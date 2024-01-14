Buckley has hat trick as Newington co-op beats Rocky Hill co-op, 4-3

CROMWELL, Jan. 13, 2024 – Defenseman Mason Buckley scored three goals including the game-winning goal with 4:17 remaining in regulation to lift the Newington co-op hoys hockey team to a 4-3 win over Rocky Hill co-op in a CCC South contest Saturday at Champions Skating Center in Cromwell.

All three of Buckley’s goals came on the power play as the Nor’easters won for the second time in three games. Goalie Anderson Claffey made 25 saves to secure the win.

Alex Malan also scored for Newington while Jack Guilmartin, Kyle Klimas and David Andrews each had assists for Newington (4-4), which has players from Newington, Canton, Manchester, Cromwell and Berlin. Rocky Hill has players from Bristol Central, Bristol Eastern, Middletown, Plainville, Vinal Tech and Haddam-Killingworth.

Newington returns to action next Saturday night when they hosts the Southington co-op squad that includes players from Coginchaug and Westbrook at Newington Arena beginning at 7:20 p.m. They call themselves the SCW Knights.

Newington co-op 4, Rocky Hill co-op 3

At Cromwell

Newington co-op (4-4) 1 1 2 — 4

Rocky Hill co-op (4-4-1) 0 2 1 — 3

Goals: Mason Buckley (N) 3, Alex Malan (N), Dom Violette (RH), Vincent Howley (RH), Kyle Eames (RH); Assists: Jack Guilmartin (N), Kyle Klimas (N), David Andrews (N), Violette, Howley; Saves: Andrerson Claffey (N) 25, Kyle Kundreth (RH) 22; Shots: Rocky Hill 28-26