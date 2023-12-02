Five Avon High athletes earn All-State honors

Five Avon High athletes earned All-State honors for their play this fall. Blake Barrett earned All-State honors for his play with the boys golf team while Abigail Van Hoof (girls cross country), Sara Trautman (field hockey), Kate Loparco (girls soccer) and Braden Gilbey (boys soccer) also earned All-State recognition for the Falcons.

Van Hoof finished in the top five in four invitational meets including a second place at the Blue Devil Invitational in Middletown. She finished fifth at the Class MM championship meet and tenth at the tougher CCC championship meet. She was Avon’s only runner to qualify for the State Open championships where she finished 31st.

Barrett was the individual medalist six times for the Falcons this fall and finished 11th at the CCC championship meet.

Trautman helped the Falcons earn another trip to the state tournament in field hockey. Loparco scored seven goals for the girls soccer team while Gilbey scored 17 to lead the boys soccer team. Gilbey had three hat tricks (three goals or more in a single game) for the Falcons.

FOOTBALL

Coach: Brandon Smith

Record: 3-7, 1-6 CCC Tier III

CIAC state tournament: Did not quality. 20th in Class M rankings

All-CCC Tier III: Nik Meltser, Nick Seminara, Andrzej Sielski

All-State: None

BOYS SOCCER

Coach: David Zlatin

Record: 6-10-1, 3-4 CCC West

CCC Tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class M first round to Bethel, 2-1

All-CCC West: Braden Gilbey, Trevor Moretti

All-State (CSCA): Braden Gilbey

GIRLS SOCCER

Coach: Jim Murray

Record: 12-5-1, 2-4-1 CCC West

CCC tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class L second round to Guilford, 2-0

All-CCC West: Kate Loparco, Emma Loparco

All-State (CGSCA): Kate Loparco

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Terri Ziemnicki

Record: 8-7-2, 4-2-1 CCC South (fourth)

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class M first round to New Canaan, 2-1

All-CCC South: Sara Trautman, Leah Cuyler, Kathryn Martin

All-State: Sara Trautman

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Curt Burns

Record: 10-11, 2-5 CCC West

CCC tournament: Lost to Berlin in first round, 3-0

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class L tournament, first round, to Glastonbury, 3-0

All-CCC West: Amelia Morrison

All-State: none

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Courtney Fusco

Record: 3-4, 3-4 CCC West. Seventh at CCC championships

CIAC state tournament: Fifth at Class MM championships

All-CCC West: Brahm Bulow, Chris Campbell, Ethan Sloat, Andrew Kessler

All-State: None

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Al Dadario

Record: 3-4, 3-4 CCC West. Fifth at CCC championships

CIAC state tournament: Third at Class MM championships

All-CCC West: Abigail Van Hoof, Katelyn Westerberg, Ying Ying Cheng

All-State: Abigal Van Hoof