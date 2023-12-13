Avon dominates Platt in season-opening victory

AVON, Dec. 12, 2023 – Adi Standish had a game-high 18 points and the Avon High girls basketball gave up just 10 points as the Falcons won their season-opening contest on Tuesday with a dominating 50-10 win over Platt in Central Connecticut Conference action.

The Falcons (1-0) broke the game open with a strong second quarter, outscoring the visiting Panthers, 14-4. Avon had another strong outing in the third quarter, outscoring Platt, 20-2.

Lia Boscanac had seven points for Avon while Gianna Godbout added six. Asia Felix had six points for Platt (0-1).

It’s just the third time since the Falcons joined the Central Connecticut Conference in 2015-16 that Avon won their season opener. Two of those wins on opening night have come in the last three years. The Falcons beat Rocky Hill last December and outlasted Bristol Central to open the 2020-21 season.

The 40-point cushion was the third largest opening night victory this century. The Falcons beat Stafford in December 2007 by 60 points, 75-15 and routed Enfield by 60 a year later in December 2008, 73-13. Avon beat East Granby by 48 in the 2002-03 season opener.

Avon returns to action on Friday night when they host Bristol Eastern beginning at 6 p.m.

Avon 50, Platt 10

At Avon

Platt (10) Sophia Texidor 0-1-1, Asia Felix 3-0-6, Camirya Carrion 0-0-0, Brooke Bell 0-1-1, Nariah Lewis 0-0-0, Denisse Guerrero 0-0-0, Zenaida Bon 1-0-2, Gabriella Bourdon 0-0-0. Totals 4-2

Avon (50) Mya Hall 2-0-4, Gianna Godbout 3-0-6, Lia Boscanac 2-3-7, Lila Aquilar 1-2-4, Adi Standish 8-2-18, Haley Chisholm 0-0-0, Sophia DiBella 1-0-2, Grace Chute 0-0-0, Totals 17-7

Platt (0-1) 1 4 2 3 — 10

Avon (1-0) 8 14 20 8 — 50

Three-point goals: none