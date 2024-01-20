Downie-Landry gets hat trick as New York beats Boston, 4-1

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 20, 2024 — Jade Downie-Landry scored her first three goals of the season and goalie Corinne Schroeder made 32 saves as New York topped Boston 4-1 in Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) action at the Tsongas Center on the UMass-Lowell campus on Saturday afternoon.

Downie-Landry recorded goals in each of the game’s three periods, starting with her first period tally at 17:12, which gave New York a 1-0 lead.

After Boston (2-2) attempted to break out of their own zone, Downie-Landry pounced on the puck just inside the blue line and, after her initial pass attempt was blocked, the 29-year-old recovered the puck and fired a shot from the top of the slot and into the top corner behind Boston goaltender Emma Söderberg.

Downie-Landry extended her team’s lead to 3-0 at 2:04 in the second period, capitalizing on Boston’s neutral zone turnover — one she created—which allowed for a give-and-go play with linemate Kayla Vespa. Downie-Landry got the puck back from Vespa just inside Boston’s zone, and the forward then snapped the puck far-side, beating Söderberg.

Downie-Landry completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:07 of the third to seal the victory for her team. The hat trick is the third in the PWHL this season, and first-ever for New York (3-3).

Schroeder was exceptional for New York, who was outshot by Boston in each period, including 11-3 in the third. Despite strong pressure from the home team, Schroeder made 32 saves to backstop her team to a victory, her third win of the season.

New York forward Jessie Eldridge scored what would be the eventual game-winner just 26 seconds into the second period. Assisted by Alex Carpenter, the goal gave New York a 2-0 lead, and Eldridge her fourth straight game with a goal.

Loren Gabel scored the lone tally for Boston, at 1:12 in the third period, which is the forward’s third goal in the last two games. Alina Müller and Emily Brown recorded the assists. Müller now has four primary assists in her last two games played.

Aerin Frankel replaced Söderberg at 2:04 of the second period following New York’s third goal. Frankel made four saves in relief.

New York plays its fourth road game in a row when they visit Toronto on Friday, Jan. 26, at Mattamy Athletic Centre. The teams have already met twice this month, with each team taking a victory on the road.

There were 4,007 fans in attendance on Saturday.

New York 4, Boston 1

At Lowell, Mass.

New York (3-3) 1 2 1 — 4

Boston (2-2) 0 0 1 — 1

First period

New York 1 – Jade Downie Landry (1), 17:12

Second period

New York 2 — Jessie Eldridge (4), Assist: Alex Carpenter (5), Paetyn Lewis (3), 0:26; New York 3, Downie-Landry (2), Assist: Kayla Vespa (1), 2:04

Third period

Boston 1 – Loren Gabel (3); Assist: Alina Muller (5), Emily Brown (2), 1:12; New York 4, Downie-Landry (3), 17:07

Shots on Goal: New York 19 (9-7-3); Boston 33 (11-11-11); Goalies-New York, Schroeder 3-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Boston, Söderberg 1-1 (13 shots-10 saves); Frankel 1-1-0-0 (6 shots-5 saves).A-4,007

PWHL standings

Team W L OLT Pts Minnesota 4 0 1 12 x-Montreal 3 1 1 9 New York 3 3 0 8 Boston 2 2 0 5 Ottawa 1 0 2 5 x-Toronto 1 4 0 3 Points: Three points for a win, two points for a win in OT, one point for a loss in OT

x-Saturday’s game not included



Saturday’s results

New York 4, Boston 1

Toronto at Montreal, 8

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26

New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Ottawa at Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m. (Bridgeport)