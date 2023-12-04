North Haven grinds it out to beat Windsor and move into Class MM final

WINDSOR, Dec. 3, 2023 – Scout the North Haven football team and you know you will be seeing a lot of running plays including a multitude of misdirection plays.

The Nighthawks also brought some defense with them to Sunday’s Class MM semifinal against No. 1 seed Windsor. North Haven forced four turnovers, including intercepting three passes to beat Windsor, 21-0 and advance to the Class MM championship for the second consecutive year.

No. 5 North Haven (10-2) will face No. 3 Wilton (10-2) on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Central Connecticut State University’s Arute Field with an opportunity to win back-to-back state titles.

North Haven loves to grind out the clock with long, sustained drives. They had a 17-play, 85-yard drive that went from their own one-yard line to the Windsor 14-yard-line before it stalled in the fourth quarter. But it ate up nearly a full quarter (9:44).

A 14-play, 78-yard drive in the second quarter began on their own 10-yard line and got to the Windsor 32 before it ended with an interception. But that drive chewed up nine minutes – nine minutes that Windsor had to play defense with their offense sitting on the sideline in the steady rain.

“That is who we are,” North Haven head coach Anthony Sagenella said. “We don’t have an identity crisis in our locker room. They know who we are. Our kids believe in what they do and our schedule has battle tested us. We felt confident we would be OK.”

North Haven’s Adam Pandolfi led all rushers with 150 yards and a touchdown on six carries while QB Joey Mastrioanni ran for 41 yard and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Nighthawks went 96 yards on six plays on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead on a 31-yard touchdown run from Pandolfi. It was Pandolfi who got the Nighthawks off to a rousing start on their first offensive play of the day with a 44-yard run down the right side of the field to the North Haven 48-yard line.

A nice roll on the punt from Windsor’s Anthony Robinson was downed at the four-yard line.

Leading 7-0, North Haven had five first downs and converted once on fourth down on their long second quarter drive. But Robinson intercepted the ball for Windsor (10-2) to end the threat.

On Windsor’s first offensive play, North Haven’s Chris Kottage intercepted a pass that bounced off two other plays to give the Nighthawks the ball right back.

Windsor had their moments defensively. They had several tackles for a loss and had an interception. But North Haven’s defense wouldn’t allow the Warriors to sustain any drives.

North Haven made three interceptions in the first half including a diving grab from Pandolfi late in the second quarter.

North Haven scored on their first drive of the second half on a 33-yard touchdown run from Mastroianni with 8:52 remaining in the third quarter for a 14-0 lead. The Nighthawks added a late touchdown on a one-yard run from Mastrioanni in the fourth quarter as they attempted to run on out the clock.

“It feels great (to be back in the finals),” Sagenella said. “They (Windsor) were a very worthy opponent. I thought our kids rose to the occasion. I am very proud of them.”

Windsor was looking to get back to the championship game for a sixth time and the first time since 2021.

Robinson completed 10-of-15 passes for 68 yards and three interceptions. Damion Sparrow caught five passes for 35 yards. John Manning ran for 78 yards on 18 carries.

“This is the third time (that North Haven has made the finals),” Sagenella said. “It’s hard. It’s hard to do this. I am really happy for the guys. We’ve been on the road (for each playoff game) which isn’t easy.”

Wilton beat No. 2 Masuk, 35-10, to earn their spot in the Class MM championship game. Wilton had four interceptions to earn their first spot in a CIAC since 1995.

North Haven 21, Windsor 0

At Windsor

North Haven (10-2) 7 0 7 7 — 21

Windsor (10-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

NH: Adam Pandolfi 31 run (Eric Vetrano kick), 7:10

Third quarter

NH: Joey Mastrioanni 33 run (Vetrano kick), 8:52

Fourth quarter

NH: Mastrioanni 1 run (Vetrano kick), 0:36

Individual statistics

RUSHING: North Haven – Joey Mastrioanni 15-41, Trysten Dos 13-42, Adam Pandolfi 16-150, Chris Cretella 7-14, Jake McCreven 1-minus 1; Windsor – John Mannring 18-78, Shaun Adams 1-4

PASSING: North Haven – Joey Mastrioanni 0-4-1, 0; Windsor – Anthony Robinson 10-15-3, 68

RECEIVING: Windsor – Maxim Copeland 3-24, Cashmire Lewis 1-5, Damion Sparrow 5-35, John Manning 1-4