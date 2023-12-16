Connect with us

Girls Basketball

Bristol Eastern holds off Avon rally for the win

Avon’s Claire Cawley drives to the basket during Friday night’s game with Bristol Eastern. The Falcons dropped a 41-39 decision.

AVON, Dec. 15, 2023 – Autumn Udoh had a game-high 24 points including a pair of three-point goals to lead the Bristol Eastern girls basketball team to a 41-39 win over Avon Friday night in Central Connecticut Conference action.

Eastern (2-0) had a one-point lead with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter, 24-23, before the Lancers scored seven straight points to take command of the contest. Amanda Noel had a pair of free throws and then Udoh scored five unanswered points to give Bristol Eastern a 31-23 lead.

Sophia DiBella had a basket for Avon but Udoh scored inside the lane to give Eastern a 33-25 lead after three quarters. Udoh scored on a drive to the basket with 6:48 remaining to give the Lancers a 10-point lead, 35-25.

But Avon (1-1) responded with an 11-3 run to cut the lead to two with 2:04 remaining in the game, 38-36. Ali Standish, who scored 10 points for the Falcons, had six points in the run. Gianna Godbout, who had a team-leading 11 points, hit a three-point shot with 2:04 left to cut the lead to two.

Avon’s Lila Aguilar (3) tries to slow down Bristol Eastern’s Vanessa Drury (3) in Friday night’s CCC contest in Avon.

Noel hit two foul shots with 1:10 left to boost the lead to four, 40-36. With about 45 seconds left, the Falcons got a steal but missed on their shot at the basket and Udoh controlled the rebound. She hit a free throw with 35.4 seconds remaining to boost the lead to five, 41-36.

Avon’s Lila Aguliar sank a three-point shot with 15.3 seconds left to cut the lead to two. The Falcons got the ball back with 4.1 seconds remaining but couldn’t get off a shot in time to tie the game and force OT or to win it with a three-point shot.

Avon returns to action on Monday with a game at Plainville beginning at 7 p.m.

Bristol Eastern 41, Avon 39
At Avon
Bristol Eastern (41) Vanessa Drury 2-2-6, Alaina Joy 0-0-0, Cassie Sward 1-0-2, Amanda Noel 1-5-7, Savannah Drury 1-0-2, Autumn Udoh 9-4-24. Totals 14-11
Avon (39) Lila Aquilar 4-0-9, Adi Standish 5-0-10, Sophia DiBella 1-0-2, Gianna Godbout 3-4-11, Mya Hall 3-1-7, Haley Chisholm 0-0-0, Lia Bosanac 0-0-0. Totals 16-6
Avon (1-1)                      12  7  6  14  — 39
Bristol Eastern (2-0)   12  8  13  8  — 41
Three-point goals: Aquilar (A), Godbout (A), Udoh (B) 2

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

