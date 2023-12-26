Connect with us

High School

Six Canton athletes earn All-State honors

Six Canton athletes earned All-State honors for their play on the field his fall.

Six Canton athletes earned first team All-State honors for their play on the athletic fields this past fall. Cam August and Thomas Gibbons earned All-State honors for their play on the Canton boys soccer team while Brooke Potter and Samantha Yanke earned All-State honors for their play on the girls soccer team. Gibbons and Potter were named to the All-State teams for the second consecutive year.

Field hockey players Elle Bahre and Lyla O’Connor earned first team All-State honors for helping the Warriors win the NCCC championship and advance to the Class S championship game.

FOOTBALL
Coach: Erik Shortell
Record: 8-3, 5-2 Pequot Uncas (third)
All-Pequot Conference Uncas: OL Sam Cruden (Granby), LB Will Attianese (Granby), DL Kyle Pavik (Granby), DB Carter Chambers (Canton), P Vincent Forte (Canton)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Watertown, 26-12, in Class SS quarterfinals
All-State (CHSCA): none
Note: Canton is part of the co-op football program hosted by Granby. … Jamir Bennett and Ryan Cuniowski were honorable mention selections for All-Pequot Uncas Division.

BOYS SOCCER
Coach: Bill Phelps
Record: 11-4-2, 10-2 NCCC (second place)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Old Saybrook, second round Class S tournament, 2-1
All-NCCC:  Cam August, Thomas Gibbons, Gavyn Munson, Jackson Senecal
All-State (CHSCA): Cam August, Thomas Gibbons
Note: Gibbons was named All-State for the second consecutive season.

GIRLS SOCCER
Coach: Jim Potter
Record: 14-5, 8-3 NCCC (fourth)
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Cromwell, 1-0 in Class S semifinal
All-NCCC: Alyssa Koczak, Brooke Potter, Samantha Yanke
All-State (CHSCA): Brooke Potter, Samantha Yanke
Note: Potter was named All-State for second consecutive season.

FIELD HOCKEY
Coach: Margaret Bristol
Record: 19-1, 8-0 NCCC champions
CIAC state tournament: Lost to North Branford in Class S championship, 4-1
All-NCCC: Ellie Bahre, Madison Dufresne, Emma Foy, Erin Mackin, Lyla O’Connor
All-State (CHSCA): Elle Bahre, Lyla O’Connor
Note: Erin Mackin was selected to the CHSCA All-State second team.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coach: Joe Sobowicz
Record: 11-10, 6-3 NCCC (tied third)
NCCC Tournament: Lost to Rockville in first round, 3-1
CIAC state tournament: Lost to Old Lyme in first round, 3-2
All-NCCC: Kate Enquist, Maddie Rodriguez
All-State (CHSCA): None
Note: Maddie Rodriguez was named to the All-State second team.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Tim O’Donnell
Record:4-7, 4-7 NCCC, 7th at NCCC championship meet
CIAC state tournament: 9th Class SS
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Tim O’Donnell
Record: 0-11, 0-11 NCCC. Not enough runners to score at NCCC meet.
CIAC state tournament: Not enough runners to score at Class S meet
All-NCCC: none
All-State: none

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

