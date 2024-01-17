Bolton rallies and catches Canton at the end

BOLTON, January 15, 2024 –Makenna Graves had 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Bolton girls basketball team rallied for a 36-35 win over Canton Monday afternoon in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Buoyed by a 16-point effort in the first quarter, Canton (3-4) led by nine points as the half and led by eight after three quarters. But the Bulldogs scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally and grab the victory.

The Warriors were led by freshman Ruby Theberge with 14 points and a pair of three-point shots. Avery Brown scored nine points thanks to three 3-point shots.

Niya Islam had 11 points for Bolton, which sank five 3-point shots in the contest. Graves also had five blocks.

Canton returns to action on Thursday when they visit Crosby in Waterbury for a 7 p.m. contest.

Bolton 36, Canton 35

At Bolton

Canton (35) Ruby Theberge 5-2-14, Sam Yanke 1-0-2, Avery Miller 1-0-2, Avery Brown 3-0-9, Ally Wire 1-0-2, Helen Canny 3-0-6. Totals 15-2-35

Bolton (36) Niya Islam 4-2-11, Emma Walsh 0-1-1, Abbie Gravel 1-0-3, Alyssa Diehl 1-1-4, Makenna Graves 7-1-17. Totals 13-5-36

Canton (3-4) 16 7 4 8 — 35

Bolton (5-3) 5 7 5 19 — 36

Three-point goals: Theberge (C) 2, Brown (C) 3, Islam (B), Gravel (B), Diehl (B), Graves (B) 2