Coppen leads Falcons to season-opening win over Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Dec. 14, 2023 – Senior Luke Coppen had 10 of his team-high 18 points in the second quarter to help the Avon High boys basketball team beat Wethersfield on Thursday night, 51-48, in the season-opening contest for both teams.

After scoring just three points in the first quarter, the Falcons exploded for 27 points in the second quarter to take a 30-20 lead at halftime.

“Luke Coppen lead the way with Steven Westrick and Jahkai Ritchens providing great energy off the bench,” Avon High coach Kris Pedra said. “Defensively Harrison Srb and Joe Vitkauskas were strong for us. It was a good start to the season but we have much to work on to compete with the teams in the CCC.”

Ritchens and Samuel Muni had eight points each for the Falcons. Thomas Daly led Wethersfield (0-1) with 19 points. The Eagles forced some turnovers in the fourth quarter to close the gap but the Falcons were able to secure the victory.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Rocky Hill. Avon’s first home game is scheduled for January 2 against Simsbury.

Avon 51, Wethersfield 48

At Wethersfield

Avon (51) Luke Coppen 5-6-18, Tyler Assaro-Gracy 1-0-2, Joseph Vitkauskas 0-0-0, Jahki Ritchens 2-2-8, Samuel Muni 3-1-8, Steven Westrick 2-3-7, Jude Turner 2-2-7, Harrison Srb 0-0-0. Totals 15-14

Wethersfield (48) Mikel Lleshi 3-0-7, Jaiden Melendez 1-0-3, Joel Reddick 0-0-0, Thomas Daly 5-9-19, Max Prunier 5-0-10, Douglas Lee 1-0-2, Yadiel Busanet 0-2-2, Xavier Torres 0-0-0. Dominic O’Fori Agyemang 2-0-4. Totals 17-11

Avon (1-0) 3 27 12 9 — 51

Wethersfield (0-1) 8 12 15 13 — 48

Three-point goals: Coppen (A) 2, Ritchens (A) 2, Muni (A), Turner (A), Lleshi (W), Melendez (W)