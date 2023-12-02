Five Avon High athletes earn All-State honors

Five Avon High athletes earned All-State honors for their play this fall. Blake Barrett earned All-State honors for his play with the boys golf team while Abigail Van Hoof (girls cross country), Sara Trautman (field hockey), Kate Loparco (girls soccer) and Braden Gilbey (boys soccer) also earned All-State recognition for the Falcons.
Van Hoof finished in the top five in four invitational meets including a second place at the Blue Devil Invitational in Middletown. She finished fifth at the Class MM championship meet and tenth at the tougher CCC championship meet. She was Avon’s only runner to qualify for the State Open championships where she finished 31st.
Barrett was the individual medalist six times for the Falcons this fall and finished 11th at the CCC championship meet.
Trautman helped the Falcons earn another trip to the state tournament in field hockey. Loparco scored seven goals for the girls soccer team while Gilbey scored 17 to lead the boys soccer team. Gilbey had three hat tricks (three goals or more in a single game) for the Falcons.
FOOTBALL
Coach: Brandon Smith
Record: 3-7, 1-6 CCC Tier III
CIAC state tournament: Did not quality. 20th in Class M rankings
All-CCC Tier III: Nik Meltser, Nick Seminara, Andrzej Sielski
All-State: None
BOYS SOCCER
Coach: David Zlatin
Record: 6-10-1, 3-4 CCC West
CCC Tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost Class M first round to Bethel, 2-1
All-CCC West: Braden Gilbey, Trevor Moretti
All-State (CSCA): Braden Gilbey
GIRLS SOCCER
Coach: Jim Murray
Record: 12-5-1, 2-4-1 CCC West
CCC tournament: Did not qualify
CIAC state tournament: Lost Class L second round to Guilford, 2-0
All-CCC West: Kate Loparco, Emma Loparco
All-State (CGSCA): Kate Loparco
FIELD HOCKEY
Coach: Terri Ziemnicki
Record: 8-7-2, 4-2-1 CCC South (fourth)
CIAC state tournament: Lost Class M first round to New Canaan, 2-1
All-CCC South: Sara Trautman, Leah Cuyler, Kathryn Martin
All-State: Sara Trautman
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coach: Curt Burns
Record: 10-11, 2-5 CCC West
CCC tournament: Lost to Berlin in first round, 3-0
CIAC state tournament: Lost Class L tournament, first round, to Glastonbury, 3-0
All-CCC West: Amelia Morrison
All-State: none
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Courtney Fusco
Record: 3-4, 3-4 CCC West. Seventh at CCC championships
CIAC state tournament: Fifth at Class MM championships
All-CCC West: Brahm Bulow, Chris Campbell, Ethan Sloat, Andrew Kessler
All-State: None
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Al Dadario
Record: 3-4, 3-4 CCC West. Fifth at CCC championships
CIAC state tournament: Third at Class MM championships
All-CCC West: Abigail Van Hoof, Katelyn Westerberg, Ying Ying Cheng
All-State: Abigal Van Hoof
BOYS GOLF
Coach: Josh Glick
Record: 6-10, 5-9 CCC West
CCC tournament: 13th with a 342
CIAC state tournament: Tied ninth in Division II with a 350
All-CCC West: Blake Barrett
All-State: Blake Barrett