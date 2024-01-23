Defense helps Mills beat Simsbury and secure state tournament berth

SIMSBURY, Jan. 22, 2024 – Eli Pelletier had a game-high 14 points as the Lewis Mills boys basketball team survived a tough Central Connecticut Conference battle with Simsbury on Monday night, earning a 44-40 victory.

With the win, Lewis Mills won their third straight game and the eighth of their last nine contest. The Spartans (8-3) clinched a berth in the upcoming CIAC Division III tournament.

Tommy Dinunzio had 10 points for Mills, which received a strong defensive effort to secure the victory.

Simsbury, which has lost five of their last six games, received 13 points from Nick Cordani. Mills led 18-13 at the half and extended their lead to 36-17 after three quarters only to see Simsbury make a run in the fourth quarter.

Mills returns to action on Friday night when the Spartans host RHAM at 6:45 p.m. at the Thunderdome in Burlington.

Lewis Mills 44, Simsbury 40

At Simsbury

Lewis Mills (44) Gavin Daly 1-1-5, Tristan Mooney 1-0-2, Eli Pelletier 3-7-14, Brett Harding 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 5-0-10, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Jack Nestor 0-0-0, Connor Evans 2-1-5, Max Dinunzio 2-0-5, Totals 16-8-44

Simsbury (40) Andrew Kerwin 1-0-2, Ryan Donahue 2-2-6, Will Gillis 1-2-5, Nick Cordani 4-4-13, Tyler Veratti 0-0-0, Jacob Cohen 0-0-0, Shane Butler 2-0-5, Achilles Inglot 2-0-5, Bryce Van Meter 1-0-2, Tommy Veratti 1-0-2, James Steele 1-0-2, Totals 14-8-40

Lewis Mills (8-3) 8 10 18 8 — 44

Simsbury (3-8) 6 5 6 13 – 40

Three-point goals: Daly (LM), Pelletier (LM), Edmond (LM), M. Dinunzio (LM), Gills (S), Cordani (S), Butler (S), Inglot (S)