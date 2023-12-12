Staples voted No. 1 in final top 10 poll of the season

Staples of Westport received 21 of 26 votes to earn the No. 1 spot in the final GameTimeCT top 10 football poll of the season of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Staples, which stopped a potential game-winning two-point conversion from West Haven with 1:15 remaining in Saturday’s Class LL championship game, was also voted No. 1 in the Hartford Courant’s coaches poll.

Staples, which won their first state championship since 2005, finished No. 1 in the writer’s poll for the first time since 1975 and No. 1 in the coaches poll for the first time.

Class L champion New Canaan finished at No. 2 with three first place votes with Class MM champion North Haven finishing at No. 3 with a pair of first place votes.

Class S champion Bloomfield (11-1) finished No. 10 in the GameTimeCT poll.

FOOTBALL

The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Final, Dec. 11, 2023

Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. Staples (21) 12-1 770 1 LL 2. New Canaan (3) 12-1 718 4 L 3. North Haven (2) 11-2 678 5 MM 4. West Haven 10-3 610 7 LL 5. Maloney 10-2 484 2 L 6. Greenwich 10-2 471 3 LL 7. Darien 9-4 418 nr L 8. Hand 12-1 403 nr M 9. Wilton 10-3 380 10 MM 10. Bloomfield 11-1 316 nr S Others receiving votes: Windsor (10-2) 284; Masuk (9-3) 185; Newtown (9-3) 179; Cheshire (8-3) 126; Barlow (9-4) 125; Shelton (7-4) 124; Naugatuck (10-1) 86; Rockville (11-2) 78; Cromwell/Portland (10-3) 59; Watertown (7-6) 41; Ansonia (10-2) 34; Fairfield Prep (4-7) 25; Southington (7-5) 14; Holy Cross (8-4) 8; Fitch (9-2) 7; Stamford (7-4) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Final, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023