nye, Morgan co-op; Austin Cuthbertson, Coginchaug co-op
Offense: A.J. Signorello, Cromwell/Portland; Lucian DePino, North Branford; Logan Ryan, Morgan co-op; Jovanie Molina, Valley Regional/OL; Bryan Paecho, Capital Prep/AF
Kicker: Wyatt Solosky, Haddam-Killingworth
Flex: Hashim Jones, Capital Prep/AF
Linebackers: Matt Gish, Cromwell/Portland; Jacob Jones, Morgan co-op; Matt Dickinson, Coginchaug co-op; Trevor Dixon, Haddam-Killingworth
Defensive line: Jack Williams, Cromwell/Portland; Aidan Chittendan, North Branford; Mark Melillo, Coginchaug co-op; Hunter Lesile, Haddam-Killingworth
Defensive backs: Vaughan Payne, Cromwell/Portland; Braden Burns, North Branford; Brandon Hester, Morgan co-op; Joe Stane, Haddam-Killingworth
Punter: Griffin Ranaudo, Morgan co-op
Utility player: Jake Manning, Coginchaug co-op
Uncas Division
QB: Zahkerr Kerr, SMSA co-op; Brady Ramsdell, Rockville
RB: Cooper Koehnke, Ellington; Amir Knighton, Rockville
WR: T.J. Thompson, SMSA co-op, Carson Morgan, Rockville; Logan Wilson, Coventry
Offense: Amir Muhammad, Rockville; J’vion Serrano, CREC co-op; Christian Martorelli, Stafford co-op
Deonte Williams, SMSA co-op; Sam Cruden, Granby/Canton
Kicker: Molly Wilson, Rockville
Flex: Brady Vale, Ellington
Linebackers: Will Attianese, Granby/Canton; Tayjon Walsh, CREC co-op; Lexington Hunter, Rockville; Correy Jerrick, SMSA co-op
Defensive line: Kyle Pavik, Granby/Canton; Jonathan Kasamba, Rockville; Kaleb Arcouette, Stafford co-op; Ifeoluwa Oluborode, SMSA co-op
Defensive backs: Elijah Williams, CREC co-op; Owen Boucher, Ellington; Carter Chambers, Granby/Canton; Garrett Paul, Rockville
Punter: Vincent Forte, Granby/Canton
Utility: Joel Roman, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby
2023 Pequot Conference
CIAC playoff games not included
|Uncas Division
|Div.
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|x-SMSA co-op
|7-0
|9-1
|359
|99
|Granby/Canton
|5-2
|8-2
|307
|126
|Rockville
|6-1
|9-1
|381
|103
|Ellington
|3-4
|4-6
|229
|270
|CREC co-op
|4-3
|5-5
|224
|189
|Stafford/East Windsor/Somers
|2-5
|4-6
|122
|205
|Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby
|1-6
|1-9
|59
|354
|Coventry co-op
|0-7
|0-10
|50
|412
|Sassacus Division
|Div.
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|x-Cromwell/Portland
|6-0
|8-2
|362
|148
|Coginchaug co-op
|4-2
|8-2
|314
|217
|Morgan co-op
|4-2
|6-4
|346
|277
|North Branford
|3-3
|5-5
|275
|277
|Haddam-Killingworth
|2-4
|4-6
|226
|254
|Capital Prep/FA
|1-5
|5-5
|249
|232
|Valley Regional/OL
|1-5
|1-9
|123
|311
|x-clinched division title
|Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor; Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray
2023 CIAC tournament results
Class M quarterfinal: Holy Cross 40, SMSA co-op 22
Class SS quarterfinal: Watertown 26, Granby/Canton 12
Class SS quarterfinal: Joel Barlow 13, Coginchaug co-op 6
Class S quarterfinal: Cromwell/Portland 26, Griswold/Wheeler 18
Class S semifinal: Cromwell/Portland 28, Ansonia 0
Class S championship: Cromwell/Portland vs. Bloomfield
2022 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards
2021 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards
2019 Pequot Conference All-Stars
2018 Pequot Conference All-Stars
2017 Pequot Conference All-Stars
2016 Pequot Conference All-Stars
2014 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards
2013 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards
2012 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards
2011 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards
2010 Pequot Conference All-Stars
2009 Pequot Conference All-Stars
2008 Pequot Conference All-Stars