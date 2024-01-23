Connect with us

Boys Basketball

Defense helps Mills beat Simsbury and secure state tournament berth

Simsbury’s Tyler Veratti (4) and Lewis Mills’ Connor Evans (24) battle for position in Monday night’s CCC game in Simsbury. (Photo courtesy Scott Kerr/@skerrphotos)

SIMSBURY, Jan. 22, 2024 – Eli Pelletier had a game-high 14 points as the Lewis Mills boys basketball team survived a tough Central Connecticut Conference battle with Simsbury on Monday night, earning a 44-40 victory.

With the win, Lewis Mills won their third straight game and the eighth of their last nine contest. The Spartans (8-3) clinched a berth in the upcoming CIAC Division III tournament.

Tommy Dinunzio had 10 points for Mills, which received a strong defensive effort to secure the victory.

Simsbury, which has lost five of their last six games, received 13 points from Nick Cordani. Mills led 18-13 at the half and extended their lead to 36-17 after three quarters only to see Simsbury make a run in the fourth quarter.

Mills returns to action on Friday night when the Spartans host RHAM at 6:45 p.m. at the Thunderdome in Burlington.

Lewis Mills 44, Simsbury 40
At Simsbury
Lewis Mills (44) Gavin Daly 1-1-5, Tristan Mooney 1-0-2, Eli Pelletier 3-7-14, Brett Harding 0-0-0, Tommy Dinunzio 5-0-10, Chad Edmond 1-0-3, Jack Nestor 0-0-0, Connor Evans 2-1-5, Max Dinunzio 2-0-5, Totals 16-8-44
Simsbury (40) Andrew Kerwin 1-0-2, Ryan Donahue 2-2-6, Will Gillis 1-2-5, Nick Cordani 4-4-13, Tyler Veratti 0-0-0, Jacob Cohen 0-0-0, Shane Butler 2-0-5, Achilles Inglot 2-0-5, Bryce Van Meter 1-0-2, Tommy Veratti 1-0-2, James Steele 1-0-2, Totals 14-8-40
Lewis Mills (8-3)     8  10  18    8 — 44
Simsbury (3-8)        6    5     6  13 – 40
Three-point goals: Daly (LM), Pelletier (LM), Edmond (LM), M. Dinunzio (LM), Gills (S), Cordani (S), Butler (S), Inglot (S)

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Boys Basketball