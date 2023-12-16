Bristol Eastern holds off Avon rally for the win

AVON, Dec. 15, 2023 – Autumn Udoh had a game-high 24 points including a pair of three-point goals to lead the Bristol Eastern girls basketball team to a 41-39 win over Avon Friday night in Central Connecticut Conference action.

Eastern (2-0) had a one-point lead with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter, 24-23, before the Lancers scored seven straight points to take command of the contest. Amanda Noel had a pair of free throws and then Udoh scored five unanswered points to give Bristol Eastern a 31-23 lead.

Sophia DiBella had a basket for Avon but Udoh scored inside the lane to give Eastern a 33-25 lead after three quarters. Udoh scored on a drive to the basket with 6:48 remaining to give the Lancers a 10-point lead, 35-25.

But Avon (1-1) responded with an 11-3 run to cut the lead to two with 2:04 remaining in the game, 38-36. Ali Standish, who scored 10 points for the Falcons, had six points in the run. Gianna Godbout, who had a team-leading 11 points, hit a three-point shot with 2:04 left to cut the lead to two.

Noel hit two foul shots with 1:10 left to boost the lead to four, 40-36. With about 45 seconds left, the Falcons got a steal but missed on their shot at the basket and Udoh controlled the rebound. She hit a free throw with 35.4 seconds remaining to boost the lead to five, 41-36.

Avon’s Lila Aguliar sank a three-point shot with 15.3 seconds left to cut the lead to two. The Falcons got the ball back with 4.1 seconds remaining but couldn’t get off a shot in time to tie the game and force OT or to win it with a three-point shot.

Avon returns to action on Monday with a game at Plainville beginning at 7 p.m.

Bristol Eastern 41, Avon 39

At Avon

Bristol Eastern (41) Vanessa Drury 2-2-6, Alaina Joy 0-0-0, Cassie Sward 1-0-2, Amanda Noel 1-5-7, Savannah Drury 1-0-2, Autumn Udoh 9-4-24. Totals 14-11

Avon (39) Lila Aquilar 4-0-9, Adi Standish 5-0-10, Sophia DiBella 1-0-2, Gianna Godbout 3-4-11, Mya Hall 3-1-7, Haley Chisholm 0-0-0, Lia Bosanac 0-0-0. Totals 16-6

Avon (1-1) 12 7 6 14 — 39

Bristol Eastern (2-0) 12 8 13 8 — 41

Three-point goals: Aquilar (A), Godbout (A), Udoh (B) 2