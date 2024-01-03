Amanda Gallagher has game-high 31 points to lead No. 9 Simsbury past Avon

SIMSBURY, Jan. 2, 2024 – Amanda Gallagher had a game-high 31 points and three 3-point goals to help lead No. 9 Simsbury High girls basketball team to a 53-33 win over Avon in Central Connecticut Conference play Tuesday night.

Gallagher also had five steals and five assists to help Simsbury (7-0) win their seventh straight game. Olivia Jarvis had 10 points and 11 rebounds while Alexa Gallagher had five assists.

The Trojans also made their season debut in GameTimeCT’s top 10 poll on Tuesday at No. 9.

Avon (4-2) was led by Lia Bosanac with 11 points, including three 3-point shots. Adi Standish scored nine for the Falcons.

Simsbury 53, Avon 33

At Simsbury

Simsbury (53) Olivia Jarvis 5 0 10, Charlotte Diviney 1 0 2, Amanda Gallagher 11 6 31, Alexa Gallagher 2 0 5, Addison Girard 1 0 2, Reesa Looney 1 1 3. Totals 21 7 53

Avon (33) Adi Standish 4 1 9, Gianna Godbout 1 3 5, Lia Bosanac 3 2 11, Mya Hall 1 0 2, Haley Chisholm 2 2 6 . Totals 11 8 33

Simsbury (7-0) 14 15 12 12 –53

Avon (4-2) 8 10 6 9 – 33

Three-point goals: Amanda Gallagher (S) 3, Alexa Gallaher (S), Bosanac (A) 3