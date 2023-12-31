Canton falls in finals of Bristol Central Holiday Classic

Avery Brown had a team-high 24 points and freshman Ruby Theberge had 20 points but Bristol Central girls basketball team was able to hold off Canton for a 57-54 victory in the championship game of the Bristol Central Holiday Classic on Friday.

The host Rams, led by sophomore Nicole Reimer with a game-high 25 points, had several leads but never got far enough ahead to feel comfortable. Canton (2-2) had a shot to tie the game at the end but a three-point shot fell short.

“I know we didn’t get the result we wanted but the resolve and growth of this team is something I’m very excited about,” veteran Canton coach Brian Medeiros said. “Bristol Central is a very nice team, they are going to win a lot of games in the CCC (Central Connecticut Conference). Hopefully, we will do the same in the NCCC. We are playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they are doing a great job of growing each time they step on the floor. The seniors are doing a great job of leading and being supportive of the younger players. I look forward to see what we can do in 2024.”

Bristol Central (4-2) had a two-point lead after one quarter but turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter as the Warriors went nearly six minutes without a field goal. Reimer scored nine of her team’s 11 points in the quarter, but Canton only trailed by three, 21-18 at the half. Brown sank three free throws with two seconds left in the half.

Brown and Theberge combined for 15 points in the third quarter as the Warriors battled back to tie the game at 33-33 after three quarters. Theberge hit only two field goals in the game but she was 16-of-21 from the free throw line.

Both teams found additional success in the fourth quarter. Brown scored 14 points in the quarter hitting a pair of three-point shots. Brooke Czerwinksi connected on her second three-point shot of the game and Kenzie Yanke scored two off a great pass from Ally Wire.

But the Rams got some big shots from guards Olivia Louis and Arianna Rivera as they connected on back-to-back three-point shots to give the Rams an eight-point lead with under four minutes remaining.

Brown hit a three-point shot and two foul shots with 1:04 remaining to cut the Rams lead to three, 54-51. A steal and layup by Cespedes gave the Rams a 57-51 lead with 27 seconds left. Another three-point shot from Brown cut the lead to three, 57-54.

The Rams missed a pair of free throws and Canton had the ball with 7.8 seconds remaining but an attempted three-point shot fell short

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bristol Central 57, Canton 54

At Bristol

Canton (54) Ruby Theberge 2 16-21 20, Brooke Czerwinski 2-0-6, Sam Yanke 0-0-0, Avery Brown 6 8-9 24, Helen Canny 1-0-2, Avery Miller 0-0-0, Ally Wire 0-0-0, Hanna Glassey 0-0-0, Kenzie Yanke 1-0-2, Emery Howard. Totals 12 24-30 54

Bristol Central (57) Laylani Cespedes 7 4-4 19, Olivia Louis 1-1-2 4, Arianna Rivera 4 1-2 9, Nicole Riemer 8-9-25, Olivia Louis 1 1-2 4, Julia Pikiell 0-0-0, Molly McMahon 0-0-0. Totals 20-15-25 -57

Canton (2-2) 13 5 15 21 – 54

Bristol Central (4-2) 11 10 12 24 – 57

Three-point goals: Czerwinski (C) 2, Brown (C) 3, Cespedes (BC)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bristol Central Holiday Tournament

Final: Simsbury 50, Bristol Eastern 27

Consolation: Bristol Central 78, Capital Prep 41

Wednesday’s semifinals

Simsbury 66, Capital Prep 28

Bristol Eastern 52, Bristol Central 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bristol Central Holiday Tournament

Final: Bristol Central 57, Canton 54

Consolation: Gilbert 63, Platt 47

Wednesday’s semifinals

Canton 53, Gilbert 30

Bristol Central 69, Platt 25