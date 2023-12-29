Gallant named to U.S. team to compete at 2024 world championships

Canton High graduate Will Gallant was recently named to the U.S. team that will compete at the world championships in Qatar in February 2024.

Gallant, who is a student at North Carolina State, was one of 13 men and five women to be named to the American team. Gallant will be swimming in the 1,500 meters and the 800 meters. It will be his first appearance representing the United States at the world championships.

Athletes named for these world championships were chosen based on times swum between Oct. 1, 2022, and Nov. 1, 2023.

Gallant has swum in some major meets recently.

In October, he won a silver medal swimming for Team USA in the 1,500 meters at the recent Pan American Games in Chile with a time of 15:12.94 and took a bronze medal in the 800 meters with a time of 7:58.96.

It was his first international appearance representing the United States and his first international medals.

“I gave it everything I had. I’m happy with that,” Gallant said in October in Chile. “Can’t really look at times right now, it’s only October. I’m training hard and I think that’s a good start for the year.

“It’s really cool. This is my first international team, so it feels good to represent my country and I’ve never been to a meet this big,” Gallant said.

In November, Gallant was fifth in the 800 meters at the U.S. Open championships with a time of 7:57.52 and eighth in the 1,500 meters with a time of 15:25.69.

Gallant, who graduated from Canton High in 2019, spent one season at the University of Indiana before going to California in May 2021 to train with the Mission Viejo Natadores in an attempt to make the 2021 U.S. Olympic team. He joined NC State in September 2021.