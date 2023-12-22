Connect with us

Boys Basketball

Evans has 16 points as Lewis Mills wins first game of the season

Connor Evans scored 16 points in Thursday night’s win over Middletown in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 – Connor Evans scored a game-high 16 points and puilled down 11 rebounds to help the Lewis Mills boys basketball team win their first game of the season with a 50-41 victory over Middletown in CCC South action Thursday night.

Tristan Mooney had 10 points while Jack Nestor played well defensively for the Spartans (1-2, 1-0 CCC South). Braden Torres had 15 points for the visiting Blue Dragons (1-2, 0-1).

Mills returns to action in a week when they host Canton on Dec. 28 in Burlington.

Lewis Mills 50, Middletown 41
At Burlington
Middletown (41) Isaiah Rodgers 3-0-8, Keenan Murphy 0-0-0, Quadir Murphy 2-2-6, Chase Chamblee 0-0-0, Connor D’Aguila 3-0-6, Justice Freeman 1-0-2, Nathanial King 1-0-3, Braden Torres 7-1-15. Totals 17-3
Lewis Mills (50) Gavin Daily 2-2-7, Tristan Mooney 3-4-10, Eli Pelletier 3-0-7, Tommy Dinunzio 0-0-0, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Jack Nestor 2-0-4, Connor Evans 6-3-16, Max Dinunzio 2-0-6, Brett Harding 0-0-0. Totals 19-9-50
Middletown (1-2)         10    7  12  11  – 40
Lewis Mills (1-2)           13  13  13  14  — 53
Three-point goals: Daly (LM), Pelletier (LM), Edmond (LM), Evans (LM), Max Dinunzio (LM) 2

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Boys Basketball