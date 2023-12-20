Undefeated Windsor (3-0) pulls away from Lewis Mills

WINDSOR, Dec. 19, 2023 – Anthony Williams had 20 points while Sean Evans added 16 to lead the undefeated Windsor High boys basketball team (3-0) to a 82-53 win over Lewis Mills on Tuesday in Central Connecticut Conference play. Eli Pelletier had 16 points along with a pair of three-point goals for the Spartans (0-2). Connor Evans chipped in with 12 points.

Lewis Mills hosts their first game of the season in Burlington on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against Middletown in a CCC South matchup.

Windsor 82, Lewis Mills 53

At Windsor

Lewis Mills (53) Gavin Daly 1-0-3, Tristan Mooney 3-2-10, Eli Pelletier 6-2-16, Tommy Dinneio 3-0-6, Chad Edmond 0-0-0, Jack Nestor 1-0-2, Connor Evans 5-2-12, Max Dinunzio 1-1-4, Ethan Braddock 0-0-0. Totals 19-7-53

Windsor (82) Sean Evans 6-3-16, Kaiden James 2-3-7, Myles Rush 3-0-6, J. Gary 1-1-3, Anthony Williams 7-4-20, Mission Brown 4-3-12, Jeremiah Levitan 1-0-2, Adam Afolani 1-0-2, Jeheim Franklin 2-0-4, Kyle McKeithan 0-1-1, Jakel Martin 2-1-5, Aaron Bethea 1-1-3. Totals 25-18-82

Lewis Mills (0-2) 18 11 11 13 — 53

Windsor (3-0) 25 14 21 22 — 82

Three-point goals: Daly (LM), Mooney (LM) 2 Pelletier (LM) 2, Dinunzio (LM); Evans (W), Williams (W) 2, Brown (W), Gary (W)