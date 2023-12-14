Newington co-op opens season with a 4-3 win over Hall

NEWINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 – Jack Petronio had two goals while Jack Gulmartin had a goal and an assist as the Newington co-op boys hockey team opened the season with a 4-3 win over Hall in CCC South action at Newington Arena on Wednesday.

The Newington co-op program is comprised of players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Manchester and Cromwell.

There are 10 Canton players in the program this season led by senior Gavyn Munson and Nick Fox. Other Warriors on the roster include juniors Cole Brandon, Caden Gendreau, Ethan Lindquist, Mason Buckley and Dan Robison along with sophomore David Andrews, Connor Blais and Billy Ryan.

This is the fifth year that Canton has been part of the co-op program with Newington. The 2022 co-op team won the CIAC Division III state championship with a 3-1 win over Conard and last year’s co-op squad lost in the Division III finals to Masuk, 6-3.

The co-op has won the CCC South championship for the past three seasons.

Against Hall, Munson had two assists for the Nor’easters while Fox and Ryan had one each. Newington goalie Anderson Claffey made 14 saves to earn the victory in net.

Newington returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Danbury to take on the Joel Barlow/Weston/Abbott Tech (JBWA) co-op team at 1:30 p.m.

Newington 4, Hall 3

At Newington

Hall (0-1) 1 1 1 — 3

Newington (1-0) 1 3 0 — 4

Goals: Jack Petronio (N) 2, Josh Beaudoin (N), Jack Guilmartin (N); Zachary Gerken (H), Connor McHugh (H), Sawyer Hollander (H); Assists: Gerkern, McHugh, Guilmartin, Gavyn Munson (N) 2, Nick Fox (N), Kyle Klimas (N), Billy Ryan (N); Saves: Anderson Claffey (N) 14, Matthew Bonner (H) 20; Shots: Newington 24-17