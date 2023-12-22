Connect with us

Girls Basketball

Standish scores 23 points to help Avon roll past Hall

Avon’s Ali Standish scored 23 points on Thursday as the Falcons beat Hall for their second win of the season.

AVON, Dec. 21, 2023 – Adi Standish matched her career-high with 23 points Thursday night to lead the Avon High girls basketball team to a 52-44 victory over Hall High in Avon in CCC West play. Standish also scored 23 in a win over Suffield last February.

The Falcons (2-1, 1-0 CCC West) played solid defense in the third quarter to turn five-point halftime lead into a 14-point lead. Avon allowed just four points in the third quarter.

Lila Aquilar had 11 points, including three 3-point field goals while Gianna Godbout had seven points for Avon. Anya Leshem led the Titans (1-3) with 14 points.

Avon returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 28 when they host Cheshire at 2 p.m. in Avon.

Avon 52, Hall 44
At Avon
Hall (44) Sofia Ruffo 0-0-0, Leah Berey 4-3-11, Madison Maxwell 4-3-11, Livia Bush 0-0-0, Anya Leshem 4-4-14, Chloe Lynch 2-1-6, Carmen Molina 0-0-0, Alexander Golder 0-0-0, Heaven Smith 0-2-2. Totals 14-13
Avon (52) Avon (52) Mya Hall 0-3-3, Gianna Godbout 2-2-7, Lia Bosanac 2-0-4, Lila Aquilar 4-0-11, Adi Standish 11-1-23, Haley Chisholm 0-0-0, Sophia DiBella 0-0-0, Claire Cawley 1-0-2. Totals 16-6
Hall (1-3)           7  12    4  21 – 44
Avon (2-1)       14  10  15  13 – 52
Three-point goals: Aquilar (A) 3, Godbout (A), Leshem (H) 2, Lynch (H)

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Girls Basketball