Six Canton athletes earn All-State honors

Six Canton athletes earned first team All-State honors for their play on the athletic fields this past fall. Cam August and Thomas Gibbons earned All-State honors for their play on the Canton boys soccer team while Brooke Potter and Samantha Yanke earned All-State honors for their play on the girls soccer team. Gibbons and Potter were named to the All-State teams for the second consecutive year.
Field hockey players Elle Bahre and Lyla O’Connor earned first team All-State honors for helping the Warriors win the NCCC championship and advance to the Class S championship game.
FOOTBALL
Coach: Erik Shortell
Record: 8-3, 5-2 Pequot Uncas (third)
All-Pequot Conference Uncas: OL Sam Cruden (Granby), LB Will Attianese (Granby), DL Kyle Pavik (Granby), DB Carter Chambers (Canton), P Vincent Forte (Canton)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Watertown, 26-12, in Class SS quarterfinals
All-State (CHSCA): none
Note: Canton is part of the co-op football program hosted by Granby. … Jamir Bennett and Ryan Cuniowski were honorable mention selections for All-Pequot Uncas Division.
BOYS SOCCER
Coach: Bill Phelps
Record: 11-4-2, 10-2 NCCC (second place)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Old Saybrook, second round Class S tournament, 2-1
All-NCCC: Cam August, Thomas Gibbons, Gavyn Munson, Jackson Senecal
All-State (CHSCA): Cam August, Thomas Gibbons
Note: Gibbons was named All-State for the second consecutive season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coach: Jim Potter
Record: 14-5, 8-3 NCCC (fourth)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Cromwell, 1-0 in Class S semifinal
All-NCCC: Alyssa Koczak, Brooke Potter, Samantha Yanke
All-State (CHSCA): Brooke Potter, Samantha Yanke
Note: Potter was named All-State for second consecutive season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Coach: Margaret Bristol
Record: 19-1, 8-0 NCCC champions
CIAC state tournament: Lost to North Branford in Class S championship, 4-1
All-NCCC: Ellie Bahre, Madison Dufresne, Emma Foy, Erin Mackin, Lyla O’Connor
All-State (CHSCA): Elle Bahre, Lyla O’Connor
Note: Erin Mackin was selected to the CHSCA All-State second team.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coach: Joe Sobowicz
Record: 11-10, 6-3 NCCC (tied third)
NCCC Tournament: Lost to Rockville in first round, 3-1
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Old Lyme in first round, 3-2
All-NCCC: Kate Enquist, Maddie Rodriguez
All-State (CHSCA): None
Note: Maddie Rodriguez was named to the All-State second team.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Tim O’Donnell
Record:4-7, 4-7 NCCC, 7th at NCCC championship meet
CIAC state tournament: 9th Class SS
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Tim O’Donnell
Record: 0-11, 0-11 NCCC. Not enough runners to score at NCCC meet.
CIAC state tournament: Not enough runners to score at Class S meet
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none