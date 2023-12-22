Standish scores 23 points to help Avon roll past Hall

AVON, Dec. 21, 2023 – Adi Standish matched her career-high with 23 points Thursday night to lead the Avon High girls basketball team to a 52-44 victory over Hall High in Avon in CCC West play. Standish also scored 23 in a win over Suffield last February.

The Falcons (2-1, 1-0 CCC West) played solid defense in the third quarter to turn five-point halftime lead into a 14-point lead. Avon allowed just four points in the third quarter.

Lila Aquilar had 11 points, including three 3-point field goals while Gianna Godbout had seven points for Avon. Anya Leshem led the Titans (1-3) with 14 points.

Avon returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 28 when they host Cheshire at 2 p.m. in Avon.

Avon 52, Hall 44

At Avon

Hall (44) Sofia Ruffo 0-0-0, Leah Berey 4-3-11, Madison Maxwell 4-3-11, Livia Bush 0-0-0, Anya Leshem 4-4-14, Chloe Lynch 2-1-6, Carmen Molina 0-0-0, Alexander Golder 0-0-0, Heaven Smith 0-2-2. Totals 14-13

Avon (52) Avon (52) Mya Hall 0-3-3, Gianna Godbout 2-2-7, Lia Bosanac 2-0-4, Lila Aquilar 4-0-11, Adi Standish 11-1-23, Haley Chisholm 0-0-0, Sophia DiBella 0-0-0, Claire Cawley 1-0-2. Totals 16-6

Hall (1-3) 7 12 4 21 – 44

Avon (2-1) 14 10 15 13 – 52

Three-point goals: Aquilar (A) 3, Godbout (A), Leshem (H) 2, Lynch (H)