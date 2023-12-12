Staples voted No. 1 in final top 10 poll of the season

Staples of Westport received 21 of 26 votes to earn the No. 1 spot in the final GameTimeCT top 10 football poll of the season of sportswriters and broadcasters.
Staples, which stopped a potential game-winning two-point conversion from West Haven with 1:15 remaining in Saturday’s Class LL championship game, was also voted No. 1 in the Hartford Courant’s coaches poll.
Staples, which won their first state championship since 2005, finished No. 1 in the writer’s poll for the first time since 1975 and No. 1 in the coaches poll for the first time.
Class L champion New Canaan finished at No. 2 with three first place votes with Class MM champion North Haven finishing at No. 3 with a pair of first place votes.
Class S champion Bloomfield (11-1) finished No. 10 in the GameTimeCT poll.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Final, Dec. 11, 2023
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Staples (21)
|12-1
|770
|1
|LL
|2. New Canaan (3)
|12-1
|718
|4
|L
|3. North Haven (2)
|11-2
|678
|5
|MM
|4. West Haven
|10-3
|610
|7
|LL
|5. Maloney
|10-2
|484
|2
|L
|6. Greenwich
|10-2
|471
|3
|LL
|7. Darien
|9-4
|418
|nr
|L
|8. Hand
|12-1
|403
|nr
|M
|9. Wilton
|10-3
|380
|10
|MM
|10. Bloomfield
|11-1
|316
|nr
|S
|Others receiving votes: Windsor (10-2) 284; Masuk (9-3) 185; Newtown (9-3) 179; Cheshire (8-3) 126; Barlow (9-4) 125; Shelton (7-4) 124; Naugatuck (10-1) 86; Rockville (11-2) 78; Cromwell/Portland (10-3) 59; Watertown (7-6) 41; Ansonia (10-2) 34; Fairfield Prep (4-7) 25; Southington (7-5) 14; Holy Cross (8-4) 8; Fitch (9-2) 7; Stamford (7-4) 7.
The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:
Final, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Staples (9)
|12-1
|380
|t1
|LL
|2. New Canaan (2)
|12-1
|362
|3
|L
|3. North Haven (2)
|11-2
|348
|4
|MM
|4. West Haven
|10-3
|279
|9
|LL
|5. Maloney
|10-2
|264
|t1
|L
|6. Greenwich
|10-2
|234
|5
|LL
|7. Wilton
|10-3
|224
|8
|MM
|8. Windsor
|10-2
|197
|6
|MM
|9. Darien
|9-4
|180
|nr
|LL
|10. Hand
|12-1
|179
|nr
|M
|Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (11-1), 149 points; Masuk (9-3), 119; Newtown (9-3), 93; Shelton (7-4), 77; Cheshire (8-3), 71; Naugatuck (10-1), 63; Barlow (9-4), 35; Southington (7-5), 17; Notre Dame-Fairfield (9-3), 15; Ansonia (10-2), 14; Fitch (9-2), 8; Rockville (11-2), 7
