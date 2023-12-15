Comeback effort by Lewis Mills falls short in loss to East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Dec. 14, 2023 – Connor Evans had 15 points and seven rebounds while Eli Pelletier had 14 points with four three-point shots but Lewis Mills’ comeback fell short in a 63-60 loss to the East Hartford boys basketball team Thursday night in the season opening contest for both teams.

Trailing by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the visiting Spartans (0-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to make it close. Mills used a 16-3 run to close out the contest to put themselves in position to force overtime. But a desperation three-point shot at the buzzer missed.

Tristan Mooney had 13 points for Mills with three baskets from three-point range. East Hartford’s Cam Major led all scorers with 18 points.

Lewis Mills returns to action on Tuesday when they visit Windsor at 6:45 p.m. The home opener is Thursday, Dec. 21 when Mills hosts Middletown at 6:45 p.m.

East Hartford 63, Lewis Mills 60

At East Hartford

Lewis Mills (60) Connor Evans 5-3-15, Eli Pelletier 5-0-14, Jack Nestor 2-0-4, Gavin Daly 3-0-6, Tristian Mooney 5-0-13, Max Dinunzio 0-0-0, Tom Dinunzio 4-0-8, Chad Edmond 0-0-0. Totals 24-3

East Hartford (63) Dom LaDuca 3-0-9, Cam Major 8-1-18, Justin Victoria 5-1-11, Keshawn Walker 5-0-11, Tristan Walton 4-1-9, John Kechick 2-1-5. Totals 27-4.

Lewis Mills (0-1) 13 20 8 19 — 60

East Hartford (1-0) 17 21 17 8 — 63

Three-point goals: Pelletier (LM) 4, Mooney (LM) 3, Evans (LM) 2, LaDuca (EH) 3, Major (EH), Walker (EH)