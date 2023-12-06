Connect with us

2023 Pequot Conference All-Stars and awards selected

The Pequot Football Conference has announced their post-season awards for the 2023 season as voted by the league’s coaches.

Jack Nye of the Morgan/Old Saybrook/Westbrook co-op program was named the Sassacus Division’s player of the year. SMSA co-op quarterback Zahkeer Kerr was named the Uncas Division player of the year.

Coach of the year was first-year head coach Donell Smith, who led the Tigerhawks, who consist of players from five Hartford schools – SMSA, Hartford Classical, University High, Bulkeley and HMTCA, to a 9-1 record, the Uncas Division championship and a berth in the state playoffs.

The Teddy Netcoh Award, named in honor of a long-time Windsor Locks High football coach who died in 2003 after coaching the Raiders for more than 20 years, was awarded to Rockville’s Garrett Paul.

Divisional championships were won by the SMSA co-op, the five-school co-op from Hartford that includes Bulkeley, Classical Magnet, HMTCA and University High, which won the Uncas Division and Cromwell/Portland, which won the Sassacus Division.

2023 Pequot Conference awards

Sassacus Player of the Year: Jack Nye, Morgan co-op
Uncas Player of the Year: Zahkeer Kerr, SMSA co-op
Pequot Conference Coach of the Year: Donell Smith, SMSA co-op
Teddy Netcoh Award: Garrett Paul, Rockville

Sassacus Division
QB: Jess Elfreich, Cromwell/Portland; Trevor Powell, Morgan co-op
RB: Emeka Yearwood, Cromwell/Portland; Tommy Hansen, North Branford
WR: Jack Nolan, Cromwell/Portland; Jack Nye, Morgan co-op; Austin Cuthbertson, Coginchaug co-op
Offense: A.J. Signorello, Cromwell/Portland; Lucian DePino, North Branford; Logan Ryan, Morgan co-op; Jovanie Molina, Valley Regional/OL; Bryan Paecho, Capital Prep/AF
Kicker: Wyatt Solosky, Haddam-Killingworth
Flex: Hashim Jones, Capital Prep/AF
Linebackers: Matt Gish, Cromwell/Portland; Jacob Jones, Morgan co-op; Matt Dickinson, Coginchaug co-op; Trevor Dixon, Haddam-Killingworth
Defensive line: Jack Williams, Cromwell/Portland; Aidan Chittendan, North Branford; Mark Melillo, Coginchaug co-op; Hunter Lesile, Haddam-Killingworth
Defensive backs: Vaughan Payne, Cromwell/Portland; Braden Burns, North Branford; Brandon Hester, Morgan co-op; Joe Stane, Haddam-Killingworth
Punter: Griffin Ranaudo, Morgan co-op
Utility player: Jake Manning, Coginchaug co-op

Uncas Division
QB: Zahkerr Kerr, SMSA co-op; Brady Ramsdell, Rockville
RB: Cooper Koehnke, Ellington; Amir Knighton, Rockville
WR: T.J. Thompson, SMSA co-op, Carson Morgan, Rockville; Logan Wilson, Coventry
Offense: Amir Muhammad, Rockville; J’vion Serrano, CREC co-op; Christian Martorelli, Stafford co-op
Deonte Williams, SMSA co-op; Sam Cruden, Granby/Canton
Kicker: Molly Wilson, Rockville
Flex: Brady Vale, Ellington
Linebackers: Will Attianese, Granby/Canton; Tayjon Walsh, CREC co-op; Lexington Hunter, Rockville; Correy Jerrick, SMSA co-op
Defensive line: Kyle Pavik, Granby/Canton; Jonathan Kasamba, Rockville; Kaleb Arcouette, Stafford co-op; Ifeoluwa Oluborode, SMSA co-op
Defensive backs: Elijah Williams, CREC co-op; Owen Boucher, Ellington; Carter Chambers, Granby/Canton; Garrett Paul, Rockville
Punter: Vincent Forte, Granby/Canton
Utility: Joel Roman, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby

2023 Pequot Conference
CIAC playoff games not included

Uncas Division Div. Overall PF PA
x-SMSA co-op 7-0 9-1 359 99
Granby/Canton 5-2 8-2 307 126
Rockville 6-1 9-1 381 103
Ellington 3-4 4-6 229 270
CREC co-op 4-3 5-5 224 189
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 2-5 4-6 122 205
Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 1-6 1-9 59 354
Coventry co-op 0-7 0-10 50 412

 

Sassacus Division Div. Overall PF PA
x-Cromwell/Portland 6-0 8-2 362 148
Coginchaug co-op 4-2 8-2 314 217
Morgan co-op 4-2 6-4 346 277
North Branford 3-3 5-5 275 277
Haddam-Killingworth 2-4 4-6 226 254
Capital Prep/FA 1-5 5-5 249 232
Valley Regional/OL 1-5 1-9 123 311
x-clinched division title
Co-op programs — SMSA (host) with University High, Hartford Classical, Bulkeley and HMTCA; CREC co-op: Academy of Computer Science and Engineering-Enfield (host) with Aerospace and Engineering-Windsor, Academy of International Studies-South Windsor;  Coventry (host) with Windham Tech, Lyman Memorial and Bolton; Morgan (host) with Old Saybrook and Westbrook; Coginchaug (host) with East Hampton and Hale-Ray


2023 CIAC tournament results
Class M quarterfinal: Holy Cross 40, SMSA co-op 22
Class SS quarterfinal: Watertown 26, Granby/Canton 12
Class SS quarterfinal: Joel Barlow 13, Coginchaug co-op 6
Class S quarterfinal: Cromwell/Portland 26, Griswold/Wheeler 18
Class S semifinal: Cromwell/Portland 28, Ansonia 0
Class S championship: Cromwell/Portland vs. Bloomfield

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

