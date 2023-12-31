Simsbury wins tournament title; Avon takes a pair

It’s been a busy few days for area girls basketball teams as 2023 recedes into history. Undefeated Simsbury (6-0) picked up a pair of victories to capture the Broadalbin-Perth Booster Club tournament in New York state while Avon closed out the year with a pair of victories over Cheshire and Haddam-Killingworth.

Amanda Gallagher had a game-high 23 points including four 3-point goals to lead the Simsbury to a 54-27 victory over Broadalbin-Perth, New York in the championship game of the Broadalbin-Perth Booster Club’s Tournament on Friday night.

Olivia Jarvis had 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to help spark the undefeated Trojans (6-0) and earn tournament MVP honors. Jarvis had 20 points in Simsbury’s overtime win over Duanesburg, N.Y., in Wednesday’s semifinal contest.

Simsbury held Broadalbin-Perth, ranked No. 13 in the latest New York Sportswriters Association’s Class A poll, to single digits in three of four quarters, including just two points in the third quarter. Jarvis and Gallagher were named to the All-Tournament team. Alexa Gallagher had 12 points and four 3-point shots for Simsbury in the victory.

On Wednesday night, Simsbury had an eight-point lead over Duanesburg in the fourth quarter before they rallied to cut the lead to two points with four seconds remaining. Simsbury coach Sam Zullo mistakenly called a timeout that the Trojans didn’t have resulting in a technical foul and two free throws for Duanesburg (6-2).

Allison O’Hanlon, who scored a team-leading 19 points, calmly sank two free throws to tie the game and send it into overtime where Simsbury controlled play to secure the 57-51 victory. Jarvis and Amanda Gallagher each had 20 points for Simsbury in the win.

Three straight for Avon

Adi Standish had 20 points and Gianna Godbout added 11 as the Avon High girls basketball team won their third straight game with a 44-38 non-league victory over Haddam-Killingworth on Saturday night in Higganum. The Falcons (4-1) gave up just 24 points in the final three quarters to secure the victory.

On Thursday night, Avon rolled past Cheshire with a 47-29 non-league victory at home. Standish led the way once again with 12 points while Godbout added nine. Lia Bosanac added six points for Avon while Mya Hall, Lila Aquilar, Claire Cawley and Haley Chisholm had five points each.

Simsbury 54, Broadalbin-Perth 27

At Broadalbin, New York

Simsbury (54) Olivia Jarvis 6 3 15, Charlotte Diviney 1 2 4, Amanda Gallagher 7 5 23, Alexa Gallagher 4 0 12. Totals 18 10 54

Broadalbin-Perth (27) Camille Calderone 2 1 6, Molly Russom 2 2 6, M. Siis 0 2 2, D. Perry 0 2 2, K. Holloway 3 2 9, B. Marsden 0 2 2. Totals 7 11 27.

Simsbury (6-0) 11 19 15 9 — 54

Broadalbin-Perth (7-2) 6 9 2 10 — 27

Three-point goals: Amanda Gallagher (S) 4, Alexa Gallagher (S) 4

Simsbury 57, Duanesburg 51, OT

At Broadalbin, N.Y.

Simsbury (57) Olivia Jarvis 8 4 20, Melinda Uanino 1 0 2, Addison Girard 4 1 10, Amanda Gallagher 6 6 20, Alexa Gallagher 1 2 5. Totals 20 13 57

Duanesburg (51) Kaitlyn O’Hanlon 2 0 4, Allison O’Hanlon 7 5 19, Chloe Galvin 2 1 7, Hannah Mulhern 1 2 5, Alex Moses 5 3 16. Totals 17 11 51

Simsbury (5-0) 7 15 11 10 14 — 57

Duanesburg; (7-1) 11 6 8 18 8 — 51

Three-point goals: Girard (S), Gallagher (S) 2

Broadalbin-Perth Booster Club Tournament

At Broadalbin, N.Y.

Friday, Dec. 29

Championship: Simsbury 54, Broadalbin-Perth NY 27

Consolation: Duanesburg NY vs. Fonda-Fultonville NY

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Broadalbin-Perth 76, Fonda-Fultonville 24

Simsbury 57, Duanesburg, NY 51, OT

Avon 44, Haddam-Killingworth 38

At Higgnaum

Avon (44) Mya Hall 0-3-3, Gianna Godbout 3-3-11, Lia Bosanac 1-0-3, Adi Standish 8-4-20, Sophia DiBella 1-0-2, Claire Cawley 1-0-2 Totals 14-10

Haddam-Killingworth (38) Ella Commerford 4-1-10, Payton Rich 2-2-7, Grace Natanzen 1-0-3, Ava Ramino 2-0-4, Cheyenne Latouche 2-2-6, Ava Geissler 2-0-4, Emma Giaceone 0-0-0, Maizie Irons 0-4-4, Ava McNamara 0-0-0. Totals 13-9

Avon (4-1) 13 16 11 4 — 44

Haddam-Killingworth (0-4) 14 8 8 8 — 38

Three-point goals: Aguilar (A), Godbout (A) 2, Bosanac (A), Commerford (HK), Rich (HK), Natanzen (HK)

Avon 47, Cheshire 29

At Avon

Cheshire (29) Alllie Grove 1-0-3, Sydney Hale 1-0-3, Ella Kulas 3-0-6, Amelia Devine 1-1-3, Grace Hurlbut 2-0-4, Tema Caplan 2-2-6, Bella Eyler 0-0-0, Andrea Gogal 1-1-4, Sadie Doyle 0-0-0. Totals 10-4

Avon (47) Mya Hall 2-0-5, Gianna Godbout 4-0-9, Lia Bosanac 2-0-6, Lila Aquilar 2-0-5, Adi Standish 6-0-12, Haley Chisholm 2-0-5, Sophia DiBella 0-0-0, Claire Cawley 2-1-5, Grace Chute 0-0-0. Totals 20-1

Avon (3-1) 7 16 11 13 — 47

Cheshire (2-2) 4 6 6 13 — 29

Three-point goals: Aguilar (A), Godbout (A), Bosanac (A) 2, Chisholm (A),Grove (C), Hale (C), Gogal (C)