Staples voted No. 1 in final top 10 poll of the season

Staples of Westport received 21 of 26 votes to earn the No. 1 spot in the final GameTimeCT top 10 football poll of the season of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Staples, which stopped a potential game-winning two-point conversion from West Haven with 1:15 remaining in Saturday’s Class LL championship game, was also voted No. 1 in the Hartford Courant’s coaches poll.

Staples, which won their first state championship since 2005, finished No. 1 in the writer’s poll for the first time since 1975 and No. 1 in the coaches poll for the first time.

Class L champion New Canaan finished at No. 2 with three first place votes with Class MM champion North Haven finishing at No. 3 with a pair of first place votes.

Class S champion Bloomfield (11-1) finished No. 10 in the GameTimeCT poll.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Final, Dec. 11, 2023

Team Rec. Pts LW Class
1. Staples (21) 12-1 770 1 LL
2. New Canaan (3) 12-1 718 4 L
3. North Haven (2) 11-2 678 5 MM
4. West Haven 10-3 610 7 LL
5. Maloney 10-2 484 2 L
6. Greenwich 10-2 471 3 LL
7. Darien 9-4 418 nr L
8. Hand 12-1 403 nr M
9. Wilton 10-3 380 10 MM
10. Bloomfield 11-1 316 nr S
Others receiving votes: Windsor (10-2) 284; Masuk (9-3) 185; Newtown (9-3) 179; Cheshire (8-3) 126; Barlow (9-4) 125; Shelton (7-4) 124; Naugatuck (10-1) 86; Rockville (11-2) 78; Cromwell/Portland (10-3) 59; Watertown (7-6) 41; Ansonia (10-2) 34; Fairfield Prep (4-7) 25; Southington (7-5) 14; Holy Cross (8-4) 8; Fitch (9-2) 7; Stamford (7-4) 7.
The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.

 

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Final, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

Team Rec. Pts LW Class
1. Staples (9) 12-1 380 t1 LL
2. New Canaan (2) 12-1 362 3 L
3. North Haven (2) 11-2 348 4 MM
4. West Haven 10-3 279 9 LL
5. Maloney 10-2 264 t1 L
6. Greenwich 10-2 234 5 LL
7. Wilton 10-3 224 8 MM
8. Windsor 10-2 197 6 MM
9. Darien 9-4 180 nr LL
10. Hand 12-1 179 nr M
Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (11-1), 149 points; Masuk (9-3), 119; Newtown (9-3), 93; Shelton (7-4), 77; Cheshire (8-3), 71; Naugatuck (10-1), 63; Barlow (9-4), 35; Southington (7-5), 17; Notre Dame-Fairfield (9-3), 15; Ansonia (10-2), 14; Fitch (9-2), 8; Rockville (11-2), 7
Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

