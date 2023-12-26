Six Canton athletes earn All-State honors

Six Canton athletes earned first team All-State honors for their play on the athletic fields this past fall. Cam August and Thomas Gibbons earned All-State honors for their play on the Canton boys soccer team while Brooke Potter and Samantha Yanke earned All-State honors for their play on the girls soccer team. Gibbons and Potter were named to the All-State teams for the second consecutive year.

Field hockey players Elle Bahre and Lyla O’Connor earned first team All-State honors for helping the Warriors win the NCCC championship and advance to the Class S championship game.

FOOTBALL

Coach: Erik Shortell

Record: 8-3, 5-2 Pequot Uncas (third)

All-Pequot Conference Uncas: OL Sam Cruden (Granby), LB Will Attianese (Granby), DL Kyle Pavik (Granby), DB Carter Chambers (Canton), P Vincent Forte (Canton)

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Watertown, 26-12, in Class SS quarterfinals

All-State (CHSCA): none

Note: Canton is part of the co-op football program hosted by Granby. … Jamir Bennett and Ryan Cuniowski were honorable mention selections for All-Pequot Uncas Division.

BOYS SOCCER

Coach: Bill Phelps

Record: 11-4-2, 10-2 NCCC (second place)

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Old Saybrook, second round Class S tournament, 2-1

All-NCCC: Cam August, Thomas Gibbons, Gavyn Munson, Jackson Senecal

All-State (CHSCA): Cam August, Thomas Gibbons

Note: Gibbons was named All-State for the second consecutive season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coach: Jim Potter

Record: 14-5, 8-3 NCCC (fourth)

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Cromwell, 1-0 in Class S semifinal

All-NCCC: Alyssa Koczak, Brooke Potter, Samantha Yanke

All-State (CHSCA): Brooke Potter, Samantha Yanke

Note: Potter was named All-State for second consecutive season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Margaret Bristol

Record: 19-1, 8-0 NCCC champions

CIAC state tournament: Lost to North Branford in Class S championship, 4-1

All-NCCC: Ellie Bahre, Madison Dufresne, Emma Foy, Erin Mackin, Lyla O’Connor

All-State (CHSCA): Elle Bahre, Lyla O’Connor

Note: Erin Mackin was selected to the CHSCA All-State second team.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Joe Sobowicz

Record: 11-10, 6-3 NCCC (tied third)

NCCC Tournament: Lost to Rockville in first round, 3-1

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Old Lyme in first round, 3-2

All-NCCC: Kate Enquist, Maddie Rodriguez

All-State (CHSCA): None

Note: Maddie Rodriguez was named to the All-State second team.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Tim O’Donnell

Record:4-7, 4-7 NCCC, 7th at NCCC championship meet

CIAC state tournament: 9th Class SS

All-NCCC: none

All-State: none