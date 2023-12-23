Jarvis has 23 points to lead Simsbury past Class L finalist Pomperaug

SIMSBURY, Dec. 22, 2023 – Olivia Jarvis had a game-high 23 points, 15 rebounds and blocked five shots as the Simsbury High girls basketball team won their fourth straight game with a 49-35 win over Pomperaug Friday night in non-league action.

It was the first loss of the season for the Panthers (3-1), who played in the CIAC Class L championship game a year ago, losing to E.O. Smith by eight points. Pomperaug scored just 23 points through the first three quarters of the contest while the Trojans had 43 and a commanding 20-point edge.

Amanda Gallagher had 18 points for Simsbury (4-0) along with pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. Alexa Gallagher added eight points for the Trojans. Pomperaug was led by Taylor Brennan with 15 points.

Simsbury has beaten Glastonbury (2-1), Enfield (2-1), Bristol Central (1-2) and Pomperaug to open up the season.

Simsbury returns to action after the Christmas holiday on Wednesday in Broadbin, N.Y. when Simsbury participates in Broadbin/Perth’s annual holiday tournament. Simsbury will face Duanesburg Central in one semifinal. The tournament will conclude on Friday night, Dec. 29 at Broadbin/Perth High.

Simsbury 49, Pomperaug 35

At Simsbury

Pomperaug (35) Medina Selmani 1-2-4, Vivian Buntin 1-1-3, Taylor Brennan 4-5-15, Molly Schneider 0-0-0, Emma Cuelho 0-0-0, Reagan Ward 0-3-3, Alexis Mackenzie 2-5-9. Totals 8-16

Simsbury (49) Charlotte Reitz 0-0-0, Josiane Kodak, Olivia Jarvis 10-3-23, Melinda Uanino 0-0-0, Charlotte Diviney 0-0-0, Reesa Looney 0-0-0, Addison Girard 0-0-0, Amanda Gallagher 7-2-18, Alexa Gallagher 3-1-8. Totals 20-6

Pomperaug (3-1) 9 6 7 12 — 35

Simsbury (4-0) 18 10 15 6 — 49

Three-point goals: Brennan (P) 2, Amanda Gallagher (S) 2, Alice Gallagher (S)