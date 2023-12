Weekly scoreboard: Dec. 9-16, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 9

FOOTBALL

CIAC state championship games

Class LL: Staples vs. West Haven at Central Connecticut State, 5 p.m.

Class L: Darien vs. New Canaan at Rentschler Field, 1:30 p.m.

Class MM: North Haven vs. Wilton at Central Connecticut State, 10:30 a.m.

Class M: Hand vs. Rockville at Central Connecticut State, 1:45 p.m.

Class SS: Watertown vs. Joel Barlow at Rentschler Field, 4:30 p.m.

Class S: Bloomfield vs. Cromwell/Portland at Rentschler Field, 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Suffield co-op at Hamden co-op, 4:10 p.m.

Wilton/Norwalk/Brien McMahon at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

GIRLS HOCKEY

Longmeadow MA at Suffield co-op, 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Platt at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

WRESTLING

Avon at Bristol Central, 6 p.m.

Canton at Ellis Tech, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at East Haven co-op, 6 p.m.

Hall at Newington co-op (Newington Arena), 7:10 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Suffield co-op at Southington co-op (Newington Arena), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon at Wethersfield, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grasso Tech at Canton, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bristol Eastern at Avon, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

WRESTLING

Avon at C.J. McCormack Tournament (Berlin), 9 a.m.

Canton, Cheshire, Derby/Oxford/Holy Cross, Masuk, Northwestern, Rocky Hill, Seymour, Shelton, Somers, NY, Weston at Darien Invitational

BOYS HOCKEY

Farmington Valley at South Windsor, 8:20 p.m.

Newington co-op at JBWA (Danbury), 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Guilford co-op at Suffield co-op (Enfield Twin Rinks), 4:10 p.m.

Southington co-op at New Canaan (Darien), 4:15 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Canton at NCCC Developmental meet (Hartford Public)

