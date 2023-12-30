PWHL games will be available on MSG, NESN and YouTube

The new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has announced their broadcast partners for the upcoming 2024 season that begins Sunday, Jan. 1 when New York visits Toronto for a 12:30 p.m. contest.

Games in the United States will be available over MSG’s cable network for New York contests and NESN for Boston contests. Games will also be available to be seen through the league’s YouTube page.

MSG will broadcast all 24 of New York’s games. NESN will be the home of all 24 PWHL Boston games for fans in New England, excluding Fairfield County. Fans in New England can watch on NESN or stream on the NESN 360 app by logging in with their TV provider or purchasing a direct subscription.

All PWHL games will be streamed on the league’s YouTube channel.

“Accessibility of PWHL games throughout our inaugural season is a giant win for fans everywhere. We felt it was a priority to engage a magnitude of committed partners on a variety of consistent platforms,” said Stan Kasten, PWHL Advisory Board member.

New York, which trains in Stamford at Chelsea Piers, will play the first of at least five games in Bridgeport on Friday, Jan. 5 when they host Toronto at 7 p.m.