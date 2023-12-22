Evans has 16 points as Lewis Mills wins first game of the season

BURLINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 – Connor Evans scored a game-high 16 points and puilled down 11 rebounds to help the Lewis Mills boys basketball team win their first game of the season with a 50-41 victory over Middletown in CCC South action Thursday night.

Tristan Mooney had 10 points while Jack Nestor played well defensively for the Spartans (1-2, 1-0 CCC South). Braden Torres had 15 points for the visiting Blue Dragons (1-2, 0-1).

Mills returns to action in a week when they host Canton on Dec. 28 in Burlington.

Lewis Mills 50, Middletown 41

At Burlington

Middletown (41) Isaiah Rodgers 3-0-8, Keenan Murphy 0-0-0, Quadir Murphy 2-2-6, Chase Chamblee 0-0-0, Connor D’Aguila 3-0-6, Justice Freeman 1-0-2, Nathanial King 1-0-3, Braden Torres 7-1-15. Totals 17-3

Lewis Mills (50) Gavin Daily 2-2-7, Tristan Mooney 3-4-10, Eli Pelletier 3-0-7, Tommy Dinunzio 0-0-0, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Jack Nestor 2-0-4, Connor Evans 6-3-16, Max Dinunzio 2-0-6, Brett Harding 0-0-0. Totals 19-9-50

Middletown (1-2) 10 7 12 11 – 40

Lewis Mills (1-2) 13 13 13 14 — 53

Three-point goals: Daly (LM), Pelletier (LM), Edmond (LM), Evans (LM), Max Dinunzio (LM) 2