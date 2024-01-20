Avon dominates Hartford Public to secure state tournament bid

AVON, Jan. 19, 2024 – The Avon High girls basketball celebrated Senior Night by qualifying for the CIAC Class MM tournament Friday night with a 51-13 win over Hartford Public in a Central Connecticut Conference contest.

Gianna Godbout scored 13 points and sank three 3-point shots to lead the Falcons (8-5), who led 12-0 after one quarter. Grace Chute added eight points while Eleanor Aguilar scored six for Avon.

The Falcons qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year.

Avon 51, Hartford Public 13

At Avon

Hartford Public (13) Gigi Perry 2-3-8, Yendi Ortiz 0-0-0, Dalila Ortiz 0-0-0, Demi Canales 0-1-1, Shylah Holness 1-0-2, Larri Parkman 1-0-2, Bianca Cruz 0-0-0, Alex Alva 0-0-0. Totals 4-4

Avon (51) Mya Hall 1-2-4, Gianna Godbout 5-0-13, Lia Bosanac 1-0-3, Haley Chisholm 1-0-2, Sophia DiBella 2-0-5, Claire Cawley 2-0-4, Grace Chute 3-0-8, Eleanor Aguilar 2-2-6, Candace Graves 1-1-3. Totals 18-5

Hartford Public (2-8) 0 6 2 5 — 13

Avon (8-5) 12 11 12 16 — 51

Three-point goals: L Agular (A), Chute (A) 2, DiBella (A), Godbout (A) 3, Bosanac (A); Perry (HP)